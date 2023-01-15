NOTICE OF HEARING IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF RANDY L. SKIPPER TO PROBATE THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF ROBERT L. SKIPPER, DECEASED. YOU WILL TAKE NOTICE that prior to this day, Randy L. Skipper presented to the Court an instrument in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Robert L. Skipper, deceased, and also filed therewith his petition, in writing, praying for order of the Court of admitting said instrument to probate as the Last Will and Testament of Robert L. Skipper, deceased, and granting Letters Testamentary to Randy L. Skipper, and that the 22nd day of February, 2023, at 10:15 A.M., was appointed as a day and time for hearing said petition, at which time you can appear via Zoom and contest, if you see proper. You may contact the Clerk of Court at (850) 547-1100 for instructions regarding participation in this hearing.

BONIFAY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO