msueagles.com
Men's Hoops Looks to Take Down OVC Leader at SIUE Thursday
GAME NOTES (PDF) | SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE VIDEO, LIVE AUDIO AND LIVE STATS) MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State's men's basketball team will look to take down the Ohio Valley Conference's top team currently, SIUE, when the Eagles travel to Illinois for the first of two games on the western swing of the conference. Tip off time Thursday at SIUE is 8:30 p.m. ET.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed
A semi hauling trash bags crashed just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Kentucky man arrested after short chase. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A Kentucky man was...
newsfromthestates.com
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Signs lining Highway 32 protest a proposed silica mine that would span 249 acres in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri (Niara Savage/ Missouri Independent). Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine.
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield woman jailed on possession charges
A traffic stop in McCracken County late Sunday night landed a Mayfield woman in jail. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Old Mayfield Road for an alleged traffic violation. The sheriff's office said a search uncovered crystal meth, suboxone, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The driver, 34-year-old Richardann L. Davis, was charged...
KFVS12
Suspect arrested for swatting incident at Perryville High School
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The suspect believed to be responsible for reporting a false threat to the Perryville High School and Middle school has been arrested. On January 11, Perryville police received a phone call around 6:15 a.m. from a male claiming that a student was threatening to place an incendiary device at the school. The caller claimed to be a student at the school.
kbsi23.com
Suspect in Perry County school threats in custody
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – A suspect connected with the threats last week to Perry County School District 32 is in custody. Perryvile Police Chief Direk L. Hunt announced at a press conference Sunday afternoon in Perryville that a juvenile admitted to making both phone calls this week. The juvenile...
