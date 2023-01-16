ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Plane with 72 on board crashes in Nepal; at least 68 dead

By Kevin Shalvey
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0heDvQ_0kFLcDg200

A Yeti Airlines passenger plane carrying 72 people crashed on Sunday morning in Nepal, killing at least 68, officials said.

Flight NYT 691 had been travelling from Kathmandu, the capital, to Pokhara, a city in central Nepal, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iBxs0_0kFLcDg200
Sagar Raj Timilsina/Handout via Reuters - PHOTO: Crowds gather at the crash site of an aircraft in Pokhara in western Nepal Jan. 15, 2023.

Sixty-eight passengers and four crew members boarded the plane in Kathmandu, Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement. Fifty-three passengers were Nepali and 15 were international travelers, officials said. The foreign nationals included five people from India, four from Russia and two from South Korea. The other four were from Ireland, Australia, Argentina and France, officials said.

The aircraft departed Kathmandu on time at 10:32 a.m. local time, with an estimated time of arrival at 10:59 a.m., according to Flightradar24, a flight tracker. The average flight time for the trip was about 24 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34iDpt_0kFLcDg200
Krishna Mani Baral/AP - PHOTO: Locals watch the wreckage of a passenger plane as rescuers are scouring the crash site, in Pokhara, Nepal, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

The Yeti crew last made contact with Pokhara Tower at 10:50 a.m., as they flew over the Seti River gorge, which is east of the city, aviation officials said in a statement. A collection of police and rescue agencies were deployed to the crash scene, with first responders and helicopters performing a search and rescue operation.

As the search operation continued into the early evening, the death toll rose to 68 people from an earlier estimate of at least 30, officials said. The aviation authority posted photos of the flight's manifest, which included three children and three infants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5vuT_0kFLcDg200
Handout/via Reuters - PHOTO: Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal watches a live television broadcast after an aircraft crashed in Pokhara in western Nepal, Jan. 15, 2023.

The aircraft was an ATR 72-500, a twin-engine turboprop airliner. An ATR spokesperson told ABC News the company had been informed of the crash.

"Our first thoughts are with all the individuals affected by this," spokesperson Charlotte Giuria said. "The ATR specialists are fully engaged to support both the investigation and the customer."

The aircraft, which was 15 years old, was registered as 9N-ANC with a serial number of 754, aviation officials and Flightradar24 said.

"This aircraft was equipped with an old transponder with unreliable data," the flight tracker said. "We are downloading high resolution data and verifying the data quality."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWn0l_0kFLcDg200
Krishna Mani Baral/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Rescuers gather at the site of a plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal, on Jan. 15, 2023.

The aircraft had a maximum passenger capacity of 78 seats, according to the manufacturer.

MORE: At least 49 killed as passenger jet bursts into flames after landing in Nepal

The European Commission includes all of Nepal's air carriers, including Yeti, on its "Air Safety List," banning them from operating within the European Union because of safety concerns.

Sunday's plane crash was the country's deadliest since 1992, an official at the Rescue Coordination Center in Nepal told ABC News.

The airline said it had cancelled all flights for Monday, Jan. 16, aside from emergency and rescue flights.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway, Rashid Haddou and Dragana Jovanovic contributed to this report.

Comments / 6

Related
BBC

Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments

In the hours after Nepal's deadliest plane crash for 30 years, a video went viral in India - it showed one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, livestreaming from the plane just seconds before the crash. He was part of a group of four friends from Ghazipur in India who were...
The Independent

Video shows final moments of Nepal flight before plane crashed killing 68 people

Video shared online shows the dramatic moments before a plane crash in Nepal killed at least 68 people.The flight from Kathmandu to the resort town of Pokhara had 72 people aboard and crashed while landing at a newly opened airport on Sunday.The crash is the country’s deadliest airplane accident in more than three decades.A total of 15 foreign nationals were on board the Yeti Airlines flight, according to Nepal’s aviation authority, including one Irish person.A spokesperson for Pokhara Airport, Anup Joshi, said the plane crashed as it approached the airport, adding that the "plane cruised at 12,500 feet and was...
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
iheart.com

WATCH: Passenger Records Video As Nepal's Yeti Airlines Plane Crashes

At least 68 people were killed when a twin-engine aircraft crashed near the city of Pokhara in Nepal on Sunday (January 15) morning. There were four crew members and 68 passengers on the Yeti Airlines' flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara when it slammed into a river gorge and burst into flames.
New York Post

Chilling video shows passenger warning chopper pilot before fatal crash

Chilling video has emerged from inside the cockpit of one of two helicopters involved in a fatal mid-air collision in Australia – as a passenger taps the pilot in the arm to warn him of the impending disaster. The footage obtained by 7 News shows the tourist in the back seat of the descending chopper trying to alert pilot Michael James while pointing ahead. James turns toward the passenger, who then braces for impact with the other helicopter on Monday afternoon near Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast. In addition to the pilot, the helicopter was carrying Riaan and Elmarie Steenberg, and Marle...
TheDailyBeast

Passenger’s Horror Video Shows Fiery Jet Crash in Nepal That Killed 68

Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions and footage of a plane crash.In the minutes before a commercial jet plunged into a gorge in central Nepal on Sunday morning, killing at least 68 of the 72 people on board, one passenger was reportedly streaming on Facebook Live—and captured the fiery crash from within the aircraft.The 100-second clip, shot by an unidentified male passenger, was shared widely across social media in the hours after the Yeti Airlines jet’s crash. Sitting in a window seat, the man films a view of the city below; then, as the plane loses control and the...
The Independent

Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation

A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
natureworldnews.com

Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India

A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
Ceebla Cuud

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
ABC News

ABC News

990K+
Followers
205K+
Post
583M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy