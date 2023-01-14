Read full article on original website
Related
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
US News and World Report
Russia's Central Bank Sold $47 Million Worth of Chinese Yuan on Jan. 13
(Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets. The finance ministry and central...
US News and World Report
Gold Prices Seen Rising Towards Record Highs as Rate Rises Near End
LONDON (Reuters) - Gold prices are expected to rise towards record highs above $2,000 an ounce this year, albeit with a little turbulence, as the United States slows the pace of rate hikes and eventually stops increasing them, according to industry analysts. Spot prices of the precious metal have shot...
US News and World Report
Expert View: China's Economy Slows Sharply in Q4, 2022 Growth One of the Worst on Record
(Reuters) - China's economy slowed sharply in the fourth quarter due to stringent COVID curbs, dragging down 2022 growth to one of its worst in nearly half a century and raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.9% in October-December from a...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: China Reopens Its Doors With Investment Pitch to Global Elite
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - China's Vice-Premier Liu He welcomed foreign investment and declared his country open to the world on Tuesday after three years of pandemic isolation. Liu's explicit pitch to global leaders gathered in Davos made it clear China wants international investors to play a key role in Beijing's...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Saudi Arabia Changing No-Strings Aid, Minister Says
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday the kingdom is changing the way it provides assistance to allies, shifting from previously giving direct grants and deposits unconditionally. The kingdom, the world's top oil exporter and an Arab powerhouse, was encouraging countries in the region to enact...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Finally, Bad News Is Bad News
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. No fireworks from the Bank of Japan but plenty damp squibs for investors to ruminate over, as a string of dismal U.S. economic indicators pours cold water on the 'soft landing' scenario that has gained traction lately.
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Moderna CEO Says He Wants to Have MRNA Factory on Every Continent
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said he would like to have factories making vaccines based on its messenger RNA technology on every continent as the U.S. company prepares to build four facilities. "We're talking to a couple more countries because I would really like on every...
China accuses 'some Western media' of COVID-19 coverage bias
BEIJING — (AP) — China on Thursday accused “some Western media” of bias, smears and political manipulation in their coverage of China’s abrupt ending of its strict “zero-COVID” policy, as it issued a vigorous defense of actions taken to prepare for the change of strategy.
US News and World Report
DAVOS 2023: Spain Says 'Very Close to Deal' With Britain on Gibraltar
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Spain's foreign minister said on Tuesday that Madrid and London were closing in on a deal to find a definitive solution settling the post-Brexit status of Gibraltar. The status of Gibraltar and how to police the border with Spain has been a point of contention since...
US News and World Report
Amazon to Lay off Staff in U.S., Canada and Costa Rica by End of Day
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc will cut some jobs in the United States, Canada and Costa Rica by the end of Wednesday as part of its plan to lay off 18,000 employees, the e-commerce giant said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters. The layoffs are the latest in the U.S....
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Russia Sees Sanctions Impact on Oil Products, Eyes Crude Export Boost -Senior Source
(Reuters) - Russia expects Western sanctions to have a significant impact on its oil products exports and therefore its production, but that will likely leave more crude oil to sell, a senior Russian source with detailed knowledge of the outlook told Reuters. In what the West casts as unprecedented sanctions...
US News and World Report
7 Best Funds to Hold in a Roth IRA
The U.S. retirement landscape offers investors a plethora of accounts with which to optimize their investments. Notable among them is the Roth IRA, where investors make after-tax contributions in exchange for tax-free future withdrawals. "Roth IRAs have several advantages, such as tax-free growth, tax-free withdrawals in retirement and the ability...
US News and World Report
Grilling Musk: Use CEO's Tweets, Thin Skin Against Him, Trial Experts Say
(Reuters) - As Elon Musk prepares to take the stand at a trial to determine whether he misled investors about taking Tesla Inc private in 2018, the billionaire can expect his tweets, public comments and his thin skin to be used against him, legal experts said. Tesla shareholders want a...
Comments / 0