Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.Sherif SaadSaint Paul, MN
Security Demands Man Remove Religious ShirtNews Breaking LIVEBloomington, MN
NFL All-Pro Receiver Discussing ExtensionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
gophersports.com
Gophers Sweep Big Ten Athlete of the Week Honors
MINNEAPOLIS -- University of Minnesota track and field swept the women's Athlete of the Week honors on Wednesday with Amira Young and Shelby Frank both being recognized by the conference office. For Frank it is the second time she has been honored this season for her performance in the weight throw.
Minnesota high school hockey top performers (Jan. 11-18)
Photos: Edina boys hockey defeats St. Thomas Academy SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 17) SBLive's Minnesota high school boys hockey top games of the week (Jan. 17-22) The following athletes will be included in this week's SBLive Minnesota Athlete of the Week. If you would like to make ...
Gophers recruit Dennis Evans is ranked No. 11 in the country
Evans chose the Gophers in part due to Minnesota's winters allowing him to focus on basketball.
gophersports.com
Close Lands B1G Second Star Honors
ROSEMONT, Ill. - Golden Gophers men's hockey goaltender Justen Close earned Big Ten Conference Second Star of the Week honors for his performance in a weekend series at Notre Dame it was announced Tuesday. The same week he was added to the 2023 Mike Richter Award Watch List for the...
gophersports.com
Rink Roots: Golden Gophers Visit Minnetonka
Last week, the University of Minnesota Women's Hockey team visited Minnetonka in the second edition this season of Gopher Women's Hockey Rink Roots. Presented by PNC Bank.
gophersports.com
Gopher Men's Basketball Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The University of Minnesota men's basketball team played Illinois on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, which also was on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. See how the Golden Gophers honored and celebrated the day and MLK's legacy.
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall to Illini Monday
Dawson Garcia led Minnesota with 17 points and Ta'Lon Cooper added 16, but Illinois broke away from the Gophers in the second half to post a 78-60 win Monday night at Williams Arena. The loss drops Minnesota to 7-9 overall (1-5 in Big Ten play), while Illinois improved to 13-5 overall (4-3 in league action).
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota losing reserve defensive end to the transfer portal
Minnesota defensive end Lorenza Surgers will not return in 2023. He told The Pioneer Press’ Andy Greder he intends to enter the transfer portal to spend his final year of eligibility elsewhere. After 4 seasons with Vanderbilt, Surgers transferred to Minnesota last offseason. His role with the Gophers never quite developed and he appeared in just six games.
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino
There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
Top 20 Minnesota Breweries with at Least One Being Here in Central Minnesota!
Minnesota and beer. Beer and Minnesota. These two things just go hand and hand. Minnesotans like their drinks and they definitely like their beer. So one needs to tread lightly on a topic like this as there is no doubt in my mind that no one is going to agree on which is the best Minnesota brewery.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Signs All-American and Two-Time Missouri Valley Player of the Year
MINNEAPOLIS – University of Minnesota head soccer coach, Erin Chastain, has announced her fourth transfer portal signee for the 2023 season in Megan Nemec. "I chose Minnesota because of the challenging atmosphere which is brought to life by the coaches and players," said Nemec. "From speaking with the coaches and players and visiting the school I was able to see the potential for growth academically and athletically."
gophersports.com
Minnesota Signs Emma Belluomini to 2023-24 Class
Minneapolis – University of Minnesota head tennis coach, Catrina Thompson, has announced the addition of Emma Belluomini to the 2023-24 singing class. The incoming freshman will join the Golden Gophers after graduating from E.Fermi Public Scientific Sports High School in Lucca, Italy. "I chose the University of Minnesota because...
Lost Minnesota: Shinders Newsstand
Last week I did an article about one of my favorite, now deceased stores- Funcoland. The resulting swirl of nostalgia got me to thinking about some other stores from the past that are no longer with us and instantly my mind went to Shinders Newsstand. At its peak there were...
KEYC
Southern Minnesota Co-Op invests in Greeneye Technology system
TRIMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - A Southern Minnesota-based cooperative has announced a major extension to its Ag-tech services. NuWay-K&H Cooperative has purchased a Greeneye Technology precision spraying system. The Co-Op plans to use the new system to offer selective spraying as a service to its farmer members in Southern Minnesota and...
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Minnesota
Minnesota is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Minnesota!
tcbmag.com
St. Thomas Receives $75 Million Gift for New Campus Arena
An unprecedented $75 million gift from billionaire philanthropists Lee and Penny Anderson will enable the University of St. Thomas to build an on-campus athletic arena that will become home to the Tommie hockey and basketball teams. It’s the culmination of St. Thomas’s 2021 move from Division III to Division I athletics.
Guy’s Top South Dakota & Minnesota ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives’
Do you remember when nothing was happening in the year 2020 because of a worldwide virus? Well, South Dakota never stopped moving during this time. In fact, more people were visiting the state including the "Mayor Of Flavortown" Guy Fieri. Guy Fieri is known for his television shows on the...
Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
Minnesota was part of quiet $32 million nationwide campaign to push back on election deniers
The right-wing Trumpists who said the 2020 election was rigged and sought to take control of election administration across the country — including here in Minnesota — received unending attention before the midterms. They were shadowed, however, by a Democratic-affiliated opposition coalition — backed by secret donors — who were working quietly to counteract the election deniers. The post Minnesota was part of quiet $32 million nationwide campaign to push back on election deniers appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Should Minnesota Boast Having One Of The ‘New’ World Wonders With This Rut?
Move over Lake Chipotle, Minnesota has a new world wonder, at least according to one person on Twitter. I will agree though that if I was faced with driving or walking near this HUGE rut I'd have second thoughts! Check this thing out!. Twitter user @_taylor_ snapped the photo of...
