The Guardian

The key moments of Jacinda Ardern’s time as prime minister

Since her election in 2017, New Zealand has faced multiple crises, and her leadership has attracted headlines across the world. Here are some of the key aspects of her time in office. The Christchurch mosque attacks. In the uncertain hours after the Christchurch mosque attacks of 15 March 2019, Ardern...
Jacinda Ardern’s graceful departure is the personification of modern democratic ideals

Jacinda Ardern has resigned as prime minister of New Zealand and will be leaving office on 7 February. World leadership has rarely seen anything like her. The dignity and integrity of her departure strikes a paradoxically powerful note, especially at a time when political transition in democracies from the United States to Brazil has been marred by violence and insurrection.

