Rapp tires, lose at Madison

Madison wins by 30 against Luray
Madison County boys easily put away visiting Luray Tuesday night in a Bull Run District basketball. Led by a 20-point effort from junior guard Seth McLearen, the Mountaineers won 62-32. SLIDESHOW: Luray boys at Madison. MadRapp photos by Amber Woodson. Hot from three-point range in the first quarter, McLearen scored nine of his team’s 12 points. He also scored nine in the third period. Junior guard Bryce Breeden added 17 points for Madison including three treys of his own. Sophomoe guard William Dickey added a pair of 3s and senior guard Leroy Yates, one 3. Christian Lentz, a junior post player for the Bulldogs led his team with 15 points. Madison led 30-21 at the half and 50-29 after three quarters. The Mountaineers (8-1 district, 11-4 overall) now lead East Rockingham by a game in district standings. Luray drops to 2-7 district, 3-11 overall.
Virginia Basketball vs. Virginia Tech Game Preview, Score Prediction
The Hoos and the Hokies battle in the Commonwealth Clash on Wednesday night at JPJ
dukebasketballreport.com
ACC Roundup - Only One Thing To Talk About Today
When Mike Krzyzewski got to Duke in 1980, replacing Bill Foster, the ACC was brutal. Brutal!. Dean Smith was near his zenith at UNC. Lefty Driesell was just a decade into his amazing run at Maryland. NC State had a young and vibrant Jim Valvano and Georgia Tech would hire Bobby Cremins a year later. Carl Tacy was having a good run at Wake Forest and Bill Foster (the other Bill Foster) was doing well at Clemson.
Rappahannock School Board celebrates students and community
Rappahannock school board members John Wesley Mills (Jackson District), Chris Ubben (Wakefield), Larry Grove (Stonewall-Hawthorne), Rachel Bynum (Piedmont), and Lucy Pud” Maeyer (Hampton) quickly approved the two new student liaisons after their Student Liaisons Najet Rayan and Hugh Garner Junior Najet Rayan opened her remarks by saying: "Anxiety and excitement buzz through the air as students prepare themselves for all the new challenges a new semester will usher forward. Yet, in Rappahannock, excellence is created by the overcoming of challenges. Now, excellence shines everywhere.” At the end of 2022, Rappahannock held its first pride show in three years, feeling like a "return to normalcy.” The Rappahannock girls’ varsity basketball team had an...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WHSV
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown. Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.
WHSV
Wreck closes exit ramp near Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash caused delays and a closure on Interstate 81 near Harrisonburg early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, (VDOT) a tractor trailer crash had closed the south-bound ramp at MM 243, and is slowing down traffic for all traffic heading south on the highway.
Legendary Madison educator and coach dies
A Madison County legend died this week. Word spread on social media Tuesday that longtime Madison educator and legendary coach William Harrison "Billy” Mitchell had died on Monday. His son, Billy, said Wednesday night, that his father learned he had cancer around Thanksgiving, 2021, just weeks before his former students and athletes held a celebration in the Madison County High School auditorium after the school board had named the Mountaineers’ baseball field in his honor. "He told family when he learned about the cancer but asked, we not tell anyone,” Billy said Wednesday night. Young Billy also said the ballfield ceremony "picked up his spirits with a lot of positive energy” and...
Myrtle Frances Corbin
Myrtle Frances Corbin, 93, of Huntly died on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Corbin was born on July 30, 1929 in Madison County to the late Dennis and Monie Nichols Corbin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley Corbin; daughter, Nancy I. Foster; brother, Levi Corbin and sister, Virgie Wince. She was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Va., 22630, with Pastor Lee Brown officiating. ...
WJLA
'Maniacal focus on equal outcomes': Youngkin blasts FCPS for paying $450K for equity coach
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Seven high schools in Fairfax County have now admitted they didn’t tell students of their prestigious national merit recognition in time for important college scholarship and admissions deadlines. The high schools include Annandale High School, West Potomac High School, John R. Lewis High...
Inside Nova
VSP: Major Culpeper cocaine supplier arrested in Gainesville
A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
New monuments must mean more than memorialization
Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
theriver953.com
Rockslide blocks 522 west of Winchester
A rockslide has blocked all northbound lanes on Route 522 west of Winchester near Hunting Ridge Road. The four-lane highway is divided in this section so crews are setting up a detour to provide a single southbound and northbound lane through the area. This traffic pattern will continue until the...
wsvaonline.com
Gas prices falling in state
Average gas prices in Virginia have fallen nearly two-and-a-half cents per gallon since last week, averaging 3-15 today. That’s according to a GasBuddy survey, which shows commonwealth prices are just under 14 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Prices in the Harrisonburg market range between 3-06 and...
SCA enriches RCHS community
The Rappahannock County High School (RCHS) Student Council Association, also known as the SCA, is the student representative program for RCHS students. The program consists of student-elected leaders who work with teacher sponsors to develop creative initiatives to enhance student life and set a positive attitude within the school community. Since last year, the program’s school outreach has been expanded thanks to the combined efforts of the new student leadership in the SCA and the teacher sponsors, Guidance Counselor Dani Pond, and Chemistry teacher Dave Naser. As a result, the SCA has been able to incorporate more ideas and initiatives in order to...
WHSV
Crash causes delay on I-81 S
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on I-81 S has caused delays Wednesday evening. According to VDOT, the south left shoulder at MM 237 is closed as of 6:08 p.m. Stay tuned for more updates.
Washington Examiner
Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students
Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
Bicyclist hit, killed by driver in Charlottesville
A bicyclist is dead after police say they were hit by a car on Ivy Road near the University of Virginia's campus is Charlottesville.
