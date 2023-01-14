BERKELEY – California's 2023 football schedule will feature six home games, highlighted by the Golden Bears' first-ever meeting with perennial national power Auburn in the Sept. 9 home opener and an Oct. 28 visit from USC in the Trojans' final season in the Pac-12. The Pac-12 announced the entire schedule for each of its teams Wednesday and the remainder of Cal's home lineup includes games against conference foes Arizona State (Sept. 30), Oregon State (Oct. 7) and Washington State (Nov. 11). The Bears will also host Idaho in a non-league contest on Sept. 16.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO