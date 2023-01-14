Read full article on original website
2022 was a busy year in Ashland, officials say
Jan. 18—ASHLAND — At last week's Ashland City Commission meeting, both city officials and members of the non-profit community gave a sort of year in review for 2022, listing accomplishments and metrics. City Manager Mike Graese went through the key stats for each city department contained in the...
$47M in Cook County property tax refunds to be issued automatically
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - More than $47 million in property tax refunds will be sent over the next few months to more than 53,000 Cook County homeowners who overpaid last year. The refunds will be sent automatically to 53,007 homeowners who made overpayments on their First Installment taxes last year, according to a statement from the Cook County treasurer’s office.
Townhouses proposed for Matz Funeral site in Portage Park on Chicago’s NW Side
Townhouses are being proposed for the former Matz Funeral Home site in Portage Park. MK Construction and Builders Inc. has filed a zoning application to allow for the building of nine, approximately 30-foot-tall townhouses, with two-car garages, at 3438-58 N. Central Ave., where the former two-story funeral parlor building is located. The site measures about 25,850 square feet.
No Injuries In Major Westchester House Fire
Fire personnel responding to the house fire on Windsor Drive in Westchester Monday night. | Courtesy Westchester Fire Department/Facebook. Tuesday, January 17, 2023 || By Community Editor|| @maywoodnews. Westchester Fire Department officials explained in a statement that no one was injured in a major house fire in Westchester on Jan....
Residents call for Des Plaines to cancel event planned at city-owned theater
An upcoming event at the Des Plaines Theater is causing an uproar by people who are upset it’s being organized by people and groups that have made statements critical of the gay and queer community.
6 Bedroom Fixer-Upper Home For Sale In Illinois For $1
Are you tired of living in a boring, brand-new house with all the amenities? Look no further! Introducing the ultimate fixer-upper: the abandoned and likely condemned property on S. La Salle St. in Chicago. This gem of a property is listed for the steal of a deal at only $1.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Chicago Public Schools’ proposed 2023-24 calendar is out
Chicago Public Schools is proposing a 2023-24 calendar that’s very similar to this year’s, with an earlier start, a full week off for Thanksgiving, and a start to summer break in early June. District officials are giving families a week to weigh in, with a public comment period closing next Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. They can use this Google form to submit feedback. The calendar will go to the school board...
Police Report Valparaiso High School in Lockout Status
Valparaiso Police say Valparaiso High School is in “Lockout” status while investigating an ongoing situation. The police department said all students are proceeding with school inside the building as usual and the perimeter of the building is secured. Students are safe and under no immediate threat, police said, and local authorities, including the Valparaiso Police Department, are coordinating with Valparaiso Community Schools and Valparaiso High School Administrators to determine appropriate next steps. “Please refrain from reporting to the high school until the situation is resolved. More communication will come as more information is available,” police said, and asked the community to continue to follow the Valparaiso Police Department Facebook page for updates.
Foodie Bucket List: Illinois’ Best Diner (Is Not In Chicago)
Let's get one thing straight from the start. I love eating in a place that calls itself a diner. I have since I was a kid, because my parents were diner fans. We traveled a good chunk of this country via automobile, and no matter where you went, you could always find a diner (although I thought they were misspelling "dinner" when I was a kid).
Illinois Town Named One Of The ‘Most Beautiful’ In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
Car pinned under truck in Calumet City
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Calumet City, there is a a serious accident where a car is pinned underneath a truck.It's at Torrence and Ring. One person was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center.Police are are telling drivers to avoid the area.
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappeared
An Illinois witness at Wauconda reported watching a hovering oval-shaped object that suddenly disappeared at 8:40 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Assessor’s Office presents at Chi Hack Night: Why are property taxes in Chicago so high? (And what can be done to lower them)
The Cook County Assessor’s Office will join the Chicago civic tech community group Chi Hack Night to introduce a new tool called the Property Tax Simulator or PTAXSIM. PTAXSIM is a software code package implemented in the coding language R and designed to recalculate changes to Cook County property tax bills. It uses real assessment, exemption, TIF, and levy data to generate historic, line-by-line tax bills for any Cook County property from tax years 2006 to 2020 (for bills issued from 2007 through 2021).
Shooting suspect among those indicted in Greenup County
Jan. 18—GREENUP — A Russell man accused of firing a gun during an argument over a missing pair of shoes was indicted last week in Greenup County. Quartez D. Glover, 26, was indicted Jan. 12 on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence, both class D felonies punishable with up to five years in prison.
Man charged with killing Illinois man with his own gun in DeKalb County, deputies say
A DeKalb County man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he stole another man’s gun and shot him with it. Deputies say Tyrin Maddox, 21, shot and killed Devalon Davis, 20, during an armed robbery earlier this month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Giant guitar artwork arrives at Illinois Rock & Roll Museum in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - A rockin' new display arrived Monday at the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum in Joliet. Nicknamed "Gigantar" — it’s being dubbed the largest handmade guitar sculpture ever created. The display is 24-feet tall and came from New Jersey. The work was created by Shannon MacDonald,...
District 203 To Hike Pay For Retired Teachers Amid Shortage
NAPERVILLE, IL — Retired teachers will get a pay hike to their daily substitute teaching rates amid an ongoing teacher shortage for Naperville Community School District. The district plans to put surge pay into effect to facilitate this and to incentivize daily substitute teachers when most needed. Continue Reading...
Grundy County man dies in house fire
MORRIS – A rural Minooka man is dead after a fire Monday night in Grundy County. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said that 82-year-old Doit Ross passed away after being taken to a Morris Hospital. The Minooka Fire Department along with other agencies including the Illinois State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating the blaze.
Naperville Police Investigate Suspicious Incident
Above / Crime Stopping messages created by local youth through the years are reminders that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. (PN File Photo 2013) On Tuesday, Jan. 17, at approximately 5PM, Naperville Police responded to a report of a suspicious incident that occurred earlier that afternoon. Two...
