birminghamtimes.com
People, Places and Things
**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!. **BILLY BRONCO with PLAYTO at the Nick. **KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill. **THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing. **TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.-...
birminghamtimes.com
How Allison Sanders Became Opera Birmingham’s Powerful One-Act Show
During rehearsal at the Red Mountain Theatre on a recent evening, Allison Sanders is preparing for opening night of Opera Birmingham’s “dwb (driving while black),” a one-act show that explores issues of racial injustice while telling the story of an African American parent whose son has reached driving age.
birminghamtimes.com
dwb (driving while black) Opera Comes to Red Mountain Theatre
Prior to graduating from high school in Memphis, Tennessee, the multitalented Allison Sanders didn’t have any idea where she would attend college, but she had something that that would help steer her to a successful career as a renowned singer. “I ended up with amazing people in my life,”...
Bham Now
23+ exciting February events including the last Mercedes-Benz Marathon
Whether you’re looking for a February jam-packed with love or fun (why not both?), The Magic City is the place to be. It’s time to start filling up your calendar with these can’t-miss February events around Birmingham. 1. Hamilton. What: The beloved Broadway musical Hamilton is in...
Bham Now
People all over Birmingham stepped up and served this MLK Day [PHOTOS]
Did you know MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service? For over 25 years, it’s served as a day of encouragement for people across the country to volunteer in their communities. This year, the people of Birmingham, along with United Way of Central Alabama, did just that. Keep reading to see just a few of the many ways our community gave back this year.
birminghamtimes.com
16th Street Baptist Church Awarded $200,000 for Historic Preservation
The National Trust for Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund announced on Monday its first round of Preserving Black Churches grants to 35 historic Black churches across the U.S., for a total investment of $4 million. The announcement came as the nation commemorated the life and impact...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Commemorates MLK Day With Speeches, Service
Birmingham area leaders and residents gathered Monday in The Boutwell Auditorium for the 37th Annual Unity Breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Corey Minor Smith, an attorney, mental health advocate, and author, served as keynote speaker and was joined by former Mayor William Bell; Jefferson County Commissioners Lashunda Scales and Sheila Tyson; state Sen. Merika Coleman, D-Birmingham and State, Rep. Juandalynn Givan, among others.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Housing Authority Submits $50 Million Federal Grant
The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District this week submitted its application to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development for a $50 million Choice Neighborhoods Implementation grant. In an effort to revitalize one of Birmingham’s most historic neighborhoods, Smithfield, HABD submitted an application for a CNI grant...
Bham Now
Head to the Electronics Recyling Day at the Birmingham Zoo Jan. 28—what you need to know
Get ready, because Jefferson County’s next Electronics Recycling Day is almost here. If you’re eager to get your old electronics and other unwanted items out of your house, you need to know about three programs Jefferson County has for you. Their free electronics recycling day is Saturday, January 28, from 9-11:30AM at the Birmingham Zoo. Keep reading for all the details.
Birmingham City Council approves juvenile re-entry program
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved the RESTORE juvenile re-entry program to provide comprehensive services and support for youth ages 16 to 19 who are currently committed to the state’s Department of Youth Services. The program is a partnership with Jefferson County Family Court, Jefferson County Family Resource...
Bham Now
Top 5 stories this week including renovation plans for historic Sloss Quarters + reopening of original Zoës Kitchen
Can you believe we are already halfway through January, Birmingham? As you get ready for another week, here are the top stories you may have missed including the announcement of the original Zoës Kitchen reopening in Mountain Brook and more. Krystal opened a new concept location on Center Point...
Birmingham startup Wyndy expanding to Huntsville, Mobile
Birmingham sitter app Wyndy is now offering its service in the Huntsville and Mobile areas. Created in 2017 by parents Ginger and Tommy Mayfield, Wyndy is a mobile app helping families find, book, and pay vetted, background-checked college babysitters. As well as a resource for parents, the app offers its...
wvtm13.com
Plans to build Birmingham amphitheater moving forward
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Plans to build a $50 million music amphitheater just blocks north of Protective Stadium are moving forward. Wednesday, Birmingham City Council heard the plan for it to help fund the 8,500-seat venue. The city would pitch in $5 million along with similar commitments from Jefferson County,...
Desserts-Only Peach Cobbler Factory Nears Opening on Tuscaloosa Strip
A University of Alabama alumnus is stepping into the restaurant business as he prepares to open the desserts-only Peach Cobbler Factory on the Tuscaloosa Strip next month. Wade Johnson, a 1988 UA graduate, joined the Steve and DC Show on 95.3 the Bear Tuesday morning to talk about the new-to-market concept and what patrons can expect when they try it out.
Family of Alabama singer CJ Harris raising money to cover funeral costs
As the family of "American Idol" contestant CJ Harris prepares to lay him to rest, they are warning people to not donate money to online accounts set up in his name.
Does working from home hurt cities? ‘Don’t shut down shop,’ Birmingham mayor says
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin closed out his “State of the City” address on Tuesday with a direct appeal to business leaders in downtown not to abandon offices to focus on “work from home” strategies. Woodfin, speaking to the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham, suggested working from home...
Birmingham moms partner with BJCTA to spread a message of love
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Finger painting is usually reserved for children, but a group of about 15 mothers gathered for a photo shoot that required painting their hands red to convey a message from their hearts — Stop (The Violence) in the name of Love! It’s the message the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority will […]
Bham Now
6 spots to get a delicious king cake around The Magic City
Mardi on—the most festive Tuesday of the year is coming up soon, so it’s time to chow down NOLA style. Read on to find out where you can get a taste of Mardi Gras in The Magic City with these delicious king cakes. 1. Birmingham Breadworks. They’re baking...
Bham Now
KS Boutique + 2 other openings in Birmingham
A new week means new openings in Birmingham. Whether you’re looking for a new place to shop or somewhere to grab a bite to eat, check out these three openings. KS Boutique is the newest, most stylish boutique in Gardendale. I went to the grand opening on Saturday and came out with the cutest new pants. Ladies, give KS Boutique a visit and thank me later!
altoday.com
Krystal unveils new smaller prototype in Center Point
Krystal opened its new smaller prototype in Center Point on Tuesday, January 10. The new 1,700-square-foot drive-through location is the first new Krystal to open in six years. It features a new, sleek design and a much smaller footprint with no dining room. An old-style traditional Krystal is 2,700 square...
