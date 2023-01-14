On January 17, 2023, just before 5:00 p.m., San Diego Police Officers and Sheriff's Deputies were conducting follow-up at the 800 block of La Cresta Blvd. in unincorporated El Cajon. The follow-up was regarding a homicide that occurred in the City of San Diego. The suspect was a 77-year-old male. Officers coordinated with Sheriff’s Deputies to check the La Cresta address utilizing a Sheriff’s Helicopter. Shortly afterwards, the suspect was contacted by officers and deputies near his vehicle that was parked to the rear of the residence.

