Read full article on original website
Related
sdsheriff.gov
Most Recent News Releases
On January 17, 2023, just before 5:00 p.m., San Diego Police Officers and Sheriff's Deputies were conducting follow-up at the 800 block of La Cresta Blvd. in unincorporated El Cajon. The follow-up was regarding a homicide that occurred in the City of San Diego. The suspect was a 77-year-old male. Officers coordinated with Sheriff’s Deputies to check the La Cresta address utilizing a Sheriff’s Helicopter. Shortly afterwards, the suspect was contacted by officers and deputies near his vehicle that was parked to the rear of the residence.
sdsheriff.gov
Burglary - Vista
A man is behind bars on suspicion of breaking into a North County business and stealing around $20,000 worth of property. The burglary happened on Sunday, January 15 around 9:00 p.m. in the 2400 block of Business Park Drive in Vista. Two men entered a secure area of the business and loaded their white pickup truck with tools and other items before quickly leaving the area.
Comments / 0