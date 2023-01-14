Read full article on original website
Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.Sherif SaadSaint Paul, MN
Security Demands Man Remove Religious ShirtNews Breaking LIVEBloomington, MN
NFL All-Pro Receiver Discussing ExtensionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football: Offseason additions herald new era for Gophers’ offense
Before he arrived on campus for a visit in December, Charlotte wide receiver Elijah Spencer had only interacted with Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck via FaceTime. When the two sat down together in Fleck’s office for their first face-to-face meeting, Spencer had one question:. “What do you know about...
gophersports.com
Gophers Set to Host No. 3 Purdue Thursday
(81-99 overall, 53-33 home, 25-65 road, 3-1 neutral) Last Meeting: Dec. 4, 2022 (L, 89-70) TV: ESPN2 (Kevin Brown - play by play, Jon Crispin - color) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Color) Sirius: 383 SXM App: 973. STARTING FIVE. • The University of Minnesota men's basketball team is home...
gophersports.com
Johnson a Nominee for Hockey Humanitarian Award
MINNEAPOLIS - Ryan Johnson of the Minnesota men's hockey team was selected as one of 15 nominees for the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award. The honor is presented annually to college hockey's finest citizen - a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism.
Gophers recruit Dennis Evans is ranked No. 11 in the country
Evans chose the Gophers in part due to Minnesota's winters allowing him to focus on basketball.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Wins National Championship in Dance Pom, Jazz
The University of Minnesota Dance Team put together a strong showing at the UDA College Nationals held in Orlando, Fla. A total of 98 dance teams took the stage in the finals on Saturday at the 2023 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship. The Gophers, who...
gophersports.com
Minnesota Set for Rematch with Penn State on Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (8-10, 1-6 B1G) is back on the road for a matchup with Penn State (11-7, 2-5 B1G) on Wednesday, in State College, Pa. The game is scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. CT on B1G+ and can also be heard on the iHeartRadio app or on KFAN+ with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
Minnesota high school basketball top performers (Jan. 11-18)
Vote now: Who is the top frontcourt player in Minnesota boys high school basketball for 2022-23? Minnesota boys basketball scores SBLive's Minnesota high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 16) Vote now: Who is the top guard in Minnesota boys high school basketball for 2022-23? The following ...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota losing reserve defensive end to the transfer portal
Minnesota defensive end Lorenza Surgers will not return in 2023. He told The Pioneer Press’ Andy Greder he intends to enter the transfer portal to spend his final year of eligibility elsewhere. After 4 seasons with Vanderbilt, Surgers transferred to Minnesota last offseason. His role with the Gophers never quite developed and he appeared in just six games.
gophersports.com
Close Lands B1G Second Star Honors
ROSEMONT, Ill. - Golden Gophers men's hockey goaltender Justen Close earned Big Ten Conference Second Star of the Week honors for his performance in a weekend series at Notre Dame it was announced Tuesday. The same week he was added to the 2023 Mike Richter Award Watch List for the...
gophersports.com
Gopher Men's Basketball Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The University of Minnesota men's basketball team played Illinois on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, which also was on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. See how the Golden Gophers honored and celebrated the day and MLK's legacy.
gophersports.com
Rink Roots: Golden Gophers Visit Minnetonka
Last week, the University of Minnesota Women's Hockey team visited Minnetonka in the second edition this season of Gopher Women's Hockey Rink Roots. Presented by PNC Bank.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Signs All-American and Two-Time Missouri Valley Player of the Year
MINNEAPOLIS – University of Minnesota head soccer coach, Erin Chastain, has announced her fourth transfer portal signee for the 2023 season in Megan Nemec. "I chose Minnesota because of the challenging atmosphere which is brought to life by the coaches and players," said Nemec. "From speaking with the coaches and players and visiting the school I was able to see the potential for growth academically and athletically."
wypr.org
gophersports.com
Coach Rhyll Brinsmead Named International Assistant Coach for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup
MINNEAPOLIS – Coach Rhyll Brinsmead has been named an Assistant Coach in the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup for the International side, joining Tennessee's Brennan Webb in this illustrious event. In her first two years as the coach of the women's golf program at the University of Minnesota, Brinsmead guided...
mprnews.org
Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling
Minneapolis, St. Paul re-plow city streets and impose new parking restrictions
Says Mia Laube for KSTP-TV, “Twin Cities leaders are highlighting efforts this week to remove snow that’s still causing issues for residents and commuters, according to press releases from Minneapolis and St. Paul. If you live in the Twin Cities or plan to be in the Twin Cities for any amount of time this week, review the parking instructions throughout this article. For the latest information, visit the Minneapolis and St. Paul city websites.”
