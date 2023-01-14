Read full article on original website
Related
20-foot-tall front door leads to Michael B. Jordan’s luxurious home. See $13M listing
The actor reportedly spent $500,000 upgrading the security and air-conditioning system of the Encino, California compound.
Michael B. Jordan Lists Los Angeles Home for $13 Million — See Photos Inside
The Black Panther star has put his home on the market Michael B. Jordan is saying goodbye to his Los Angeles home. The Black Panther star, 35, has listed his home in Encino, California, for nearly $13 million. Bryan Castaneda and Andrew Mortaza of The Agency hold the listing. The eight-bedroom, ten-bath, four-and-a-half-bathroom home is nestled behind the private gates of the Royal Estates of Encino. The home, sitting on a lot just over half an acre, features a striking exterior with a black and gray color scheme, a two-car...
Michael B. Jordan Is Selling His Los Angeles Modern Farmhouse and the Kitchen Is Something Out of a Dream
Michael B. Jordan has listed one of his two Los Angeles-area homes, and it is truly a home chef and entertainer’s dreams. Not only does the sleek modern farmhouse boast five separate areas designated for gathering over food; the state-of-the-art kitchen is equipped with two islands!. Despite the abundance...
Michael B. Jordan’s Encino Mansion Hits the Market for $13 Million
Michael B. Jordan will make his directorial debut with Creed III when it hit theaters this March, but in the meantime, he’s added another role to his resume: house flipper. The actor has just put his farmhouse-style property in Encino’s Royal Estates neighborhood on the market for $12.9 million, eight months after scooping up the SoCal compound. Jordan originally bought the residence back in May for a cool $12.5 million and has since dropped close to $500,000 renovating the pad—although it was newly built in 2021. The upgrades included improvements to the home’s security and air-conditioning systems, Andrew Mortaza of the Agency,...
50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere
50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
Lori Harvey Holds Hands with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Lori Harvey went Instagram official with boyfriend Damson Idris on Friday Lori Harvey stepped out to celebrate her birthday in style with her man by her side. The model and daughter of Steve Harvey was spotted arriving at the Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, California for her star-studded 26th birthday bash over the weekend with boyfriend Damson Idris. Harvey was photographed in The Attico"Sam" Black Midi Dress ($1,250), which featured two slanted peekaboo slashes. She paired the dress with Saint Laurent Gloria Sandals that had a rhinestone strap detail...
Mary J. Blige Celebrates Her Birthday In A Vibrant Look
Mary J. Blige was spotted on Instagram celebrating her birthday in a colorful look that we love!
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
TMZ.com
Kanye West and Yeezy Architect Have Private Wedding Ceremony
Kanye West isn't just hanging around town with a mystery blonde, he's also married to her -- they recently had a private ceremony to celebrate their love ... TMZ has learned. Sources connected to the couple tell TMZ the woman is Bianca Censori, she hails from Australia and she's worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy for several years. She's also been a brunette until switching things up to the short blonde look we've recently seen.
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah’s Most-Liked Instagram Outfits of 2022 Include Plunging Necklines & Statement Sandals
LeBron James’ wife Savannah James has served up some sensational style moments throughout 2022, which made her become a fashion favorite on Instagram. The matriarch of the James empire has continued to fiercely apply pressure by stepping out in some of the most classic and romantic looks. From her casual fashion slays to her stylish street style, she knows how to make bold statements. Here, we take a look at the outfits seen in her most-liked Instagram photos of 2022. Savannah and her husband LeBron James were a trending topic on social media after the pair shared photos from their first family...
Kerry Washington Dances Barefoot in Pajamas for TikTok Dance Challenge With Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Cast
Kerry Washington showcased her dance moves in cozy style for her latest Instagram post. On Friday, the Emmy Award-winning actress uploaded a Reel video, which sees her taking part in Coi Leray’s “Player” TikTok dance challenge. “The 6888 dance team reporting for duty @tylerperry,” Washington wrote under the post. Washington is set to star in Perry’s, “Six Triple Eight” film, which is about the 6888th Battalion — an all-Black, all-female unit that fought in World War II. In the recording, the “Scandal” star dances alongside her fellow castmates Pepi Sonuga, Sarah Jeffery, Shanice Shantay ,Kylie Jefferson, Jeanté Godlock and Moriah Brown. ...
