Cheney, WA

goeags.com

Bulldogs Top Eagles in First Matchup of the Season

The 2023 dual schedule began for Eastern Washington men's tennis on Wednesday (Jan. 18). The team traveled up to Spokane to play Gonzaga at the Stevens Center, falling to the Bulldogs, 0-7. The Eagles are 0-1 to start the season, while Gonzaga improves to 1-0. Singles. Freshman Caden Kammerer took...
CHENEY, WA
goeags.com

Eastern Makes History with First 6-0 Big Sky Start

For the first time in program history, Eastern Washington men's basketball is 6-0 to begin conference play. Eastern defeated Montana 64-57 at Reese Court tonight (Jan. 16). The Eagles are on top of the Big Sky standings and have won eight games in a row. They improve to 12-7 overall this season, while Montana falls to 3-4 in the Big Sky and 9-10 overall.
CHENEY, WA

