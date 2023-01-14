Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Jeff Beck: Legendary Guitarist Passes Away of Bacterial Meningitis at Age 78Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
connecticutexplorer.com
4 Awesome Cuban Restaurants in CT in 2023
Cuban restaurants in CT are few and far between for sure. There are a few great ones here, though, fortunately. Whether you’re in the mood for some tasty Arroz con frijoles nergros or some delicious and authentic croquetas, these Cuban restaurants are sure to satisfy you. There are essentially...
Haunting Figure Appears When You Zoom in on This Weston Woods Photo
The Dapper Den Barbershop in Ridgefield is where I get my haircut, but it's also become place where I hangout. The Den has become a fun weekend destination for me. I've become friendly with the owner Jared and the rest of the crew, so it's not unusual for me to be there for three or four hours on a Friday. I get my hot towel neck shave, my haircut and my beard trimmed. Then, I sit and enjoy a complimentary cocktail and kick it with the fellas (yep, I said it).
New York YIMBY
Stamford URBY Phase Two Nears Completion at 1 Greyrock Place in Stamford, Connecticut
Urby, a joint venture between Ironstate Development and Brookfield Properties, will soon debut phase two of a residential complex at 1 Greyrock Place in Stamford, Connecticut. Designed by international architecture firm Concrete Amsterdam, Stamford Urby phase two will add 176 rental apartments, following 464 rental units introduced in 2019 as part of phase one.
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Restaurant Closes After Nearly Two Dozen Years in Business
A popular Hartford restaurant is closing its door after nearly two dozen years in business. The Half Door on Sisson Avenue said they're closing their doors on Jan. 23. The restaurant, which is an Irish gastropub, wasn't able to reach an agreement with their landlord on how to move forward at their current location.
connecticuthistory.org
Boot Blacks and the Struggle to Survive in Hartford
A story circulated in Hartford toward the end of the 19th century about a young bootblack who worked on a steamship. Perhaps he found the competition on dry land too stiff; the number of boys working in the trade always grew when times were hard. But even the meager sum that shining shoes brought into the family sometimes meant the difference between eating and going hungry.
What’s the name of that street?
When Alan Paton wrote “there is a lovely road that runs from Ixopo into the hills,” I searched for its name without luck. Now there is another road whose name I am looking for. This road leads from Fillow Street to Old Rock Lane in Norwalk. So, to find out its name along with Myška, my favorite walking companion, I set out to ask those whose homes border to let me know what to call it. “Princes Pine,” is its name said a young man we met as we passed the above sign marking its Old Rock Lane end point.
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: What is an Aneurysm? Dr. Gabriele Di Luozzo, Chief of Cardiac Surgery, Bridgeport Hospital
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Gabriele Di Luozzo, Chief of Cardiac Surgery at Bridgeport Hospital about aneurysms: what they are, and how they are treated. In this segment, Dr. DiLuozzo answers the following questions:. What causes someone to have an...
newcanaanite.com
‘We’re Excited To Be Here’: Best Pizza Shop Opens on Main Street
John Parlatore and his young family were among the first wave of New Yorkers to make the move out of the city when COVID hit in March of 2020. “My sister lived up here for about four years and we’d come up and visit her all the time,” Parlatore said on a recent evening at Best Pizza Shop at 62 Main St. “We liked the area but never thought we’d move from the city. Our daughter was going to school and we had restaurants there. When the city said on Saturday by Monday we were closing, we just saw it as a preview of things to come of mismanagement and we were right.”
connecticuthistory.org
Dr. King’s Dream Had Roots in Connecticut
In the summer of 1944 a young Martin Luther King Jr. worked at the Simsbury tobacco farm of Cullman Brothers, Inc. Like many other African American students from the South who came to work in Connecticut’s fields, he hoped to earn money for school and his family. King’s letters...
UC Daily Campus
Bus service in Connecticut is better than ever. Why aren’t fares keeping up?
Yesterday morning, I waited at the Milldale Park and Ride bus stop in Southington. From there, like many other days, I rode the Route 928 bus, which drove up from Southington to Hartford. In Hartford, with another student, I waited for about 15 minutes before the Peter Pan Route 913 bus picked us up and whisked us away to the University of Connecticut.
NBC Connecticut
Dozens Take Part in 53rd MLK Love March in New Haven
People of all ages marched together in New Haven on Sunday to commemorate the work and dreams of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It's a tradition that spans five decades in the city thanks to the late pastor George W. Hampton. After meeting King, Hampton was inspired to create a march of his own.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: New Haven on the New York Times' list of best cities to visit
Serious injuries were reported in an accident that shut down I-91 south in Hartford. A dog is dead and two people were injured after getting attacked by a dog in Vernon, according to police. Serious injuries reported in crash that snarled traffic on I-91 in Hartford. Updated: 1 hour ago.
NBC Connecticut
Homeless Man Killed in Assault on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport
Bridgeport Police have arrested a man that's accused of killing a homeless person during an assault in Bridgeport on Wednesday. Authorities said they responded to 804 Fairfield Ave. for a reported assault. Responding officers found 49-year-old Daniel Engeldrum, who's homeless, suffering from a head injury. Engeldrum died of his injuries...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of fun activities to be had this season. Unlike skiing and snowboarding, snow tubing is an adventure that can be enjoyed by any age and skill level.
Why Isn’t Trader Joe’s in Northwest / Southeast Connecticut?
If you live along the 84/95/91 corridor, you're not too far from a Trader Joe's. There are 8 locations around Connecticut, with our 9th store getting ready to open up in Glastonbury the first week of February 2023. With the recent loss of Waterbury's Shop Rite, and the news over...
Rent-Cap Doorknockers Hit The Hill
Tenants rights advocates from across Connecticut descended on the Hill to knock on nearly 100 doors in their bid to win local renter support for a new rent-hike-stifling legislative campaign. The winter air was frigid as volunteers gathered Saturday afternoon in Trowbridge Square Park to meet up for the first...
New Haven Museum celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Museum celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sunday in a pre-holiday birthday bash that brought the community together. “It’s one thing for the teacher to read them a book and talk to them about MLK, or whatever it is that’s going on, but to […]
Man accused in Stamford hit-and-run that killed 2 makes 1st court appearance
Police say Michael Talbot was driving 86 mph, his alcohol level was more than double the legal limit, and he was under the influence of marijuana when he hit and killed the co-workers as they were crossing Washington Boulevard Dec. 3 in Stamford.
Historic seaside destination in New England lands on list of ‘52 places to go in 2023′
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A small seaside city in New England could soon see an influx in visitors after it was included on the New York Time’s list of “52 places to go in 2023.”. In its report, the newspaper wrote, “Travel’s rebound has revealed the depth...
WTNH.com
18-year-old wounded in New Haven Thompson Street shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven was wounded on Thompson Street during a shooting Monday night. The New Haven Police Department responded to Thomas Street, between Newhall Street and Shelton Avenue, around 4:25 p.m. and received a call for an incident at the intersection of Thompson Street and Dixwell Avenue.
