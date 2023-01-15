Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
The key moments of Jacinda Ardern’s time as prime minister
Since her election in 2017, New Zealand has faced multiple crises, and her leadership has attracted headlines across the world. Here are some of the key aspects of her time in office. The Christchurch mosque attacks. In the uncertain hours after the Christchurch mosque attacks of 15 March 2019, Ardern...
Jacinda Ardern’s graceful departure is the personification of modern democratic ideals
Jacinda Ardern has resigned as prime minister of New Zealand and will be leaving office on 7 February. World leadership has rarely seen anything like her. The dignity and integrity of her departure strikes a paradoxically powerful note, especially at a time when political transition in democracies from the United States to Brazil has been marred by violence and insurrection.
Comments / 0