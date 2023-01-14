SPRINGFIELD - Jamie Kaiser Jr. did not dislike any shot he faced at the Spalding Hoophall Classic on Monday. The Maryland commit finished the first half by leading IMG Academy with 10 points and looked to be the most dominant offensively on the court. Kaiser Jr. spent 10 minutes on the court and constantly looked to make plays. He was the only one of the two teams to get to 10 points in the first half.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO