The Tulsa Basketball radio show with men's basketball head coach Eric Konkol and women's basketball head coach Angie Nelp will air on Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm on AM1170 The Blitz. The radio show is hosted by the Voice of the Golden Hurricane, Bruce Howard and is aired live from Rib Crib at 16th and Harvard. Today, however, Coach Nelp's portion is pre-taped due to travel for the Temple game on Tuesday.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO