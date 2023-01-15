ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Grizzlies pick up11th straight in thrilling win over Cavs

MEMPHIS – Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night. Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position to tip in a miss by Morant, and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Steven Stamkos reaches 500-goal milestone, a feat that might become rare in the NHL

Stamkos joins an elite and exclusive group, but the rare feat may become even more so in the future. When looking at the active leaders in goals, only a handful of active players remain within striking distance of the milestone after Stamkos. The closest and most realistic options are Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins (444) and the Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane (430).
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy