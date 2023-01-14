Read full article on original website
WLBT
City of Brandon hosts ‘I Remember Martin’ parade
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Celebrations for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took place Monday across the country -including festivities in Brandon where the second annual “I Remember Martin” parade and festival was held. Families from across the Jackson metro gathered to see Brandon High School’s band begin the...
theclintoncourier.net
Trivia is back on Jan. 19
Clintonians are encouraged to grab their friends and thinking caps – Olde Towne After Dark (OTAD) Trivia is back. One of Main Street Clinton’s most popular events, OTAD is held every third Thursday at 303 Jefferson from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Teams can show off their knowledge of everything from pop culture and geography to sports and science.
WAPT
City of Canton honors Martin Luther King Jr. with parade, ceremony
The city of Canton honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a celebration and parade. People lined the streets of the Canton square to see the festivities. High school bands from Velma Jackson and Lanier High School participated in the parade. Several organizations also partook in the event, from 100 Black Men of Canton to black fraternities and sororities.
WLBT
Jackson woman honored on 100th birthday by state, local, and national officials
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Reaching a hundred years of life is a milestone that deserves some special attention, and Catherlene Williams got that special attention in a birthday ceremony at Lefleur Haven Apartments. There was a Centenarian Proclamation and Special Presentation by Rev. Kenneth Daniels, President and CEO of United...
Dave’s Triple B becomes Flora Supper Club
FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) – Dave’s Triple B Barbecue Restaurant will become an exclusive supper club in Flora. The Flora Supper Club kicked off in the latter part of 2022 with six course international wine dinners. Chef David Raines said membership is open to the general public, and each event is by reservations only. Dave’s Triple […]
WLBT
Mike Epps and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority distribute water to Jackson residents
Krewe of Harambee to award scholarship to 5 students. Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships. The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street. Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK...
Jackson Free Press
Dave’s Triple B Relocating, Virtual Mississippi Science Fest and Celebrate the Pearl Challenge
Madison resident and professional chef David Raines announced that he is moving his restaurant, Dave’s Triple B, Restaurant from its present location at 970 High St. in Jackson to Main Street in Flora. The move will begin after the current location’s final day on Friday, Sept. 4. The...
Two Mississippi Museums offer free admission for MLK Day
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People are taking advantage of the free admission at the Two Mississippi Museums for the Martin Luther King holiday weekend. Thanks to a generous donation sponsored by FedEx, people don’t have to worry about paying an admission fee, giving visitors the opportunity to learn about civil rights history. Though some of […]
Habitat for Humanity ReStore celebrates first anniversary
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area ReStore celebrates its one year anniversary. The store located off Stonewall Street resells donated household items and appliances. The party celebrated the oceans with food, games and lots of special deals and markdowns. Employees say the location provides people with a destination to shop for […]
kicks96news.com
New Business on Carthage Square, ASAP Pub
ASAP Pub held its ribbon cutting ceremony this Saturday, January 14th at 3 pm. The restaurant’s name is an abbreviation for “Alton’s Social Athletic Pub” which pays homage to the grandfather of owner George Crosby. Crosby says the pub will bring good food, drinks, and atmosphere...
WAPT
Council OKs $300K for company to pick up litter along Jackson roads
JACKSON, Miss. — Betweenillegal dumping and litter on the streets, the Jackson City Council decided it was time to do something. In a meeting on Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to pay a company $300,000 to pick up litter along and around major streets in the city. The deal does not include trash along the interstates.
Velma Jackson senior killed in Madison County crash
Editor’s Note: The Madison County School District released the correct spelling of the student’s name. The following post has been updated with the correct information. MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old died in a single-car crash in Madison County on Sunday, January 15. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said the accident happened on Loring […]
WLBT
Global Teaching Project gives access to students in rural Mississippi areas
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High school students in rural areas across the Magnolia State were treated to a weekend-long event at the Mississippi Museum of History and Civil Rights. “It’s a different experience from Marks, Mississippi, because Marks is very small,” said Jaylen Watson, a student from Marks. “So, you...
WLBT
Canton Police: Reports of couple trying to lure children into their vehicle
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Canton have taken several calls regarding a couple reportedly trying to lure children into their vehicle. Police Chief Otha Brown says he’s received reports that a white female and black male are driving around the city in a white vehicle and attempting to lure children inside.
WAPT
Community pays respects to 88-year-old activist who died in a house fire
Longtime civil rights activist and fighter of justice, Ineva May-Pittman's funeral is tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. at the New Hope Baptist Church on Beasley Road. She died Jan. 3 when her home caught on fire. She was a member of this church along with being a part of the...
Freda Bush, well-known Jackson OB/GYN, dies
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Well-known Jackson doctor and pro-life leader, Dr. Freda Bush, died on Sunday, January 15. Bush was a health care provider at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, P.A. in Jackson and served the community as an OBGYN for 30 years. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) released the following statement on the passing of Bush. […]
WLBT
Businesses forced to close due to water main break in Byram
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - A water main break in Byram is impacting several businesses and a hospital, forcing the organizations to close Monday. According to the city of Byram’s mayor, Richard White, the water main break is located on Siwell Road. Mayor White says several businesses, including Chic-Fil-A, Raising...
WLBT
Coroner identifies victims of gas station shooting on Northside Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner identified the victims of a gas station shooting in Jackson. Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says Christopher Oliver, 32, and Steven Nichols, 31, were the two people who suffered multiple gunshot wounds at the Blue Sky gas station on Northside Drive. The incident happened...
WAPT
Thieves take shoes, clothes, cash register during burglary at Fondren business
JACKSON, Miss. — A burglary at a Fondren business was caught on camera. Swell-O-Phonic posted surveillance video on social media of the break-in, which the store said happened around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. Store managers said the crooks used a crowbar to get in. This content is imported from Facebook....
WLBT
Caught on cam: Man sets fire at Jackson gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of a gas station just down the street from WLBT is breathing a sigh of relief after someone set a fire next to one of the pumps. Surveillance video showed a man appearing to light a paper bag on fire and putting it in the trash can next to a gas pump around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
