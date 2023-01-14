ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

purduesports.com

Boilers Stall in Fourth Quarter Against Nebraska

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Despite a dominant display over the first 30 minutes, the Purdue women's basketball team came up short in the fourth quarter against Nebraska, falling 71-64 on Wednesday night at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers (12-6, 3-5) held a 56-48 lead after three periods of play, but...
purduesports.com

#3 Purdue Ends Road Trip Thursday at Minnesota

[3] Purdue (17-1, 6-1) vs. Minnesota (7-9, 1-5) Minneapolis, Minn. | Williams Arena (14,625) • Purdue takes to the road one final time in its "four-in-five" game stretch on the road when it travels to Minnesota to complete the season series with the Gophers. Since departing for Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 4, Purdue has been away from home for nine of the 16 days since, capped off by the trip to Minneapolis.
purduesports.com

Purdue Drops Season Opener to Dayton

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.- The Purdue men's tennis team opened the 2023 spring season with a loss against the Dayton Flyers. The Boilermakers dropped to an early 3-0 deficit that proved to great to overcome. Daniel Labrador and Tomasz Dudek led the charge in doubles when they jumped out to lead...
