GAME NOTES (PDF) | SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE VIDEO, LIVE AUDIO AND LIVE STATS) MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State's men's basketball team will look to take down the Ohio Valley Conference's top team currently, SIUE, when the Eagles travel to Illinois for the first of two games on the western swing of the conference. Tip off time Thursday at SIUE is 8:30 p.m. ET.

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO