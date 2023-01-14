Read full article on original website
New Bay Area maps show hidden flood risk from sea level rise and groundwater
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Amid dramatic ocean swells and drenching atmospheric rivers, a new report lays bare a hidden aspect of sea level rise that has been exacerbating flooding in the San Francisco Bay Area. The report,...
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs
OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to ground
A California witness at Lockford reported watching a hovering red light that rapidly descended to the ground level at 9:25 p.m. on November 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Haunting howl accompanies latest California rainstorm
More than rain filled the air in the Bay Area on Saturday as an eerie whistle startled people driving on one of California's most famous roads. The San Francisco Bay Area has been no stranger to stormy weather with a parade of atmospheric rivers slamming into California one after another since the end of 2022. However, the latest storm had a side-effect that filled the damp air around one of the state's most iconic structures.
NORTH BAY RAINFALL, LAKE SONOMA AND CALIFORNIA RESERVOIR LEVELS: WHERE WE ARE, WHAT’S NEXT.
After a late December and January to remember, the North Bay and Northern California are far above average in rainfall and snowpack. In fact, some state reservoirs are releasing water in order to make room for additional winter rainfall, and snowmelt this spring. Let’s take a look at where we...
California braces for one more day of heavy rain in wake of devastating flooding
NEW YORK — Monday marks the last day of heavy rain for California in the wake of a series of relentless storms that have ravaged the state with flooding. Parts of Southern California and the Bay Area were hit with more than 6 inches of rain this weekend. Downtown...
Teslas, Porsches ruined at Alioto's San Francisco garage during brutal storms
SAN FRANCISCO - The storms and historic rainfall caused a lot of damage, death and destruction around the state of California in the last three weeks. The rising waters also ruined a bunch of high-end cars awaiting repairs at Alioto's Garage on Folsom Street in San Francisco's Mission district. Specifically,...
South Bay Reservoirs Reach Their Limits After Weeks of Rain
South Bay reservoirs are spilling over from the constant rain and, now, runoff -- a rare sight generating both concern and excitement. At the Lexington Reservoir near Los Gatos, crowds gathered Monday to see what was happening, while maybe worrying a little bit about what’s next. The water district...
Knee-deep flooding in Livermore; residents break out the paddle boards
LIVERMORE, Calif. - Many people in have been dealing with knee-deep flooding in their residential neighborhood, prompting some to break out paddle boards to get around. The view from Sky Fox on Monday showed parts of a neighborhood along a creek that flooded. The area of Bluebell Drive and Galloway...
How a Bay Area herbalism school grew a legacy out of a Grateful Dead show
Marked only by a small sign on state Route 116, a gravel driveway leads to a hidden 80-acre sanctuary.
‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
Flooding creek in Pittsburg forces early morning evacuations, water rescue
People in 19 homes and four apartment units were asked to leave because of the rising waters, and crews even had to rescue a driver in floodwaters.
Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up
Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
Two Quick-and-Easy Hikes to Gushing Waterfalls in Marin
One upside to this month’s endless downpours is the seasonal waterfalls that have appeared around the SF Bay Area. It seems just about every hillside is glowing green and leaking rivulets of rainwater from the saturated hills. No place is this truer than Marin. Its famed falls are exploding...
The Bay Area’s 10 best new bakeries, from Los Gatos to Danville to Emeryville
Here in the Bay Area, we know a stand-out bakery when we see one. Glass cases and counter tops display the day’s pastries like works of art, and the shelves are lined with just-baked loaves of bread. There might be a corner table beckoning you to stay awhile, order a warm drink and make your brownie last. Or perhaps you’re ducking into a pop-up for a malasada on the run.
Rainstorms helped California's drought conditions, but there's further to go
Here in Los Angeles, the rain has felt relentless. It's basically all anyone can talk about right now, which is so strange in a place that's usually obsessed with drought. What's been confusing the last couple weeks is we're a state that has been struggling with flood emergencies during a drought emergency. And while we're hearing a lot of talk about how these historic rainstorms have made a noticeable dent in the drought conditions around here, one question now is, well, how much further do we actually have to go to end the drought that has gripped parts of California and the West for years? We're going to get a reality check on that now with Sarah Porter, who directs the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University. Welcome.
Four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are over 100% full
Torrential atmospheric rivers dropped so much water into California's drought-parched, thirsty reservoirs that four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are now over 100 percent full.
