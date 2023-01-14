ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline for FEMA disaster assistance from Ian is one week away

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Homeowners and renters in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties who had damage to their property after Hurricane Ian have a few days left to register for assistance. The last day to apply for federal disaster assistance from FEMA is Jan. 23. You must register with FEMA...
