Dallas, TX

Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Fort Worth, Texas

Two hundred forty million customers visit Walmart stores weekly, making it the world's biggest retailer with revenue exceeding $559 billion. Walmart's tremendous success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
DALLAS, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Cedar Creek Reservoir in Texas?

The Cedar Creek Reservoir (also known as the Joe B. Hogsett Dam) is an artificial lake in East Texas. One of the largest lakes in Texas, Cedar Creek, serves as a significant water source for Fort Worth and other cities around it. This artificial lake drains an area of 1,000 square miles and has a surface area of 32,623 acres. Cedar Creek Reservoir is undoubtedly one of the largest lakes in Texas, but how deep is it? This post details all you need to know about the depth of this creek and other interesting facts about it.
FORT WORTH, TX
101.5 KNUE

‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas

Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
TYLER, TX
wbap.com

New Shopping Center Announced For Northwest Dallas

(WBAP/KLIF) Dallas – A new shopping center is coming to the Northwest corner of Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane to replace the one destroyed by the October 2019 tornado that did an estimated 1.5 billion in damage in North Dallas. Hopkins Realty has installed a sign announcing the new...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Street preacher suing City of Fort Worth over noise ordinance

FORT WORTH, Texas — A street preacher is suing the City of Fort Worth, claiming his free speech rights were violated by the city's noise ordinance preventing him for using a megaphone in a public forum. There were two separate incidents were Fort Worth police prevented the preacher, Michael...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

South Dallas Warehouse Sells for $47M

A southern Dallas industrial building is changing ownership just months after it was previously sold. Lake Washington Partnership, a Seattle-based company, has acquired the Tradepoint 20-45 property, a recently built warehouse and distribution building on Cleveland Road south of Interstate 20, according to a press release. The building was developed...
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Applications open for utility, rent assistance in Fort Worth. Here’s how you can save money on energy, water

Fort Worth and Tarrant County residents can get help paying for utilities, repairs and weatherization this year. Applications for assistance open Jan. 17. Utility assistance is available throughout the year. The applications are reviewed on a first come, first serve basis so it is important to apply early, said Sonia Singleton, assistant director of Fort Worth’s Community Services Division.
FORT WORTH, TX
KSST Radio

2 Arrested on Possession Charges

January 18, 2023 – Two individuals were arrested on possession charges, a Dallas man and a woman were found to be in possession of marijuana. They tried to conceal the contraband from the arresting officer during a routine traffic stop, according to the arrest report. I-30 East Traffic Stop.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Burglars bust through American Jewelers wall, steal $2M in gold, diamonds

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) - Burglars broke through a wall at American Jewelers at Town East Mall over the weekend, according to Mesquite police.  The thieves got away with an estimated $2 million or more in jewelry.A worker discovered that the store was burglarized Saturday morning. American Jewelers shares a wall with Sears and there's a concrete wall separating both stores. Sears is no longer in business, though, having closed in 2021, according to police. The space is vacant.Police said the thieves first broke into Sears, then a concrete wall was breached, the sheetrock busted out and they entered the jewelry store. Once inside the store, the burglars stole a large amount of jewelry. Officers are working with mall security to get video from within the mall. 
MESQUITE, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location

Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
FRISCO, TX

