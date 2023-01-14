Read full article on original website
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer
The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in an NFL Divisional Playoff game. NFL playoffs picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 4:30 p.m. MST on Fox. The 49ers are a 4-point favorite in the game. NFL playoff picks: Jaguars vs. Chiefs |...
247Sports
With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
Fox 19
NFL preps ticket sale for AFC Championship Game without the Bengals
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL on Tuesday advised the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for an AFC Championship Game that assumes the Bengals will lose this weekend. The Chiefs and Bills can begin selling tickets from their allotment “in preparation for a scenario in...
msn.com
NFL picks, predictions against the spread: 49ers outlast Cowboys; Chiefs crush Jaguars in divisional playoffs
The 2023 NFL playoffs have gone from 14 teams alive for Super Bowl 57 to only eight. The first set of six games during wild-card weekend had predictable results for the biggest favorites, with two having narrow escapes. The trio of tossup games went in a different direction with the underdogs all winning.
Sporting News
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game
Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18
The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
247Sports
The road map ahead for 5-star TE Duce Robinson
KAHUKU, Hawaii – Duce Robinson is among the top unsigned prospects heading into the traditional signing day next month and the five-star tight end has a road map for what’s next in his recruitment. In-home visits are scheduled with Georgia and USC once the nation’s No. 1 tight...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Brian Daboll's Announcement
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll assembled a coaching staff that has quickly gained the respect and admiration of the rest of the league. But he had a key announcement about the situation of one important staffer heading into their playoff showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. Per ...
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII contenders re-ranked after wild-card round
The best weekend of the NFL calendar will soon be upon us. The NFL divisional playoffs — with four games over two days — is the top the league has to offer. As we head into this upcoming weekend of action, how confident am I in each of the eight remaining squad's chances at winning the Super Bowl?
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes headlines Nick's QB rankings entering the divisional round | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and Mark Schlereth help Nick Wright reveal his QB rankings entering the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. Nick rankings New York Giants QB Daniel Jones, San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy, Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes spearheading the list.
Top NFL Assistant Coach Not Interested In Head Coaching Opportunities
Dozens of coaches are getting interviewed for head coaching opportunities across the NFL this month. But one top candidate is reportedly fine with where he's at - for now, at least. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said he doesn't consider ...
247Sports
Dan Enos to return as Arkansas offensive coordinator?
Maryland offensive coordinator Dan Enos could be returning to Arkansas to serve in the same OC role he held in Fayetteville from 2015-17. Kendal Briles, who served as the Razorbacks OC the past three seasons, has unofficially accepted a position with national championship runner-up TCU. HawgSports sources indicated earlier in...
247Sports
Watch: Kenny Payne, JJ Traynor, Jae'Lyn Withers following Louisville's loss to Pitt
Louisville remains winless in ACC play and dropped to 2-17 overall after a 75-54 home loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday evening. The Panthers are now 13-6 and 6-2. El Ellis led UofL with 19 points and five assists, with JJ Traynor adding 14 points and six rebounds. The Cardinals, however, managed just six total assists (Ellis-5, Traynor-1) while committing 17 turnovers. Pitt converted those miscues in 25 points.
First Coast News
Jaguars are least injured NFL team in 2022 season; head physician explains why
Injuries can totally ruin an NFL team's season, but the Jaguars are top of the list of healthiest teams. Their head physician gives an inside look why.
247Sports
FSU officially announces the addition of Patrick Surtain as defensive backs coach
Florida State made the hiring of new defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. (pronounced sir-TAN) official on Wednesday evening when head coach Mike Norvell announced the hiring via a school release. “It’s an honor to be joining the Florida State football family,” Surtain said via release. “When my NFL career...
