Minneapolis, MN

gophersports.com

Gophers Set to Host No. 3 Purdue Thursday

(81-99 overall, 53-33 home, 25-65 road, 3-1 neutral) Last Meeting: Dec. 4, 2022 (L, 89-70) TV: ESPN2 (Kevin Brown - play by play, Jon Crispin - color) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Color) Sirius: 383 SXM App: 973. STARTING FIVE. • The University of Minnesota men's basketball team is home...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Johnson a Nominee for Hockey Humanitarian Award

MINNEAPOLIS - Ryan Johnson of the Minnesota men's hockey team was selected as one of 15 nominees for the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award. The honor is presented annually to college hockey's finest citizen - a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Minnesota Wins National Championship in Dance Pom, Jazz

The University of Minnesota Dance Team put together a strong showing at the UDA College Nationals held in Orlando, Fla. A total of 98 dance teams took the stage in the finals on Saturday at the 2023 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship. The Gophers, who...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Minnesota Set for Rematch with Penn State on Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (8-10, 1-6 B1G) is back on the road for a matchup with Penn State (11-7, 2-5 B1G) on Wednesday, in State College, Pa. The game is scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. CT on B1G+ and can also be heard on the iHeartRadio app or on KFAN+ with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota losing reserve defensive end to the transfer portal

Minnesota defensive end Lorenza Surgers will not return in 2023. He told The Pioneer Press’ Andy Greder he intends to enter the transfer portal to spend his final year of eligibility elsewhere. After 4 seasons with Vanderbilt, Surgers transferred to Minnesota last offseason. His role with the Gophers never quite developed and he appeared in just six games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Close Lands B1G Second Star Honors

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Golden Gophers men's hockey goaltender Justen Close earned Big Ten Conference Second Star of the Week honors for his performance in a weekend series at Notre Dame it was announced Tuesday. The same week he was added to the 2023 Mike Richter Award Watch List for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Minnesota Signs All-American and Two-Time Missouri Valley Player of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS – University of Minnesota head soccer coach, Erin Chastain, has announced her fourth transfer portal signee for the 2023 season in Megan Nemec. "I chose Minnesota because of the challenging atmosphere which is brought to life by the coaches and players," said Nemec. "From speaking with the coaches and players and visiting the school I was able to see the potential for growth academically and athletically."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wypr.org

Why Is Lacrosse Such A Big Deal In Maryland?

In the world of competitive lacrosse, Maryland is a powerhouse. It’s home to NCAA championship teams, national tournaments, the USA Lacrosse headquarters, and the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame and Museum. But why? How did the sport originate, and what made it such a phenomenon in Maryland?. This episode,...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
MassLive.com

Maryland commit Jamie Kaiser Jr. dominant during 2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic

SPRINGFIELD - Jamie Kaiser Jr. did not dislike any shot he faced at the Spalding Hoophall Classic on Monday. The Maryland commit finished the first half by leading IMG Academy with 10 points and looked to be the most dominant offensively on the court. Kaiser Jr. spent 10 minutes on the court and constantly looked to make plays. He was the only one of the two teams to get to 10 points in the first half.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
mprnews.org

Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling

Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minneapolis, St. Paul re-plow city streets and impose new parking restrictions

Says Mia Laube for KSTP-TV, “Twin Cities leaders are highlighting efforts this week to remove snow that’s still causing issues for residents and commuters, according to press releases from Minneapolis and St. Paul. If you live in the Twin Cities or plan to be in the Twin Cities for any amount of time this week, review the parking instructions throughout this article. For the latest information, visit the Minneapolis and St. Paul city websites.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Baltimore

SLIDESHOW: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller make history in Annapolis

Gov. Wes Moore and wife, Dawn, embrace after Moore was sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and son, James,...
MARYLAND STATE

