Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
virginiasports.com
Three Cavaliers Garner VaSID All-State Honors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Three Virginia volleyball players in Grace Turner, Abby Tadder and Veresia Yon have been named All-State selections by Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) as was announced by the organization on Tuesday (Jan. 17). Turner took home first-team honors, while Tadder and Yon garnered second-team accolades. Turner...
virginiasports.com
No. 10 Virginia Downs Hokies 78-68 in Commonwealth Clash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — With the help of five double-digit scorers, No. 10 Virginia (14-3, 6-2 ACC) earned its fourth consecutive ACC win in a 78-68 decision over Virginia Tech (11-7, 1-6 ACC) at John Paul Jones Arena Wednesday night (Jan. 18). Virginia’s entire starting lineup in Kihei Clark (20...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Ranked No. 19 in D1Baseball Preseason Poll
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team garnered a preseason ranking of No. 19 from D1Baseball.com. The Cavaliers are one of seven Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the website’s Top-25. Virginia is coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, including the program’s fifth College World Series berth in 2021. The Cavaliers won 39 games last season and owned a 17-13 mark in league play. UVA will return six starting position players from a year ago including All-American third baseman Jake Gelof. Over the past two seasons the Cavalier pitching staff has boasted the lowest ERA (3.80) in the ACC and the eighth lowest among any team in the country.
virginiasports.com
No. 10 Virginia Hosts Virginia Tech in Smithfield Commonwealth Clash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 10 Virginia (13-3, 5-2 ACC) hosts in-state rival Virginia Tech (11-6, 1-5 ACC) Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPNU. For Openers. • No. 10 Virginia is tied for third in the ACC at 5-2, while Virginia Tech...
virginiasports.com
Coach’s Corner With Tony Bennett Returns Tonight
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – “Coach’s Corner with Tony Bennett” returns Monday (Jan. 16) live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse located off Route 29, Seminole Trail at 3924 Lenox Ave. in Charlottesville. The weekly radio show airs from 7-8 p.m. (ET).
Comments / 0