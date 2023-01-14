Read full article on original website
Wallowa County to vote on "Greater Idaho" initiative in May election
WALLOWA COUNTY, Ore. — Right now, a grassroots organization is looking to expand Idaho state lines into Oregon. "Greater Idaho" could incorporate 15 Oregon counties into Idaho. Matt McCaw, Greater Idaho spokesperson, said the movement is a solution to the urban-rural divide in Oregon. “We can move the state...
slipperstillfits.com
Game Preview: Gonzaga vs. LMU
LMU Lions, 13-7 (3-3 WCC), KenPom #101, NET #100. Stan Johnson’s Lions were one of the sexy darkhorse picks last season, only to 11-18 for the season and 3-12 in the conference. This season, expectations were greatly tempered and Johnson’s team enters with already more wins on the year and just as many conference wins as they did last season.
Snow streak ends at Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures have been in the upper 30s and low 40s for a couple of weeks now, ending a consecutive snow streak at the Spokane International Airport. According to the National Weather Service Spokane, Tuesday marked the first day since November 17 when the airport did not receive an inch or more snow on the ground. That ends...
FOX Sports
Smith and No. 6 Gonzaga host Loyola Marymount
Loyola Marymount Lions (13-7, 3-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-3, 5-0 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Gonzaga hosts the Loyola Marymount Lions after Malachi Smith scored 27 points in Gonzaga's 115-75 victory over the Portland Pilots. The Bulldogs are 9-0 in home games. Gonzaga averages 86.9 points while outscoring opponents...
WATCH: Time lapse of Downtown Spokane Stadium Construction so far
SPOKANE, Wash. — Construction crews are making progress on the Downtown Spokane Stadium! Crews began construction on the new stadium in the Fall 2021. Check out this time-lapse from when crews started the project to where they are now. Spokane Public Schools said back in August that the construction is expected to continue through September 2023. PAST COVERAGE: Spokane Downtown...
WCC men's basketball: Saint Mary's guard Aiden Mahaney one of best freshmen in country
Gonzaga's first matchup with Saint Mary's is still three weeks away, but the hype is already building. The Gaels (16-4) crept into the national rankings this week at No. 24 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. And freshman guard Aiden Mahaney is turning heads with his impressive play. ...
Spokane Residents Suspected in Pullman Crime Spree Arrested After Initially Eluding Police
Two Spokane residents are in custody facing multiple potential charges for allegedly conducting a crime spree in Pullman and initially eluding arrest. Pullman Police believe that 21-year-old Kaitlyn Corkins and 25-year-old Dantay Billings have been burglarizing cars in Pullman. Officers responded to someone trying to use stolen credit cards at the Pullman Safeway on Tuesday morning. They spotted Corkins and Billings leaving the store in a vehicle and tried to stop the pair on Bishop Boulevard. Corkins was reportedly driving and allegedly failed to pullover and sped off at about 100 MPH at times swerving into oncoming traffic on Bishop. The Pullman Officer was forced to immediately discontinue the chase as nearly all vehicle pursuits are now banned by Washington state law. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Moscow at a high rate of speed on State Route 270. The car was then spotted in downtown Pullman before authorities in Colfax followed the driver speeding North on Main Street at about 80 MPH. The Garfield Town Marshal tried to spike the vehicle on U.S. Highway 195 near Steptoe but was unable to puncture the tires. The car was found abandoned around noon in Southern Spokane County on US195. A Washington State Patrol Trooper located Corkins and Billings and took them into custody.
Trent Ave. Bridge construction to wrap up six months ahead of schedule
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been almost three years since construction began on the Trent Street Bridge, and store owners nearby say after the toll it’s taken on their businesses, they’re ready for it to wrap up for good. This bridge is now set to open at least six months earlier than expected, providing some relief to drivers and business owners. ...
nbcrightnow.com
Best restaurants in Eastern Washington
The SeattleMet compiled a complete list of what their food and travel editors deemed, the best restaurants in Washington. Taking a look at SeattleMet's top choices in the Eastern side of the state:. Passatempo Taverna. Walla Walla. SeattleMet describes Passatempo Taverna as "rustic italian", saying they pair some of Walla...
Are the Gonzaga Bulldogs the most exciting college basketball team in the country?
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have climbed to No. 6 in the country after a series of thrilling come-from-behind West Coast Conference road victories. On the latest episode of the Sac and Jack podcast, Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris debate how exciting this team is and much more. Make sure you never miss an ...
Why Bryan Kohberger insanity plea is not possible in Idaho courts
SEATTLE — “I went into complete shock. Absolute complete shock. I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t think,” Kristi Goncalves said on the TV show “Dateline” this past week. The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho murder victims, recounted to “Dateline” the moment...
Crews cut down beetle-infested trees from Downriver Golf Course in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow on the green at Downriver Golf Course in Spokane means you wouldn't find any putters out on Tuesday. Though there were plenty of cutters. A crew from Spirit Pruners was on the course cleaning up downed trees. The mass removal project started last week, says Spokane Parks and Recreation Director Garrett Jones.
FOX 28 Spokane
Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d’Alene
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die...
FOX 28 Spokane
Coeur d’Alene Runaway Found Safe
KOTOENAI COUNTY, Idaho. – Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office reports a juvenile runaway last seen on Jan. 6 has been found safe. Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating a Juvenile Runaway. If you have seen or have any information regarding Kaelyn, please contact detective Zirker at...
610KONA
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
WSP: Semi-truck crashes trying to avoid cat on SR 195 south of Colfax
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says a semi-truck crashed trying to swerve away from a cat in the road. WSP the crash happened Sunday night at around 10 minutes before 9 p.m. on SR 195 near Prune Orchard Road, which is three miles south of Colfax in Whitman County. WSP says the driver was going south on SR...
Spokane woman celebrates 105th birthday
SPOKANE, Wash. — One woman has seen the changes here in Spokane and the surrounding cities over the last century. Katherine Turnley has been around to see it all. The new growth, developments, and thousands of families who have settled down to make this city their home. And today,...
Two people detained in Post Falls drug investigation
POST FALLS, Idaho — Two people were detained as police searched for possible distribution of drugs from a home in Post Falls. The Post Falls Police Department says their Post Falls Police Special Response Team reported to a home on the 1700 block of Catherine Street in Post Falls (off North Catherine Street and West 17th Avenue). Police say the...
koze.com
Cat in the Highway Causes Semi Crash South of Colfax; Large Fuel Spill
COLFAX, WA – There were no injuries in a semi crash which partially closed State Route 195 near milepost 33, three miles south of Colfax, for several hours beginning at around 8:50 p.m. last night. The Washington State Patrol says 31-year-old Joshua Blas of Reardon was traveling southbound in a 2010 Kenworth near Prune Orchard Road when he swerved to miss a cat on the highway, causing him to lose control of the truck.
Walla Walla woman identified after fatal crash
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – A Walla Walla woman has been identified after a fatal crash near the city Monday afternoon. It happened on SR 12 and Smith Road, about five miles east of Walla Walla City limits. According to the Washington State Patrol, Deborah Backous, 68, was driving her vehicle going west just before 4:30 p.m. when she drove off...
