Read full article on original website
Related
More concerns about K-8 school expressed to school board
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The plan to combine Grand Ridge Middle School and Sneads Elementary School has been on the Jackson County School Board agenda for years. “The bottom line is that the school board back in 2019 applied for special facilities for K-8 over in Grand Ridge and the money has been allocated […]
holmescounty.news
W00000000 NOTICE OF HEARING IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF RANDY L. SKIPPER TO PROBATE THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF ROBERT L. SKIPPER, DECEASED YOU WILL TAKE NOTICE that prior to this day, …
NOTICE OF HEARING IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF RANDY L. SKIPPER TO PROBATE THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF ROBERT L. SKIPPER, DECEASED. YOU WILL TAKE NOTICE that prior to this day, Randy L. Skipper presented to the Court an instrument in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Robert L. Skipper, deceased, and also filed therewith his petition, in writing, praying for order of the Court of admitting said instrument to probate as the Last Will and Testament of Robert L. Skipper, deceased, and granting Letters Testamentary to Randy L. Skipper, and that the 22nd day of February, 2023, at 10:15 A.M., was appointed as a day and time for hearing said petition, at which time you can appear via Zoom and contest, if you see proper. You may contact the Clerk of Court at (850) 547-1100 for instructions regarding participation in this hearing.
sylacauganews.com
Local man arrested for theft and assault in December now facing murder charge
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – On Friday, Jan. 13, the Investigations Division of the Sylacauga Police Department (SPD) served Christopher Adam Grantham, 26, with a murder warrant after the elderly man he assaulted back in November passed away due to injuries suffered on that night. Grantham has been behind bars at...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 16, 2023
Bacarius Boykin, 26, Sneads, Florida: Violation of conditional release: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Donnie Williams, 54, Bascom, Florida: Kidnapping- domestic violence, simple battery- domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Horace Jenkins, 63, Chattahoochee, Florida: Driving under the influence: Sneads Police Department. Victoriano Martinez-Gonzalez, 55, Marianna, Florida: Expired drivers...
getthecoast.com
Long-time Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, featured on episode of Jeopardy!
On Monday, January 16, 2023, former Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, was featured on the television show Jeopardy!. “Sometimes not much changes in a town; Randall Wise was mayor of Niceville in this northwestern slab of Florida for 49 years.”. The answer was “the Panhandle.”. Mayor Wise passed away on...
jacksoncountyfl.gov
PRESS RELEASE: Regular Meeting 1/10/23
CONTACT: Dylan Bass / Public Communications Officer. Jackson County, FL. – On January 10, 2023, at 9:00 am, the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners held a Regular Meeting. This is a recap of some of the reports and requests included in that meeting.
niceville.com
Shooting reportedly takes place in Freeport; man hospitalized
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— An alleged shooting that reportedly took place at a home in Freeport early Friday morning is under investigation by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the agency said in an announcement. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the alleged shooting occurred off East Bayou...
holmescounty.news
W0013671 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA MILL CITY MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2019-GS, Plaintiff, CASE NO.: …
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA MILL CITY MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2019-GS, ESTATE OF DONNA L. LANCE A/K/A DONNA LYNNELL LANCE A/K/A LYNN LANCE,. DECEASED; UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,. LIENORS, TRUSTEES OF DONNA L. LANCE A/K/A DONNA LYNNELL LANCE...
Truck collides with school bus in fatal wreck on 231
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida man was killed in an accident with a school bus on U.S. 231 around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the 66-year-old man was driving a pick-up truck. It crashed into the school bus as it neared Penny Road off of 231. Officials said the bus […]
holmescounty.news
W00000000 CONCURRENT NOTICE NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS January 18, 2023 City of Chipley 1442 Jackson Avenue Chipley, FL …
CONCURRENT NOTICE NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS. These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Chipley. REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS. On or about February 8, 2023 the...
WEAR
Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna suspends visitations due to COVID-19
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. -- Visitation to the federal prison in Marianna, Florida is currently suspended as operations are modified due to threat of COVID-19. The Federal Corrections Institution in Marianna is currently handling itself at "Level 3 Operations." "Level 3 Operations" are initiated if the prison is experiencing a medical...
WALA-TV FOX10
Okaloosa County teen arrested at a high school basketball game
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding their arrest of an 18-year-old Fort Walton Beach resident. “An 18-year old Fort Walton Beach resident was taken into custody Friday night at a high school basketball game after deputies learned he had a concealed firearm at the game.
getthecoast.com
‘Christ of the Gulf’: 9-foot tall Jesus statue part of artificial reef deployment near Destin-Fort Walton Beach
On January 15, 2023, the Okaloosa Coastal Resource Team successfully deployed the vessel MANTA off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach in Okaloosa County, Florida. The artificial reef was deployed in 111ft of water, approximately 16 nautical miles southwest of Destin, inside the LAARS C permitted area. But, the MANTA...
holmescounty.news
W00000000 The Town of Ponce de Leon is now hiring for a Full Time Utility Maintenance Employee Applicants can apply at Townhall located at 1580 Hwy 90 Ponce de Leon, Fl 32455 between the hours of …
The Town of Ponce de Leon is now hiring for a Full Time Utility Maintenance Employee Applicants can apply at Townhall located at 1580 Hwy 90 Ponce de Leon, Fl 32455 between the hours of 7 am and 4 pm. Applicants must apply in person. All applicants must be able to perform the following duties:
Work begins on Panama City Beach medical campus
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Work has begun on one of Panama City Beach’s largest medical advancements in history. Officials ceremoniously turned dirt for the FSU Health – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare medical campus. “Today is the day we’ve been waiting for in Panama City Beach for years,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. […]
Teen arrested for bringing gun to a basketball game
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A teen was arrested during a basketball game at Fort Walton Beach high school. 18-year-old Treyvion Braxton allegedly brought a gun to the game. Deputies said the gun matched the brand, model and serial number of a firearm stolen this past May. The teen has been charged with possession of […]
WJHG-TV
Gulfview United Methodist Church helping community through donation houses
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With just three little houses, the Gulfview United Methodist Church is making a big impact in their community, providing for those who are struggling to provide for themselves. “What we have is a pantry and we have people stock the food in the pantry,...
wdhn.com
Dothan church allows congregants to decide its future with a vote
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The fate of Harvest Church’s affiliation is now in the hands of its congregation. According to a statement released by Harvest Church, next week the church will allow its congregation to decide whether or not to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference in a vote held over multiple days.
WJHG-TV
Bay County crash involving school bus kills truck driver
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Florida man was killed after a crash involving a Bay District Schools’ school bus on Hwy. 231, according to Florida Highway Patrol. In an FHP news release, troopers say a truck was traveling south on Hwy. 231 near Penny Road. That’s when the truck hit the back of a school bus that was at a complete stop on Hwy. 231.
wdhn.com
Local EMS department shutting down
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —South Dale EMS will be closing its doors very soon. According to Bill Pruett with South Dale EMS, the department will be shutting down operations Saturday, January 14. The area of Dale County previously covered by South Dale EMS will be turned over to the...
Comments / 1