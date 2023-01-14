ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Milwaukee Bucks Make Two Roster Moves On Tuesday

Currently 28-16 this season heading into a matchup on Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors, the Milwaukee Bucks have once again solidified themselves as one of the top teams in the entire NBA. What is surprising is that they have done so without arguably their second-best scoring weapon in Khris Middleton.
Chris Godwin takes swipe at Dallas with pregame outfit

The significance of the jersey is that Wade has a history of torching Dallas’ professional sports teams. Specifically, Wade lit up the Dallas Mavericks in the 2006 NBA Finals, averaging 34.7 points per contest (one of the highest-scoring performances in Finals history) as Miami won the title in six games.
Red Sox Reportedly Add Slugger With Elite Power To Bolster Catching Depth

The Boston Red Sox made one of the more intriguing depth moves of the offseason by adding a potential low-risk high-reward option behind the plate. With Reese McGuire and Connor Wong as the only catchers on the 40-man roster, Boston entered the new year in need of an upgrade. While it won't make national headlines, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom finally addressed the position.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Milwaukee Bucks are interested in acquiring Phoenix Suns' forward Jae Crowder

With the NBA trade deadline approaching, many teams are expected to make moves to improve their rosters. One of the most intriguing potential trades that has recently been reported is the Milwaukee Bucks looking to acquire Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has reported that the Bucks have expressed interest in trading for the disgruntled Suns forward.
Cubs Swap Out Right-Handers in Pair of Tuesday Roster Moves

The Chicago Cubs swapped out a pair of right-handed pitchers Tuesday, claiming Julian Merryweather off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays and designating Manuel Rodriguez for assignment. Cubs Pluck Julian Merryweather Off Waivers. Merryweather was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft by Cleveland and then traded...
Former Red Sox Fan-Favorite Infielder Officially Announces Retirement

"For the last eight years, I've been blessed to live out my childhood dreams of playing Major League Baseball," Shaw said. "But today, that dream comes to an end! 12 years ago, being a 9th-round pick, I would have never imagined what this game provided me. The memories will last a lifetime. To everyone that made an impact on my career (the list is endlessly long), I will be forever indebted to you! As this chapter closes, the only two words that come to mind is thank you!!"
Analyst names veteran WR as best fit for Chicago Bears

PFF has named this veteran a best fit for the Chicago Bears. The Chicago Bears have some clear needs on both sides of the football to address this offseason. And one of those is at wide receiver. After trading for Chase Claypool to add to the roster, Chicago’s receivers still...
