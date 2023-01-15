Read full article on original website
Related
purewow.com
Kelly Ripa Fans Thrilled to Have Her Back on 'Live' After Producer Told Her 'You Have to Leave' Last Week
After skipping out on two episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this month, co-host Kelly Ripa made her return on Monday, January 9—except her comeback was short-lived, because she still had a lingering symptom after recovering from her illness. The symptom in question? Her raspy voice, which...
Jennifer Coolidge shows off killer curves in sheer dress at Shotgun Wedding premiere
Coolidge - who is fresh off a Critics' Choice Awards win - joined co-stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel on the red carpet in Hollywood.
$100m and a sequel in the works: why has M3gan become such a hit (and a gay icon)?
Michael! M3gan has only been in cinemas for a fortnight, but I haven’t been able to open a tab without encountering 7,000 memes about it and a sequel has been announced today. As someone who grew up with Goosebumps, I can’t watch anything with a moving, talking doll in it – so tell me, what exactly is M3gan?
Comments / 0