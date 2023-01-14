ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

LSUSports.net

LSU Basketball Back At Home Wednesday To Host Auburn

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers will look to get back on the winning track Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center as they host the Auburn Tigers at just after 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

No. 4 Alabama wins 7th straight on emotional night at Vanderbilt

The emotion was unmistakable Tuesday night in Nashville. There were a few tears wiped on warmups in the pregame shootaround on a heavy night for the No. 4 Alabama basketball team. The 78-66 win over Vanderbilt came just three days after former teammate Darius Miles was charged with capital murder in what’s been a mentally taxing stretch.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Running Back Receives Offer from Alabama

Four-star class of 2024 running back Taylor Tatum has received an offer from the Crimson Tide. The Texas native ranks No. 73 nationally, No. 5 in running backs, and No. 10 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite. Last season, the junior recorded 227 rushing attempts for 1,891...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama coaches continue busy week on the recruiting trail

Alabama football’s coaches were spotted in multiple states Wednesday. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT!*. Justin Smith is a Scouting/Recruiting analyst for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter, via...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin's Tweet About Alabama Transfer Going Viral

Lane Kiffin has been known to drop hints on social media, some subtle, others not so much. So when the Ole Miss head coach retweeted a 247Sports article from Tuesday about Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entering the NCAA transfer portal, it drew plenty of attention. Kennedy, a former ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban, Alabama coaches back on the recruiting trail

Nick Saban and Alabama football’s coaching staff is back on the recruiting trail in full force. Saban was spotted in Alabama earlier this week after spending some time in Georgia last week. He has quickly made his way to Texas. Alabama’s assistant coaches are also out working the trail....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

2023 Alabama Softball Preview: Last Dance With Mary Jane

RBR is back for another spring of Alabama softball coverage. For over a decade, we have provided extensive coverage and do so in a candid call-em-as-we-see-em manner. Sometimes, it can be critical. That is who we are and we won’t change for the rage mob. If you want unicorns and lollipops, there are plenty of others out there who will gladly blow sunshine up your nether regions. Now that that is out of the way, let’s start the preview!
TUSCALOOSA, AL
LSUSports.net

No. 13 Gymnastics Scores Season High in Home Opener

BATON ROUGE – The No. 13 LSU Gymnastics recorded a season high score of 197.450 against No. 1 Oklahoma in the team’s home opener on Monday afternoon in the PMAC. The top-20 ranked matchup between LSU and Oklahoma was a battle throughout all four events. The Tigers put up a good fight in front of an electric crowd in the PMAC but ultimately fell 197.450-197.600 to the defending national champions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest

The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Power rankings: Alabama's young players have Tide rolling to the top

It may be mid-January, but the current level of madness in college basketball has made it feel much later in the season. Saturday brought the latest on-court drama, with 11 teams in the AP Top 25 taking a loss, tying the record for the most ranked teams to fall on a single day. The takeaways from these results? For starters, it’s that you really can’t come to a full conclusion on the national scene right now. Secondly, it reflects how something like North Carolina going to the national title game, or Saint Peter’s and Oral Roberts making the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, can become reality.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football has a new name in defensive coordinator conversation

Alabama football has a new name in defensive coordinator conversation https://tdalabamamag.com/2023/01/17/alabama-football-new-name-defensive-coordinator-conversation/">. Nick Saban is looking for a new defensive coordinator to help the University of Alabama football program return to dominant performances. Pete Golding, 37, left the Crimson Tide to take a coaching position at the University of Mississippi under...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama officially brings in new defensive coach

Alabama football has officially brought in its new defensive coach. Austin Armstrong, a former defensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi, is on the University of Alabama campus. He is helping the Crimson Tide in the recruiting process and will coach inside linebackers. Armstrong updated his Twitter profile with Alabama logo. Armstrong...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
LSUSports.net

Braydin Sik

Braydin Sik joined the LSU Athletics Department as an Assistant Communications Director in January of 2023, overseeing communications and public relations efforts for the Tigers’ track & field and men’s golf programs. Prior to arriving at LSU, Sik spent a year and a half as an athletic communications...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Tigers Participate in MLK Day of Service

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU student-athletes and staff on Monday participated in an MLK Day of Service, honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community service is one of the primary components of LSU’s Tiger Life program, which encourages all LSU teams to be proactive and positive contributors to society.
BATON ROUGE, LA

