Buffalo, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark

Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
sportszion.com

Dolphins fans left stunned as HC Mike McDaniel gets caught vaping on sidelines during wild-card game vs Bills

The third NFL wild-card game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins witnessed a nail-biting ending with the Bills getting away with a three-point win at Bills Stadium. The Bills couldn’t grab any points in the last quarter, whereas the Dolphins started running up the score and came up short. We caught a brief glimpse of Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel smoking a vape pen at this critical juncture.
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
msn.com

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
WIVB

Bills Mafia co-founder discusses playoffs, new 26 Shirts design

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sunday’s game at Highmark Stadium was a nail-bite, but the Bills are through to the Divisional round. Bills Mafia co-founder Del Reid joined Wake Up! on Monday to talk about the game, next week’s contest against the Bengals, and a new design from Buffalo nonprofit 26 Shirts.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals

The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Feeling Bad For Tom Brady, Gisele

The off-the-field hits keep coming for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. Earlier this month, reports showed that Brady and Gisele are likely to get nothing from the disastrous FTX collapse. Brady and Gisele were reportedly major shareholders in the operation. "Billionaire New England Patriots owner ...
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Chiefs: Andy Reid feels he made the right decision about one current player

The Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a decision this past offseason that I think he is glad he made. This team is so young, a lot younger than people may think. The Chiefs will be good for a while because of their young core, and part of that young core is Nick Bolton, one of the best young linebackers in the league. A guy who in his second season broke the Chiefs’ single-season record for tackles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses future after playoff loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were soundly defeated in the final game of Wild Card Weekend on Monday, falling 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys. In the game’s final minutes, one natural question took over. Would this be the final game in the storied career of Tom Brady? Different theories were floated by football Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses future after playoff loss to Cowboys appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Syracuse.com

Buffalo Bills TE Rob Gronkowski? Here’s how close it was to happening

Rob Gronkowski was recently asked which quarterback he would like to be playing with in this year’s playoffs besides the recently eliminated Tom Brady. Gronkowski’s answer, with little hesitation, was Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. One reason why Gronkowski may not have wasted any time in his answer is due to the fact that he came close to joining the Bills this season. Shortly after Tom Brady decided to retire (before unretiring) this offseason, Gronkowski said he put some thought into playing for his hometown team while adding that he’s kind of a Bills fan again.
BUFFALO, NY
Athlon Sports

Bengals Received Deflating Injury News On Monday

Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams left Sunday's Wild Card game against the Ravens with an apparent injury and did not return.  Just one day later, more details about Williams' status appear to have emerged.  According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport this Monday, the Bengals' ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL World Is Furious With Playoff Schedule

The architect of this year's NFL Playoff schedule should probably be relieved of his job, effective immediately.  Tonight, the wild card round wraps up with the Cowboys-Buccaneers game. The winner will move on to play the San Francisco 49ers.  So what's the problem? The Niners played two ...

