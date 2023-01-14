Read full article on original website
KOMU
Missouri adds preferred walk-on QB Dylan Laible
Missouri secured a commitment from Dylan Laible, the Hutchinson Community College quarterback announced Tuesday evening via his Twitter account. Laible will be a preferred walk-on, according to multiple reports. Listed at 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, Laible had scholarship offers from Eastern Michigan, Houston Christian and North Texas. In his three-year career...
KOMU
Columbia wins in the Salvation Army Border War vs. Lawrence
COLUMBIA − Local Salvation Army leaders announced Columbia has defeated Lawrence, Kansas, in the second year of the Salvation Army Border War. The two communities competed against each other to see who can raise the most money for the Salvation Army's Christmas Red Kettle fundraiser from the weekend of Dec. 9 to Dec. 11. This was the same weekend as the Missouri versus Kansas men's basketball game.
KOMU
Rogers reaches 1,000 career points as Hickman girls basketball beats Helias
Hickman girls basketball senior Ella Rogers scored her 1,000th career point as the Kewpies took down Helias 64-54 on Tuesday in Columbia. In addition to Rogers’ milestone, junior Ashtyn Klusmeyer dropped 30 points to help Hickman — ranked No. 8 in Class 6 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association — defeat the Crusaders, the No. 1 team in Class 5.
KOMU
Tolton sweeps tri-meet with Macon and Fatima
COLUMBIA - Father Tolton Catholic High School hosted a tri-dual wrestling meet with Macon and Fatima Tuesday night. Fatima got off to a hot start as Tucker Tune pinned Tanner Still of Macon. Fatima won the first dual against Macon 48-24. Macon did not bounce back in the second match, losing 54-22 to Tolton. The Trailblazers moved to 9-1 in dual meets after finishing the night in the third match with a win 46-24 against Fatima.
KOMU
Rock Bridge girls basketball falls to top-four KC-area team
Rock Bridge girls basketball fell to St. Thomas Aquinas 50-35 on Monday in its first game of the Pete Hile Tournament in Independence. The Bruins dropped to 10-4 as their three-game win streak ended. Aquinas, the No. 4 team in the Kansas City area according to 810 Varsity, led for...
KOMU
$50,000 scratcher sold at Columbia gas station
COLUMBIA − A local man won $50,000 after purchasing a "Millionaire Blowout" scratcher ticket on his way to work, the Missouri Lottery announced Wednesday. The resident said he recently became a fan of the $50 game after winning a smaller prize in the past. "Millionaire Blowout" is Missouri's first...
KOMU
Forecast: This will be a rainy Wednesday, tracking more precip this weekend
Be ready with rain gear and umbrellas today. Wednesday will be a wet day. We will watch air temperatures closely over far northern Missouri where locations along and north of US HWY 36, like Macon and Monroe City, could briefly see a wintry mix due to air temps of 30-32 degrees until 8am. After 8am, everywhere in our immediate viewing area will be several degrees above freezing for the remainder of today -> no issues with winter weather here.
KOMU
Forecast: Windy and warm on Monday, but this week will be a lot cooler
You heard that right in the title. Don't get too used to the mild weather because temps will turn colder as the week progresses. A lot of our Mizzou Tigers will be out on the roads as they return home to campus to begin the spring semester. Let's start with...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Jan. 18
The Columbia City Council on Tuesday voted to send to residents the question of whether to impose an additional 3% tax on marijuana sales in the city. With all other taxes taken into account, the tax rate in Columbia could soar as high as 17% if passed. The funds raised...
KOMU
Osage Beach man airlifted to Columbia after single-vehicle crash
CAMDEN COUNTY - An Osage Beach man was airlifted to Columbia after a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. Dayton McDonough-Armstrong, 22, was driving east on Route MM, near Hickory Hollow Road, around 1:30 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. McDonough-Armstrong's 2017 Honda Accord traveled off the right...
KOMU
Former Phi Gamma Delta member charged with hazing pushes for out-of-county jury
COLUMBIA - Benjamin Karl, one of the former MU Phi Gamma Delta members charged with felony hazing, made an appearance at the Boone County Courthouse Tuesday. This comes after a Boone County grand jury indicted eight of the 11 former FIJI brothers in September for their alleged involvement in a hazing incident in October 2021.
KOMU
VIDEO: Ameren Missouri aims for new solar farm in Callaway County
Ameren Missouri aims to have a new solar farm in Callaway County in the near future. The 250 megawatt solar generation facility will be located near Kingdom City, northwest of the Interstate 70 and Highway 54 interchange. The Public Service Commission still needs to approve the plan.
KOMU
Columbia City Council discusses maintenance of Business Loop 70
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council members discussed a proposal at its meeting Tuesday night from the Downtown Leadership Council (DLC) to assume control of Business Loop 70. The Missouri Department of Transportation currently controls maintenance and upkeep of the Business Loop. City Manager De'Carlon Seewood thinks the city should not...
KOMU
Gentry principal asks parents to help calm rumors of Snapchat threat
COLUMBIA - An increased police presence was seen at Gentry Middle School Wednesday after an alleged threat in a Snapchat message circulated among the school community. Principal Josh Johnson sent an email to Gentry families and said administration does not believe it is a credible threat, but wanted to make sure parents and guardians were aware of the incident. He did not elaborate on the content of the threat.
KOMU
MU launches residential program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities
COLUMBIA − A new residential program for post-secondary students with intellectual and developmental disabilities will come to MU this fall, the university announced Tuesday. MU's College of Education and Human Development will launch PAWS - Preparing Adults for Work and Society. PAWS will promote job skills, independent living skills...
KOMU
Police release name of victim in Jefferson City weekend shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police have released the name of the victim killed in a shooting near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets over the weekend. Michael Burns, 27, was shot and killed Saturday afternoon, police said Monday. His next of kin have been notified. Officers say they...
KOMU
Nominations now accepted for Columbia's 2023 Howard B. Lang Jr. award
COLUMBIA - Nominations are now being accepted for the city of Columbia's 2023 Howard B. Lang Jr. award for outstanding volunteer service. The award recognizes an outstanding volunteer for their contribution to the city. Howard Lang Jr. served as mayor of Columbia from 1953 to 1957. Leo Hill, Columbia's city...
KOMU
Route Z reopens after concrete truck overturns, driver dies
BOONE COUNTY - A concrete truck driver died Monday afternoon after his vehicle overturned, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was driving an Emery Sapp & Sons truck on Route Z, north of Interstate 70, near North Liddell Lane, around 12:20 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
KOMU
MU researchers receive $1.2 million grant for bacteria and liver disease study
COLUMBIA - The National Institutes of Health rewarded MU researchers $1.2 million for a study about how a diet high in sugar and fat can simulate a specific type of bacteria, according to a press release from MU School of Medicine Wednesday. Professors Guangfu Li, Kevin Staveley-O’Carroll and R. Scott...
KOMU
Columbia Job Center postpones hiring events for Swift Prepared Foods
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Job Center and Swift Prepared Foods have postponed their scheduled hiring events in January and February. Instead, the Columbia Job Center will host three hiring events in March as Swift prepares to open its new facility on Paris Road. A Wednesday news release did not share...
