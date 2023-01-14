ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Tech comes up short against No. 21 Baylor

Texas Tech fell to 0-6 to start Big 12 play with an 81-74 loss to No. 21 Baylor on Tuesday at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders (10-8, 0-6 Big 12) will now play at No. 13 Kansas State at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas. BU evened its conference record at 3-3 with its third straight win.
Scott, Shavers Sweep Weekly Awards for Lady Raiders

IRVING, Texas – Texas Tech senior guard Bre'Amber Scott and freshman guard Jasmine Shavers have been named Big 12 Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week, the Big 12 announced Monday. Both Scott and Shavers shined this past week, scoring a combined 63 points in the Lady...
