Berkeley, CA

calbears.com

Cal Drops Home Contest To Oregon

BERKELEY (AP) – N'Faly Dante had 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds, Will Richardson added 11 points and 10 assists and Oregon beat California 87-58 on Wednesday night in Haas Pavilion. Rivaldo Soares led Oregon (11-8, 5-3 Pac-12) with 13 points and Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 10.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

2023 Cal Football Schedule Announced

BERKELEY – California's 2023 football schedule will feature six home games, highlighted by the Golden Bears' first-ever meeting with perennial national power Auburn in the Sept. 9 home opener and an Oct. 28 visit from USC in the Trojans' final season in the Pac-12. The Pac-12 announced the entire schedule for each of its teams Wednesday and the remainder of Cal's home lineup includes games against conference foes Arizona State (Sept. 30), Oregon State (Oct. 7) and Washington State (Nov. 11). The Bears will also host Idaho in a non-league contest on Sept. 16.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Sano Wins MPSF Specialist Of The Week

SEATTLE – The Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) announced on Tuesday that California men's gymnastics senior Noah Sano has earned its inaugural Specialist of the Week award, following a standout performance in which he recorded personal bests in three events at the Cal Benefit Cup. Fresh off of competing...
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Bears Back In Haas To Host Ducks

BERKELEY – The California men's basketball team is back in Haas Pavilion this week to host the Oregon schools, starting with a clash against the Ducks at 7 p.m. PST on Wednesday night. Cal (3-15, 2-5 Pac-12) will look to continue its recent success at home, where it went...
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Cal Opens Home Slate Vs. Gaels, Cardinal

BERKELEY – The California men's tennis team makes its 2023 home dual-match debut when the Golden Bears (0-1) host Saint Mary's (0-1) on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. and then host 12th-ranked Stanford (1-0) in the Big Slam on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Hellman Tennis Complex. Admission is...
BERKELEY, CA

