New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark
Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
sportszion.com
Dolphins fans left stunned as HC Mike McDaniel gets caught vaping on sidelines during wild-card game vs Bills
The third NFL wild-card game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins witnessed a nail-biting ending with the Bills getting away with a three-point win at Bills Stadium. The Bills couldn’t grab any points in the last quarter, whereas the Dolphins started running up the score and came up short. We caught a brief glimpse of Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel smoking a vape pen at this critical juncture.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Bucs: Gage in hospital with neck injury, to have more tests
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage has movement in all of his extremities after suffering a neck injury and concussion in Tampa Bay’s wild-card playoff game against Dallas, the team announced Tuesday. The Buccaneers said in a statement that Gage remained hospitalized overnight and would...
msn.com
NFL playoff picks, predictions for divisional games: Bengals upset Bills; Eagles survive scare from Giants
It's going to be almost impossible to top last year's divisional playoff weekend. All four games ended on the last play, and they were decided by a combined total of 15 points. Nobody could forget that Chiefs-Bills game, right? Now, Kansas City and Buffalo have to win to get a rematch in the AFC championship game. That won't be easy.
WIVB
Bills Mafia co-founder discusses playoffs, new 26 Shirts design
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sunday’s game at Highmark Stadium was a nail-bite, but the Bills are through to the Divisional round. Bills Mafia co-founder Del Reid joined Wake Up! on Monday to talk about the game, next week’s contest against the Bengals, and a new design from Buffalo nonprofit 26 Shirts.
atozsports.com
Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals
The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
Jessica Pegula, daughter of Buffalo Bills owners, shows support for Damar Hamlin in second round Australian Open win
Jessica Pegula, the daughter of the owners of the Buffalo Bills, showed her support for Damar Hamlin during her straight sets win in the second round of the Australian Open.
Look: NFL World Feeling Bad For Tom Brady, Gisele
The off-the-field hits keep coming for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. Earlier this month, reports showed that Brady and Gisele are likely to get nothing from the disastrous FTX collapse. Brady and Gisele were reportedly major shareholders in the operation. "Billionaire New England Patriots owner ...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid feels he made the right decision about one current player
The Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a decision this past offseason that I think he is glad he made. This team is so young, a lot younger than people may think. The Chiefs will be good for a while because of their young core, and part of that young core is Nick Bolton, one of the best young linebackers in the league. A guy who in his second season broke the Chiefs’ single-season record for tackles.
Tom Brady addresses future after playoff loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were soundly defeated in the final game of Wild Card Weekend on Monday, falling 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys. In the game’s final minutes, one natural question took over. Would this be the final game in the storied career of Tom Brady? Different theories were floated by football Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses future after playoff loss to Cowboys appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Buffalo Bills TE Rob Gronkowski? Here’s how close it was to happening
Rob Gronkowski was recently asked which quarterback he would like to be playing with in this year’s playoffs besides the recently eliminated Tom Brady. Gronkowski’s answer, with little hesitation, was Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. One reason why Gronkowski may not have wasted any time in his answer is due to the fact that he came close to joining the Bills this season. Shortly after Tom Brady decided to retire (before unretiring) this offseason, Gronkowski said he put some thought into playing for his hometown team while adding that he’s kind of a Bills fan again.
Bengals Received Deflating Injury News On Monday
Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams left Sunday's Wild Card game against the Ravens with an apparent injury and did not return. Just one day later, more details about Williams' status appear to have emerged. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport this Monday, the Bengals' ...
Look: NFL World Is Furious With Playoff Schedule
The architect of this year's NFL Playoff schedule should probably be relieved of his job, effective immediately. Tonight, the wild card round wraps up with the Cowboys-Buccaneers game. The winner will move on to play the San Francisco 49ers. So what's the problem? The Niners played two ...
AOL Corp
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovery continues with daily visits to team facility
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to the team’s facility on an “almost daily” fashion, coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday. The purpose: Just to be in a routine again, like he was before his cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game on Jan. 2.
