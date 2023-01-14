ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gophersports.com

Gophers Sweep Big Ten Athlete of the Week Honors

MINNEAPOLIS -- University of Minnesota track and field swept the women's Athlete of the Week honors on Wednesday with Amira Young and Shelby Frank both being recognized by the conference office. For Frank it is the second time she has been honored this season for her performance in the weight throw.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Close Lands B1G Second Star Honors

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Golden Gophers men's hockey goaltender Justen Close earned Big Ten Conference Second Star of the Week honors for his performance in a weekend series at Notre Dame it was announced Tuesday. The same week he was added to the 2023 Mike Richter Award Watch List for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Fall to Illini Monday

Dawson Garcia led Minnesota with 17 points and Ta'Lon Cooper added 16, but Illinois broke away from the Gophers in the second half to post a 78-60 win Monday night at Williams Arena. The loss drops Minnesota to 7-9 overall (1-5 in Big Ten play), while Illinois improved to 13-5 overall (4-3 in league action).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota losing reserve defensive end to the transfer portal

Minnesota defensive end Lorenza Surgers will not return in 2023. He told The Pioneer Press’ Andy Greder he intends to enter the transfer portal to spend his final year of eligibility elsewhere. After 4 seasons with Vanderbilt, Surgers transferred to Minnesota last offseason. His role with the Gophers never quite developed and he appeared in just six games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino

There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
MINNESOTA STATE
gophersports.com

Minnesota Signs All-American and Two-Time Missouri Valley Player of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS – University of Minnesota head soccer coach, Erin Chastain, has announced her fourth transfer portal signee for the 2023 season in Megan Nemec. "I chose Minnesota because of the challenging atmosphere which is brought to life by the coaches and players," said Nemec. "From speaking with the coaches and players and visiting the school I was able to see the potential for growth academically and athletically."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Minnesota Signs Emma Belluomini to 2023-24 Class

Minneapolis – University of Minnesota head tennis coach, Catrina Thompson, has announced the addition of Emma Belluomini to the 2023-24 singing class. The incoming freshman will join the Golden Gophers after graduating from E.Fermi Public Scientific Sports High School in Lucca, Italy. "I chose the University of Minnesota because...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Southern Minnesota Co-Op invests in Greeneye Technology system

TRIMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - A Southern Minnesota-based cooperative has announced a major extension to its Ag-tech services. NuWay-K&H Cooperative has purchased a Greeneye Technology precision spraying system. The Co-Op plans to use the new system to offer selective spraying as a service to its farmer members in Southern Minnesota and...
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

St. Thomas Receives $75 Million Gift for New Campus Arena

An unprecedented $75 million gift from billionaire philanthropists Lee and Penny Anderson will enable the University of St. Thomas to build an on-campus athletic arena that will become home to the Tommie hockey and basketball teams. It’s the culmination of St. Thomas’s 2021 move from Division III to Division I athletics.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KROC News

Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota was part of quiet $32 million nationwide campaign to push back on election deniers

The right-wing Trumpists who said the 2020 election was rigged and sought to take control of election administration across the country — including here in Minnesota — received unending attention before the midterms.  They were shadowed, however, by a Democratic-affiliated opposition coalition — backed by secret donors — who were working quietly to counteract the election deniers.  The post Minnesota was part of quiet $32 million nationwide campaign to push back on election deniers appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy