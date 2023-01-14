Wabash battled in three close sets in Tuesday evening's volleyball home opener in a 3-0 loss to Illinois Wesleyan University. Wabash (2-1) trailed the visiting Titans (1-0) 19-13 in the opening set after tying the score twice before closing the deficit to 22-20. Ricky Sessions caught the hot hand with three consecutive serves that led to points for the Little Giants, with the last point coming on a kill by Luke Davis. Illinois Wesleyan answered the Wabash rally to score the final three points to take the first set 25-20.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO