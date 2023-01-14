Read full article on original website
DON’T-Nation: The Items Lubbock Area Thrift Stores Don’t Want From You
They can fix it...surely. Well, if they don't want it, they can throw it away. Here's the truth: when you dump donate items to a Lubbock thrift store that they cannot possibly sell, you are costing a charitable organization money to dispose of your items for you. It may have seemed like a good or at least neutral deed, but really it's quite unethical.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 45 People Arrested Along With Four People Rearrested From 2022
It's a new week so that means we have to recap what you may have missed while working hard or stuck home with a cold. Lubbock seems to always be getting some new kind of place to eat but recently a new authentic Indian food place opened up on 34th Street. Along with new food the old Dragon Buffet near the South Plains Mall was just bought by the owners of Hayashi and the food is just amazing that I encourage everyone to try it at least twice.
Newly Listed Barndominium Near Lubbock Could Be Your New Home
Is it time to escape living in the city of Lubbock and instead live a more rural life? If so, you might be interested in a new listing near Shallowater, TX. One of the latest trends in rural living is the Barndominium and this one was just listed on Monday. The best part? It's big and there is a lot of room to grow.
Most successful Black restaurant owner in Lubbock celebrates 10 years of Lee’s Café
Dorothy Lee opened Lee's Café in January 2013.
New Lubbock Food Truck Makes An Exciting And Unique Promise
I guess we caught this one before the official launch. You may or may not have heard me regale my morning show partner with tales of hot dogs. The hot dog funk that comes from my office can also be quite overwhelming. I stand in awe of the giant signature brand hot dogs available at United Supermarkets. I am all for large, quality wieners (don't bring any of those cheap 'red dogs' around me).
We Can’t Believe That This Adorable Lubbock Home Is Actually On The Market
Sometimes, when you drive through Lubbock you see a home that catches your eye and makes you go "whoa." This one, has been just that for me. This standout among a sea of tract homes in North Lubbock, which looks tailor made for prom photos and Christmas gatherings. And now, it's up for sale.
everythinglubbock.com
Stabbing leaves one with serious injuries, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — At 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department was called in reference to a stabbing. According to LPD, the victim showed up at Community Health Center of Lubbock in the 1600 block 5th Street and had serious injuries. EverythingLubbock.com asked if the stabbing occurred at that...
fox34.com
LFR responding to cut gas line in south Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is at the 114th and Quaker Avenue intersection after an excavator cut through a 2″ gas line. LFR received the call around 4:05 p.m. As of 5 p.m., the gas leak has been controlled and units have cleared the scene.
Who killed 40-year-old, father of three, David Perez? Lubbock family pleads with public to come forward with information
David Perez, a 40-year-old man from Lubbock, was shot and killed in his home on January 13th. The Lubbock Police Department is searching for a black four-door sedan seen in the area and is asking the public for any information. The family is also asking for support in paying for a memorial service
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rick
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rick KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a two-year-old cattle dog mix who’s been at the shelter for two months. He has a cute half tail and unique markings! Rick is well-behaved, outgoing and loves to play. He would be a great jogging or hiking buddy. Rick is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
One seriously injured in crash at 34th and West Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries after crashing into the wall on the overpass at 34th Street and West Loop 289 around 8:52 a.m., according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said that there were no other vehicles involved at the initial time of the report. Traffic on the West Loop and 34th […]
Reviews Are In For Lubbock’s Hayashi Buffet, Formerly Dragon Buffet
When I heard that Dragon Buffet (5608 Slide Rd,) was to be taken over by the folks who run Hayashi, I was optimistic, but still waiting with bated breath. Because a bad buffet is really truly BAD. Disappointing if not straight-up scary. Once, I was at a buffet here in...
Driver shoots at another in Central Lubbock, LPD asks for public’s help finding suspect
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in finding and identifying a suspect in a Central Lubbock road rage shooting that happened in early December. EverythingLubbock.com previously reported that someone was shot at multiple times on Tuesday, December 6 in the 3300 block of 33rd Street, according to […]
everythinglubbock.com
LPD released image, investigation of deadly downtown shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department on Monday released a photo of a vehicle connected with a shooting in downtown Lubbock on Friday that killed a 40-year-old man. The vehicle described as a black four-door sedan was last seen Friday, LPD said. On Friday, police were called for...
Lubbock restaurant selected to participate in Gov. Abbott’s Inauguration Luncheon
River Smith’s Chicken & Catfish, a Lubbock restaurant, has been selected to participate in Governor Greg Abbott’s Inauguration Taste of Texas Luncheon on January 17, according to a press release from the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA).
fox34.com
Lubbock Animal Shelter says reported dog attack did not happen in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center released a statement on Saturday, saying a dog attack reported on social media did not actually happen in Lubbock. The rumor had been circulating on social media, but the shelter confirmed that this Lubbock resident was attacked in another...
fox34.com
Plainview burglary suspect identified as escaped New Mexico prisoner
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview Police Department has identified a suspect believed to be linked to a string of burglaries in the area from March 2022 through Oct. 2022. Police say DPS recovered DNA from a burglarized local dealership that matched a New Mexico man. The man is accused...
fox34.com
Plainview man critically injured in shooting taken to Lubbock hospital, 1 arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police have arrested a man accused of critically injuring another man in a shooting at an apartment near West 28th and Joliet Street. Officers responded to a shots fired call Monday night at the Central Village Apartments where they found Tevin Baker with multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and torso. He was taken to Covenant Hospital in Plainview for treatment and later transported to Covenant in Lubbock in critical condition.
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Police investigating deadly downtown Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person that shot and killed a man early Friday morning at his home near 19th and Ave. M. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the case. Full story here:...
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: One hospitalized after crash in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Electric Utility Board to decide $1.1 million in LP&L transition. The Lubbock City Council and Electric Utility Board will meet today to discuss the next steps in the move to ERCOT. That include more than $1.1 million to help get the last 30%...
