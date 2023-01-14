Read full article on original website
A Texas Woman Was Shot At Several Times By An Angry Driver & All She Did Was Pass Him (VIDEO)
A Texas woman was shot at multiple times by a driver during a road rage incident, and police are still searching for the suspect. This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers. Shocking footage released by the Lubbock Police Department yesterday shows two drivers and...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD’s Major Crimes Unit asks for public’s help identifying robbery suspects
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit asked for the public’s help to identity two suspects in connection with a Central Lubbock robbery. According to a press release from LPD, the crime occurred on January 5, 2023 at a business in the...
fox34.com
Plainview man critically injured in shooting taken to Lubbock hospital, 1 arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police have arrested a man accused of critically injuring another man in a shooting at an apartment near West 28th and Joliet Street. Officers responded to a shots fired call Monday night at the Central Village Apartments where they found Tevin Baker with multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and torso. He was taken to Covenant Hospital in Plainview for treatment and later transported to Covenant in Lubbock in critical condition.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD released image, investigation of deadly downtown shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department on Monday released a photo of a vehicle connected with a shooting in downtown Lubbock on Friday that killed a 40-year-old man. The vehicle described as a black four-door sedan was last seen Friday, LPD said. On Friday, police were called for...
Driver shoots at another in Central Lubbock, LPD asks for public’s help finding suspect
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in finding and identifying a suspect in a Central Lubbock road rage shooting that happened in early December. EverythingLubbock.com previously reported that someone was shot at multiple times on Tuesday, December 6 in the 3300 block of 33rd Street, according to […]
Who killed 40-year-old, father of three, David Perez? Lubbock family pleads with public to come forward with information
David Perez, a 40-year-old man from Lubbock, was shot and killed in his home on January 13th. The Lubbock Police Department is searching for a black four-door sedan seen in the area and is asking the public for any information. The family is also asking for support in paying for a memorial service
Crash on Milwaukee Avenue turns deadly, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash in the 3200 block of Milwaukee Avenue early Tuesday morning turned deadly, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said officers were called at 4:54 a.m. According to LPD, Konny Krier, 56, was driving an SUV southbound when the vehicle left the road and “struck a telephone pole before coming […]
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Police investigating deadly downtown Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person that shot and killed a man early Friday morning at his home near 19th and Ave. M. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the case. Full story here:...
everythinglubbock.com
Stabbing leaves one with serious injuries, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — At 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department was called in reference to a stabbing. According to LPD, the victim showed up at Community Health Center of Lubbock in the 1600 block 5th Street and had serious injuries. EverythingLubbock.com asked if the stabbing occurred at that...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 45 People Arrested Along With Four People Rearrested From 2022
It's a new week so that means we have to recap what you may have missed while working hard or stuck home with a cold. Lubbock seems to always be getting some new kind of place to eat but recently a new authentic Indian food place opened up on 34th Street. Along with new food the old Dragon Buffet near the South Plains Mall was just bought by the owners of Hayashi and the food is just amazing that I encourage everyone to try it at least twice.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD investigating early Tuesday crash, one with serious injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt in a crash Tuesday morning in the 3300 block of Milwaukee Avenue, the Lubbock Police Department said in a press release. The call came in at 4:54 a.m., and the person was transported by EMS to be treated for their injuries, LPD said.
One seriously injured in crash at 34th and West Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries after crashing into the wall on the overpass at 34th Street and West Loop 289 around 8:52 a.m., according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said that there were no other vehicles involved at the initial time of the report. Traffic on the West Loop and 34th […]
fox34.com
5 injured in 2-car crash involving cow near Ropes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a 2-vehicle crash near Ropes that left five people injured. The crash occurred on Hwy 62/82 just south of Foster Road around 7:30 a.m. Officials stated a car crashed into a cow that was standing in the roadway. The crash severely damaged the car and the driver was unable to drive it off the roadway. Shortly after, another car collided into the rear of the first vehicle.
KCBD
Woman dies after early morning crash in west Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An early morning crash in west Lubbock left one woman dead, according to police. Officers were called to a crash in the 3200 block of Milwaukee Avenue just before 5 a.m. this morning. Police stated 56-year-old Konny Krier was driving south when her SUV left the...
KCBD
Lubbock police searching for suspects linked to 3 aggravated robberies
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two suspects believed to be connected to three separate aggravated robberies. Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 2800 block of Slide Road at 7:34 a.m. and...
fox34.com
Littlefield police arrest 16 in Operation Child Protection
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police have arrested 16 individuals on drug related and child sex crime charges in its Operation Child Protection. Littlefield officials say the mission of the operation is to “investigate violations of internet and violent offenses against children and permanently interrupt the drug trade within the City of Littlefield.”
The Number One Thing That Lubbock Drivers Need
I had this completely wired, but then some jerk forced me to expand it a bit. I had a hopeful message for Lubbock drivers out there. In fact, I will have that message for you in a bit, but let me deal with one GIANT exception in a big red truck.
fox34.com
LFR responding to cut gas line in south Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is at the 114th and Quaker Avenue intersection after an excavator cut through a 2″ gas line. LFR received the call around 4:05 p.m. As of 5 p.m., the gas leak has been controlled and units have cleared the scene.
Lubbock County crash on Friday morning leaves one person hospitalized, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on Woodrow Road and County Road 1730 just after 9:00 a.m. that left one person hospitalized with moderate injuries. DPS said one vehicle was driving east on Woodrow Road and was trying to pass another vehicle going the same way in front […]
Lubbock Woman Offers Cash Reward For Beloved Missing Orange Cat
Alright, guys, it's time to come together and help Lubbock resident Sarah Louise Hunt find her precious 10-year-old orange kitty. His name is 'Doctor' and he has been missing for roughly five days now. He disappeared somewhere near 27th and University on Friday night and Sarah has been all over town, posting flyers and checking with local animal shelters in search of her sweet baby, but so far, hasn't had any luck.
