A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Fast-Growing Korean Restaurant Chain Adds 4th Location In DallasMadocDallas, TX
Dozens of Students and Parents Show Support for Suspended Coach at Rockwall ISD Board MeetingSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
Frisco Residents Debate Pros and Cons of Universal Studios Theme ParkSilence DoGoodFrisco, TX
Dallas thieves stole millions in jewelry by busting through walls
The Dallas-area heist apparently relied on good old fashioned brute force to breach a jewelry store.
The richest woman in Fort Worth, Texas
Two hundred forty million customers visit Walmart stores weekly, making it the world's biggest retailer with revenue exceeding $559 billion. Walmart's tremendous success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
WFAA
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Cedar Creek Reservoir in Texas?
The Cedar Creek Reservoir (also known as the Joe B. Hogsett Dam) is an artificial lake in East Texas. One of the largest lakes in Texas, Cedar Creek, serves as a significant water source for Fort Worth and other cities around it. This artificial lake drains an area of 1,000 square miles and has a surface area of 32,623 acres. Cedar Creek Reservoir is undoubtedly one of the largest lakes in Texas, but how deep is it? This post details all you need to know about the depth of this creek and other interesting facts about it.
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas
Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
Is it Legal to Flip Off a Police Officer Here in Texas?
So, listen if you decide to flip off a police officer you're probably gonna bring unwanted attention to whatever it is you're doing -- even if it's nothing. But is is legal to do it? Can you legally give "the bird" to a cop while traveling though Dallas, TX for instance?
wbap.com
New Shopping Center Announced For Northwest Dallas
(WBAP/KLIF) Dallas – A new shopping center is coming to the Northwest corner of Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane to replace the one destroyed by the October 2019 tornado that did an estimated 1.5 billion in damage in North Dallas. Hopkins Realty has installed a sign announcing the new...
See 8 new businesses now open, coming soon to Stonebriar Centre in Frisco
Stonebriar Centre opened in 2000 with over 1 million square feet of retail space. The two-level shopping mall is managed by Brookfield Properties. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact) The Stonebriar Centre in Frisco added a new batch of businesses to its roster for 2023. Several stores are now open with more opening...
TX Family Terrified to Go Outside After Bobcat Caught on Camera
What's up with wild cats getting out and about in Texas these days?. First, it was the biggest news story in Dallas over the weekend when the Dallas Zoo announced it had to close it'd door to find a missing snow leopard. Thankfully the leopard was found safe within the zoo compound.
Street preacher suing City of Fort Worth over noise ordinance
FORT WORTH, Texas — A street preacher is suing the City of Fort Worth, claiming his free speech rights were violated by the city's noise ordinance preventing him for using a megaphone in a public forum. There were two separate incidents were Fort Worth police prevented the preacher, Michael...
Atmos Energy explains to state gas regulator what went wrong during pre-Christmas arctic blast, how many customers were affected
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Atmos Energy told Texas officials that demand exceeded the company’s “contingency planning” when more than 2,300 customers saw their gas service interrupted during a pre-Christmas arctic blast. In the days after the winter event, Gov. Greg Abbott, as well as local and...
dallasexpress.com
South Dallas Warehouse Sells for $47M
A southern Dallas industrial building is changing ownership just months after it was previously sold. Lake Washington Partnership, a Seattle-based company, has acquired the Tradepoint 20-45 property, a recently built warehouse and distribution building on Cleveland Road south of Interstate 20, according to a press release. The building was developed...
It’s Tax Season! Did You Know Tax Avoidance is Perfectly Legal in Texas?
Tax Day '23 is coming up on April 18th. Did you know that while tax evasion is illegal, tax avoidance is perfectly fine in Dallas, TX, across Texas, and the U.S.?. First things first always consult with a certified public accountant, I'm just throwing up stuff I found on the internet I thought might help you out.
fortworthreport.org
Applications open for utility, rent assistance in Fort Worth. Here’s how you can save money on energy, water
Fort Worth and Tarrant County residents can get help paying for utilities, repairs and weatherization this year. Applications for assistance open Jan. 17. Utility assistance is available throughout the year. The applications are reviewed on a first come, first serve basis so it is important to apply early, said Sonia Singleton, assistant director of Fort Worth’s Community Services Division.
2 Arrested on Possession Charges
January 18, 2023 – Two individuals were arrested on possession charges, a Dallas man and a woman were found to be in possession of marijuana. They tried to conceal the contraband from the arresting officer during a routine traffic stop, according to the arrest report. I-30 East Traffic Stop.
Motorcyclist killed, several hurt in crashes around DFW Sunday
A motorcyclist was killed and several people were injured in separate crashes around Dallas–Fort Worth on Sunday. Both incidents remain under investigation.
KWTX
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