mansionglobal.com
Oceanfront Hawaii Estate With a 240-Foot Waterfall in the Backyard Sells for $5.75 Million
An oceanfront estate on the Big Island of Hawaii overlooking a dramatic natural waterfall and river sold for $5.75 million on Friday, less than half of its original asking price of $12.5 million in 2020, Mansion Global has learned. The 9.44-acre property was last listed for $9.95 million in February...
mansionglobal.com
A £39.5 Million Mansion on a London Square Everyone from Margaret Thatcher to ‘James Bond’ Called Home
A stately home in London has come to the market for £39.5 million (US$48.5 million), making it one of the priciest offerings on the market in the capital.. The historic property stands on the perimeter of one of the city’s most notable garden squares, the Eaton Square in Belgravia.
Joshua Tree’s Famous ‘Invisible House’ Just Hit the Market for a Cool $18 Million
From far away, you might think your eyes are playing tricks on you. But look closely and you’ll discover one of architecture’s greatest optical illusions: the Invisible House. Nestled in the middle of the Mojave Desert, the now-famous Joshua Tree residence has earned its name for its reflective glass exterior that mirrors the rocky landscape. Depending on the angle, time of day or even the weather, the minimalist structure seems to vanish among the national park’s rugged surroundings. Throughout the years, the Invisible House has made multiple TV cameos, served as a shooting location for advertising campaigns and captured the attention of A-listers. Though, the modernist abode’s biggest claim to...
Bernie Madoff’s NYC penthouse taken off market after finding no buyers
Bernie Madoff’s former New York City penthouse has left the market after seven months for sale without an offer, The Post has learned. The notorious three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom property first hit the market last year for $18.5 million, combined with the adjacent four-bedroom, three-bathroom unit. Real estate investor Lawrence Benenson purchased the home in 2014 for $14 million, plus the adjacent residence, which he bought for $4 million in 2016. With the $18.5 million price tag, Benenson was hoping just to break even on the sale if he was able to score a buyer. This marks the third time since the...
msn.com
Kim Kardashian Posts Cryptic Quotes After Kanye West Marries Yeezy Designer
Sending a message? While all eyes are back on Kanye West following news of his secret ceremony with Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori, his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, seemed to hint at how she's been doing. "Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat," read the first post to her...
Scent of a Mansion? This $68 Million Modernist Estate in Bel-Air Comes With Its Own Custom Fragrance
Good things take time, and the proof is a newly built Bel-Air mansion that was seven years in the making. Now on the market for an eye-watering $68 million, the modernist marvel known as 1859 was developed by California’s Balakhani Estates, in collaboration with Tag Front architects and Los Angeles-based interior designer, César Giraldo. The futuristic-looking structure spans three levels and sports nine bedrooms and 12 bathrooms across its 20,000 square feet. Set on a roughly one-and-a-half-acre lot on the edge of a steep canyon, it offers up a few wildly extravagant perks that no other homes in the area can claim—like hand-picked...
womansday.com
See Katie Holmes Drop Jaws While Wearing a Show-Stopping Old Hollywood Dress
Folks, Katie Holmes doesn't miss with her fashion choices. Back in September 2018, the former Dawson's Creek star had everyone's jaws on the floor when she stepped out for the New York Collection by Harry Winston event at the Rainbow Room. The actress strutted New York City's streets in a red cocktail dress featuring a V-neckline and hung off the shoulders. The sleeves also had a cape-like look to them, giving a modern twist to the retro outfit.
hypebeast.com
Here's an Exclusive First Look at the FW23 Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4
Martine Rose and are back together with another round of Shox MR4 sneakers. The London-based designer takes to Pitti Immagine as Pitti Uomo 103‘s Guest Designer, delivering her Fall/Winter 2023 runway show in a grand Florentine loggia that’s been given an Italo house makeover. And while the clothes stole the hearts of the showgoers in attendance, it was the shoes on their feet that brought the collection together in harmony.
5 Billionaires Are Fighting to Bring a Massive James Bond Casino to This Retailer
The three-floor casino will be, in true James Bond fashion, "spectacular" and it will mark the latest transformation for a major name in retail.
Comments / 3