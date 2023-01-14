ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

City of Brandon hosts ‘I Remember Martin’ parade

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Celebrations for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took place Monday across the country -including festivities in Brandon where the second annual “I Remember Martin” parade and festival was held. Families from across the Jackson metro gathered to see Brandon High School’s band begin the...
BRANDON, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Trivia is back on Jan. 19

Clintonians are encouraged to grab their friends and thinking caps – Olde Towne After Dark (OTAD) Trivia is back. One of Main Street Clinton’s most popular events, OTAD is held every third Thursday at 303 Jefferson from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Teams can show off their knowledge of everything from pop culture and geography to sports and science.
CLINTON, MS
WAPT

City of Canton honors Martin Luther King Jr. with parade, ceremony

The city of Canton honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a celebration and parade. People lined the streets of the Canton square to see the festivities. High school bands from Velma Jackson and Lanier High School participated in the parade. Several organizations also partook in the event, from 100 Black Men of Canton to black fraternities and sororities.
CANTON, MS
WLBT

Jackson woman honored on 100th birthday by state, local, and national officials

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Reaching a hundred years of life is a milestone that deserves some special attention, and Catherlene Williams got that special attention in a birthday ceremony at Lefleur Haven Apartments. There was a Centenarian Proclamation and Special Presentation by Rev. Kenneth Daniels, President and CEO of United...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Dave’s Triple B becomes Flora Supper Club

FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) – Dave’s Triple B Barbecue Restaurant will become an exclusive supper club in Flora. The Flora Supper Club kicked off in the latter part of 2022 with six course international wine dinners. Chef David Raines said membership is open to the general public, and each event is by reservations only. Dave’s Triple […]
FLORA, MS
WJTV 12

Two Mississippi Museums offer free admission for MLK Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People are taking advantage of the free admission at the Two Mississippi Museums for the Martin Luther King holiday weekend. Thanks to a generous donation sponsored by FedEx, people don’t have to worry about paying an admission fee, giving visitors the opportunity to learn about civil rights history. Though some of […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Habitat for Humanity ReStore celebrates first anniversary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area ReStore celebrates its one year anniversary. The store located off Stonewall Street resells donated household items and appliances. The party celebrated the oceans with food, games and lots of special deals and markdowns. Employees say the location provides people with a destination to shop for […]
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

New Business on Carthage Square, ASAP Pub

ASAP Pub held its ribbon cutting ceremony this Saturday, January 14th at 3 pm. The restaurant’s name is an abbreviation for “Alton’s Social Athletic Pub” which pays homage to the grandfather of owner George Crosby. Crosby says the pub will bring good food, drinks, and atmosphere...
CARTHAGE, MS
WAPT

Council OKs $300K for company to pick up litter along Jackson roads

JACKSON, Miss. — Betweenillegal dumping and litter on the streets, the Jackson City Council decided it was time to do something. In a meeting on Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to pay a company $300,000 to pick up litter along and around major streets in the city. The deal does not include trash along the interstates.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Velma Jackson senior killed in Madison County crash

Editor’s Note: The Madison County School District released the correct spelling of the student’s name. The following post has been updated with the correct information. MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old died in a single-car crash in Madison County on Sunday, January 15. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said the accident happened on Loring […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Freda Bush, well-known Jackson OB/GYN, dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Well-known Jackson doctor and pro-life leader, Dr. Freda Bush, died on Sunday, January 15. Bush was a health care provider at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, P.A. in Jackson and served the community as an OBGYN for 30 years. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) released the following statement on the passing of Bush. […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Businesses forced to close due to water main break in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - A water main break in Byram is impacting several businesses and a hospital, forcing the organizations to close Monday. According to the city of Byram’s mayor, Richard White, the water main break is located on Siwell Road. Mayor White says several businesses, including Chic-Fil-A, Raising...
BYRAM, MS
WLBT

Caught on cam: Man sets fire at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of a gas station just down the street from WLBT is breathing a sigh of relief after someone set a fire next to one of the pumps. Surveillance video showed a man appearing to light a paper bag on fire and putting it in the trash can next to a gas pump around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy