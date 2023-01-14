ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockley County, TX

Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 45 People Arrested Along With Four People Rearrested From 2022

It's a new week so that means we have to recap what you may have missed while working hard or stuck home with a cold. Lubbock seems to always be getting some new kind of place to eat but recently a new authentic Indian food place opened up on 34th Street. Along with new food the old Dragon Buffet near the South Plains Mall was just bought by the owners of Hayashi and the food is just amazing that I encourage everyone to try it at least twice.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Newly Listed Barndominium Near Lubbock Could Be Your New Home

Is it time to escape living in the city of Lubbock and instead live a more rural life? If so, you might be interested in a new listing near Shallowater, TX. One of the latest trends in rural living is the Barndominium and this one was just listed on Monday. The best part? It's big and there is a lot of room to grow.
SHALLOWATER, TX
Talk 1340

New Lubbock Food Truck Makes An Exciting And Unique Promise

I guess we caught this one before the official launch. You may or may not have heard me regale my morning show partner with tales of hot dogs. The hot dog funk that comes from my office can also be quite overwhelming. I stand in awe of the giant signature brand hot dogs available at United Supermarkets. I am all for large, quality wieners (don't bring any of those cheap 'red dogs' around me).
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Stabbing leaves one with serious injuries, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — At 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department was called in reference to a stabbing. According to LPD, the victim showed up at Community Health Center of Lubbock in the 1600 block 5th Street and had serious injuries. EverythingLubbock.com asked if the stabbing occurred at that...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LFR responding to cut gas line in south Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is at the 114th and Quaker Avenue intersection after an excavator cut through a 2″ gas line. LFR received the call around 4:05 p.m. As of 5 p.m., the gas leak has been controlled and units have cleared the scene.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rick

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rick KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a two-year-old cattle dog mix who’s been at the shelter for two months. He has a cute half tail and unique markings! Rick is well-behaved, outgoing and loves to play. He would be a great jogging or hiking buddy. Rick is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Driver shoots at another in Central Lubbock, LPD asks for public’s help finding suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in finding and identifying a suspect in a Central Lubbock road rage shooting that happened in early December. EverythingLubbock.com previously reported that someone was shot at multiple times on Tuesday, December 6 in the 3300 block of 33rd Street, according to […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD released image, investigation of deadly downtown shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department on Monday released a photo of a vehicle connected with a shooting in downtown Lubbock on Friday that killed a 40-year-old man. The vehicle described as a black four-door sedan was last seen Friday, LPD said. On Friday, police were called for...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock Animal Shelter says reported dog attack did not happen in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center released a statement on Saturday, saying a dog attack reported on social media did not actually happen in Lubbock. The rumor had been circulating on social media, but the shelter confirmed that this Lubbock resident was attacked in another...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Plainview burglary suspect identified as escaped New Mexico prisoner

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview Police Department has identified a suspect believed to be linked to a string of burglaries in the area from March 2022 through Oct. 2022. Police say DPS recovered DNA from a burglarized local dealership that matched a New Mexico man. The man is accused...
PLAINVIEW, TX
fox34.com

Plainview man critically injured in shooting taken to Lubbock hospital, 1 arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police have arrested a man accused of critically injuring another man in a shooting at an apartment near West 28th and Joliet Street. Officers responded to a shots fired call Monday night at the Central Village Apartments where they found Tevin Baker with multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and torso. He was taken to Covenant Hospital in Plainview for treatment and later transported to Covenant in Lubbock in critical condition.
PLAINVIEW, TX

