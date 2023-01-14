Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Related
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball at Missouri
The Crimson Tide looks to stay undefeated in SEC play in a gym that has created horrors for the team in the past.
LSUSports.net
LSU Basketball Back At Home Wednesday To Host Auburn
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers will look to get back on the winning track Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center as they host the Auburn Tigers at just after 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network with...
No. 4 Alabama wins 7th straight on emotional night at Vanderbilt
The emotion was unmistakable Tuesday night in Nashville. There were a few tears wiped on warmups in the pregame shootaround on a heavy night for the No. 4 Alabama basketball team. The 78-66 win over Vanderbilt came just three days after former teammate Darius Miles was charged with capital murder in what’s been a mentally taxing stretch.
Four-Star Running Back Receives Offer from Alabama
Four-star class of 2024 running back Taylor Tatum has received an offer from the Crimson Tide. The Texas native ranks No. 73 nationally, No. 5 in running backs, and No. 10 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite. Last season, the junior recorded 227 rushing attempts for 1,891...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama coaches continue busy week on the recruiting trail
Alabama football’s coaches were spotted in multiple states Wednesday. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT!*. Justin Smith is a Scouting/Recruiting analyst for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter, via...
Lane Kiffin's Tweet About Alabama Transfer Going Viral
Lane Kiffin has been known to drop hints on social media, some subtle, others not so much. So when the Ole Miss head coach retweeted a 247Sports article from Tuesday about Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entering the NCAA transfer portal, it drew plenty of attention. Kennedy, a former ...
WAAY-TV
Alabama men's basketball team makes pit stop at Buc-ee's in Athens
The team was unable to fly back to Tuscaloosa from Nashville due to fog. so they drove home after facing Vanderbilt on Tuesday.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban, Alabama coaches back on the recruiting trail
Nick Saban and Alabama football’s coaching staff is back on the recruiting trail in full force. Saban was spotted in Alabama earlier this week after spending some time in Georgia last week. He has quickly made his way to Texas. Alabama’s assistant coaches are also out working the trail....
Roll 'Bama Roll
2023 Alabama Softball Preview: Last Dance With Mary Jane
RBR is back for another spring of Alabama softball coverage. For over a decade, we have provided extensive coverage and do so in a candid call-em-as-we-see-em manner. Sometimes, it can be critical. That is who we are and we won’t change for the rage mob. If you want unicorns and lollipops, there are plenty of others out there who will gladly blow sunshine up your nether regions. Now that that is out of the way, let’s start the preview!
LSUSports.net
No. 13 Gymnastics Scores Season High in Home Opener
BATON ROUGE – The No. 13 LSU Gymnastics recorded a season high score of 197.450 against No. 1 Oklahoma in the team’s home opener on Monday afternoon in the PMAC. The top-20 ranked matchup between LSU and Oklahoma was a battle throughout all four events. The Tigers put up a good fight in front of an electric crowd in the PMAC but ultimately fell 197.450-197.600 to the defending national champions.
Alabama Basketball Stays at No. 4 in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Poll
Despite dominant performances at Arkansas and against LSU, the Crimson Tide remained fourth in the latest polls.
Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest
The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
FOX Sports
Power rankings: Alabama's young players have Tide rolling to the top
It may be mid-January, but the current level of madness in college basketball has made it feel much later in the season. Saturday brought the latest on-court drama, with 11 teams in the AP Top 25 taking a loss, tying the record for the most ranked teams to fall on a single day. The takeaways from these results? For starters, it’s that you really can’t come to a full conclusion on the national scene right now. Secondly, it reflects how something like North Carolina going to the national title game, or Saint Peter’s and Oral Roberts making the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, can become reality.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football has a new name in defensive coordinator conversation
Alabama football has a new name in defensive coordinator conversation https://tdalabamamag.com/2023/01/17/alabama-football-new-name-defensive-coordinator-conversation/">. Nick Saban is looking for a new defensive coordinator to help the University of Alabama football program return to dominant performances. Pete Golding, 37, left the Crimson Tide to take a coaching position at the University of Mississippi under...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama officially brings in new defensive coach
Alabama football has officially brought in its new defensive coach. Austin Armstrong, a former defensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi, is on the University of Alabama campus. He is helping the Crimson Tide in the recruiting process and will coach inside linebackers. Armstrong updated his Twitter profile with Alabama logo. Armstrong...
wrbl.com
WATCH: Nate Oats discusses capital murder arrest of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday afternoon, Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats began a press conference by offering his condolences to the friends and family of a shooting victim that one of his players is accused of being part of. “I just want to start today by...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum addresses the defensive coordinator candidate that would satisfy Crimson Tide fans
Paul Finebaum has a pulse on the Alabama fan base as much as any person working in the media. So when a major news story like a coordinator change comes into the picture, the ESPN commentator offers some perspective. Finebaum joined “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” on WJOX in...
LSUSports.net
Braydin Sik
Braydin Sik joined the LSU Athletics Department as an Assistant Communications Director in January of 2023, overseeing communications and public relations efforts for the Tigers’ track & field and men’s golf programs. Prior to arriving at LSU, Sik spent a year and a half as an athletic communications...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Participate in MLK Day of Service
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU student-athletes and staff on Monday participated in an MLK Day of Service, honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community service is one of the primary components of LSU’s Tiger Life program, which encourages all LSU teams to be proactive and positive contributors to society.
Miles’ claims, Ivey’s second term, Propst’s new job: Down in Alabama
Lawyers for the former University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder in the shooting of a woman on the Tuscaloosa Strip said that Darius Miles is claiming he’s innocent. Kay Ivey took her second oath of office as Alabama’s governor. Rush Propst is coaching again in...
Comments / 0