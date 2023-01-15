ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rappahannock County, VA

Rapp tires, lose at Madison

By madrapp.com
 4 days ago
Rappahannock County traveled down Virginia Route 231 to play rival Madison County, Friday night in a Bull Run District boys’ game, hoping to regain early-season momentum after dropping five of its last seven games. SLIDESHOW: Rapp boys at Madison. MadRapp photos by Amber Woodson. The Panthers (5-9 overall, 2-6 district) played well in the first half, leading by three points after the first quarter and trailing by a point, 24-23, at the half. The second half belonged to Madison (10-4, 7-1) as the Mountaineers began doing what they didn’t do in the first half – putting pressure on Rapp’s guards and putting Panther junior center Nolan Prince on the defensive – even when his team had the ball. Madison won 57-43. Prince still did well when Madison had the ball and tried coming into the paint, getting a pair of blocks and several defensive boards. MadRapp VIDEO: Post-game comments from Madison head coach Ben Breeden The Mountaineers, meanwhile, entered the game riding a four-game winning streak dating to January 2 – the same day Rapp began its downward spiral in the standings. MadRapp VIDEO: Post-game comments by Rapp head coach Colton Ball "We’ve played seven games in 10 days,” Rapp head coach Colton Ball said. "We only dress eight players. They got tired.” Seth McLearen scored 10 of his game-high 19 points in the second half while Bryce Breeden scored seven of his 12 points before fouling out late in the game. Luke Martz led Rapp with 15 points.

The MadRapp Recorder

The MadRapp Recorder

