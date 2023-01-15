Rapp tires, lose at Madison

Madison County boys easily put away visiting Luray Tuesday night in a Bull Run District basketball. Led by a 20-point effort from junior guard Seth McLearen, the Mountaineers won 62-32. SLIDESHOW: Luray boys at Madison. MadRapp photos by Amber Woodson. Hot from three-point range in the first quarter, McLearen scored nine of his team’s 12 points. He also scored nine in the third period. Junior guard Bryce Breeden added 17 points for Madison including three treys of his own. Sophomoe guard William Dickey added a pair of 3s and senior guard Leroy Yates, one 3. Christian Lentz, a junior post player for the Bulldogs led his team with 15 points. Madison led 30-21 at the half and 50-29 after three quarters. The Mountaineers (8-1 district, 11-4 overall) now lead East Rockingham by a game in district standings. Luray drops to 2-7 district, 3-11 overall.

LURAY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO