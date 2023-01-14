From far away, you might think your eyes are playing tricks on you. But look closely and you’ll discover one of architecture’s greatest optical illusions: the Invisible House. Nestled in the middle of the Mojave Desert, the now-famous Joshua Tree residence has earned its name for its reflective glass exterior that mirrors the rocky landscape. Depending on the angle, time of day or even the weather, the minimalist structure seems to vanish among the national park’s rugged surroundings. Throughout the years, the Invisible House has made multiple TV cameos, served as a shooting location for advertising campaigns and captured the attention of A-listers. Though, the modernist abode’s biggest claim to...

JOSHUA TREE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO