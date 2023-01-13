Read full article on original website
Related
psychreg.org
COPD Patients 61% More Likely to Die in the Year After Major Surgery
Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) who undergo major surgery are more likely to die in the year after surgery and incur higher healthcare costs than similar patients without COPD, found a new study, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal. “Because patients with COPD are often frail and...
psychreg.org
Premature Birth Linked to Poorer School Grades in Adolescence
Premature birth, before 34 weeks of pregnancy, is linked to lower scores in maths and language tests as a teenager compared with those born at 40 weeks, finds a large Danish population study published today in The BMJ. The study, however, found no substantial difference in later brain (cognitive) function...
psychreg.org
Body Dissatisfaction Can Lead to Eating Disorders at Any Age
Eating disorders are stereotypically associated with adolescents and young adults. Growing evidence, however, suggests that these conditions can occur at any time during a woman’s lifespan, including at midlife. A new study, published in the journal Menopause, finds that body dissatisfaction is a primary cause of eating disorders, especially during perimenopause.
psychreg.org
Our Plastic Brains: The Wonderful World of Wiring, Waves and Wandering – Livestreamed Public Lecture
Aston Institute for Health and Neurodevelopment (IHN) will host its next livestreamed public lecture in the series Molecules to Minds with Dr Stuart Greenhill on Aston University’s digital channel Aston Originals on Thursday 23 February. In the lecture “Our plastic brains –The Wonderful World of Wiring, Waves and Wandering”...
psychreg.org
New Research Furthers Case for Exercise Promoting Youthfulness
A recent study published in the Journal of Physiology deepened the case for the youthfulness-promoting effects of exercise on ageing organisms, building on previous work done with lab mice nearing the end of their natural lifespan that had access to a weighted exercise wheel. The densely detailed paper lists a...
psychreg.org
Negative Marital Communications Leave Literal, Figurative Wounds
A tendency for one or both spouses to avoid or withdraw from tough conversations could set up married couples for emotional distress, bad feelings about their relationship, chronic inflammation and lowered immune function, new research suggests. The study was published in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology. The analysis revisits data from a...
psychreg.org
Talking Therapies Reduce Anxiety and Depression in Working Age Heart Patients
Group therapy relieves psychological distress, improves the quality of life and results in fewer readmissions for heart problems, according to a study published in the European Heart Journal, a publication of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). “Approximately 20% of all cardiac patients have signs of psychological distress, rising to...
psychreg.org
Heavy Drinking in Young Adults Tied to Endocannabinoid Pathway
Although heavy drinking in young adulthood increases the risk for alcohol use disorder (AUD), not all young heavy drinkers go on to develop AUD, globally the most common substance use disorder. Research has shown that individual differences in alcohol sensitivity and cardiovascular responses may predict drinking patterns and progression to AUD. Little is known, however, about the brain-based mechanisms of AUD vulnerability – a better understanding of which could guide preventive interventions against AUD. A new study, published in the journal Biological Psychiatry, explores the role of endocannabinoid levels in hazardous alcohol use.
Comments / 0