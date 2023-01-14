Texas Tech fell to 0-6 to start Big 12 play with an 81-74 loss to No. 21 Baylor on Tuesday at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders (10-8, 0-6 Big 12) will now play at No. 13 Kansas State at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas. BU evened its conference record at 3-3 with its third straight win.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO