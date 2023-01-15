For the first time in program history, Eastern Washington men's basketball is 6-0 to begin conference play. Eastern defeated Montana 64-57 at Reese Court tonight (Jan. 16). The Eagles are on top of the Big Sky standings and have won eight games in a row. They improve to 12-7 overall this season, while Montana falls to 3-4 in the Big Sky and 9-10 overall.

CHENEY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO