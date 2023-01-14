CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team garnered a preseason ranking of No. 19 from D1Baseball.com. The Cavaliers are one of seven Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the website’s Top-25. Virginia is coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, including the program’s fifth College World Series berth in 2021. The Cavaliers won 39 games last season and owned a 17-13 mark in league play. UVA will return six starting position players from a year ago including All-American third baseman Jake Gelof. Over the past two seasons the Cavalier pitching staff has boasted the lowest ERA (3.80) in the ACC and the eighth lowest among any team in the country.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO