A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Former KKK headquarters in Texas is being converted into an arts center named after the first lynching victim in DallasJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Dallas AirBnB owner under investigation for refusing to host gay couple. Should he be banned?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Who Killed Missy Bevers at Church While Dressed in SWAT Gear?NikMidlothian, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.
Mary Crocker lived in Van Buren, Arkansas, with her four young children including a four-month-old baby boy named Matthew; her husband was serving time and she was raising the children alone.
Shootout between boyfriend and ex leaves woman dead, daughter shot, Florida cops say
The woman’s ex, who is the father of the injured child, is facing a charge of first-degree murder, police said.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Man is arrested on live TV after his toddler son is seen roaming a hallway with a gun
Indiana police, whose work was being broadcast live on cable TV, arrested a man after neighbors reported his toddler son was roaming an apartment hallway with a loaded gun, officials said. The video was shown Saturday night on Reelz's "On Patrol: Live" as Beech Grove police answered a call about...
Michigan mother and two young sons freeze to death in park
A Michigan mother and two children were found frozen to death over the weekend, according to police.A third child survived by seeking help from a stranger.Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found on Sunday afternoon in a park near in Pontiac, Michigan, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.An autopsy revealed that all three died due to hypothermia, according to Fox 2 Detroit.Ms Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter, who survived, sought help from a stranger living near the park and told them her family had died. They alerted the police, and the girl was...
Alligator found abandoned in plastic container in New Jersey: MCSPCA
NEPTUNE, N.J. (CBS) -- An alligator was found abandoned in New Jersey on Sunday night. The Monmouth County SPCA said on Facebook the reptile was discovered in a plastic container in Neptune on Bangs Avenue.The SPCA said a resident found the container with the alligator in it in an empty lot next to his home and contacted animal control.According to the SPCA, the gator was brought to the shelter and placed in a climate-controlled area with proper air circulation."It is illegal for New Jersey residents to keep alligators or caimans, which are considered potentially dangerous exotic species," Ross Licitra, executive director of the MCSPCA, said. "Not only is it a danger to the public, but these animals, when kept in captivity, need very specific care that only professionals can provide."The alligator will be moved to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife soon, the SPCA said.Anyone with information regarding the abandoned alligator is being asked to contact MCSPCA Humane Law Enforcement Chief Mike Goldfarb at 732-440-1539.
FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral
The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Kidnapped Boy Sang Gospel Song "Every Praise" Until Abductor Released Him. His Kidnapper Has Never Been Found
On the evening of March 31, 2014, then 9-year-old Wille Myrick was outside his home in Atlanta, Georgia playing with his pet chihuahua. The little boy noticed some money laying near a tree. He walked over, bent down to pick the money up, and was suddenly snatched into a four-door Honda Civic by an unknown man.
Cops help deliver baby in NYC couple’s living room: ‘They are angels’
Three cops had an experience they won’t soon forget when they arrived at a Queens home last week and found a mom-to-be in labor in the living room, they told The Post. The NYPD officers sprang into action and helped deliver the baby boy right there. “They are angels,” said Justin Clausell, 25, the infant’s dad. NYPD Officer Kevin Kelland recalled arriving at the door to the Jamaica home around 1 p.m. Wednesday to answer an emergency call there. “The first thing I heard was screaming that led me exactly to where she was in the house,” he said of mom-to-be Sade James,...
AOL Corp
6 Dead, Including 3 Children, After Their Throats Were Cut by Kite Strings During Festival in India
Ajit Solanki/AP/Shutterstock A man flies a kite during the 2022 Uttarayan festival. Six people, including three children, died after their throats were slit by kite strings during the annual Uttarayan festival in India, according to multiple reports. Authorities in Gujarat said 176 people were injured by cuts and falls during...
Upworthy
Police officer spends lunch break sharing pizza with a homeless woman in a heartwarming moment
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 20, 2020. It has since been updated. By 2020, Officer Michael Rivers had been with the Goldsboro Police Department in North Carolina for nine years. Over this time, he became quite familiar with the faces of the homeless in his community and could recognize them when he comes across them on the streets. However, one week, a face he'd never seen in the locality before caught his eye and something about her made him take a closer look. Dressed in a pair of jeans and a white t-shirt with a powerful statement written on it, the woman made eye contact with Rivers and returned his simple "hey" as he drove past her.
BBC
CCTV shows people fleeing drive-by shooting outside church
CCTV footage shows people fleeing and screaming after shots were fired from a moving vehicle outside a London church. Suspects fired a shotgun during a memorial service at St Aloysius Church in Euston. A seven year-old girl is in a life threatening condition, and five others were injured. A 22-year-old...
AOL Corp
Missing Oklahoma girl was beaten to death on Christmas, documents say
The caregiver of Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old girl who has been missing for over a week, allegedly beat the the child to death on Christmas Day, buried her body and placed a branch over her burial site, court documents said. Ivon Adams, one of the girl's caregivers, was arrested two...
