ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs

OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Haunting howl accompanies latest California rainstorm

More than rain filled the air in the Bay Area on Saturday as an eerie whistle startled people driving on one of California's most famous roads. The San Francisco Bay Area has been no stranger to stormy weather with a parade of atmospheric rivers slamming into California one after another since the end of 2022. However, the latest storm had a side-effect that filled the damp air around one of the state's most iconic structures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

South Bay Reservoirs Reach Their Limits After Weeks of Rain

South Bay reservoirs are spilling over from the constant rain and, now, runoff -- a rare sight generating both concern and excitement. At the Lexington Reservoir near Los Gatos, crowds gathered Monday to see what was happening, while maybe worrying a little bit about what’s next. The water district...
LOS GATOS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Knee-deep flooding in Livermore; residents break out the paddle boards

LIVERMORE, Calif. - Many people in have been dealing with knee-deep flooding in their residential neighborhood, prompting some to break out paddle boards to get around. The view from Sky Fox on Monday showed parts of a neighborhood along a creek that flooded. The area of Bluebell Drive and Galloway...
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
AFP

Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up

Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
FELTON, CA
sfstandard.com

Two Quick-and-Easy Hikes to Gushing Waterfalls in Marin

One upside to this month’s endless downpours is the seasonal waterfalls that have appeared around the SF Bay Area. It seems just about every hillside is glowing green and leaking rivulets of rainwater from the saturated hills. No place is this truer than Marin. Its famed falls are exploding...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

The Bay Area’s 10 best new bakeries, from Los Gatos to Danville to Emeryville

Here in the Bay Area, we know a stand-out bakery when we see one. Glass cases and counter tops display the day’s pastries like works of art, and the shelves are lined with just-baked loaves of bread. There might be a corner table beckoning you to stay awhile, order a warm drink and make your brownie last. Or perhaps you’re ducking into a pop-up for a malasada on the run.
HAWAII STATE
kclu.org

Rainstorms helped California's drought conditions, but there's further to go

Here in Los Angeles, the rain has felt relentless. It's basically all anyone can talk about right now, which is so strange in a place that's usually obsessed with drought. What's been confusing the last couple weeks is we're a state that has been struggling with flood emergencies during a drought emergency. And while we're hearing a lot of talk about how these historic rainstorms have made a noticeable dent in the drought conditions around here, one question now is, well, how much further do we actually have to go to end the drought that has gripped parts of California and the West for years? We're going to get a reality check on that now with Sarah Porter, who directs the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University. Welcome.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy