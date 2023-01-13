ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Landmark study will examine disparities in minority health care in Ohio

A comprehensive study will be conducted to examine the behavioral and mental health disparities people of color in Ohio are dealing with, including higher pregnancy complications and less access to health care. Tracy Maxwell Heard, former Ohio House minority leader and Democratic state representative, said she is working with one...
Write To Us: Tell us about a landmark in your neighborhood.

Storms have relentlessly ravaged communities in parts of California. One community is devastated because the storm knocked down a tree hundreds of years old. For our write-to-us this week, we want you to: Tell us about a landmark in your neighborhood. Think about what object or feature is unique to...
Activist group is optimistic about ending death penalty in Ohio

Ohioans to Stop Executions is optimistic about working with the large GOP-majority state legislature this year for its cause. Allison Cohen, the group’s new executive director, says several bills received bi-partisan support last year. "We had a lot of progress last year,” said Cohen. “We had the most bipartisan...
Republicans who backed Merrin for Ohio House speaker introduce ethics law changes

The conservative Republican who was elected Ohio House speaker in a private vote in November but lost the official floor vote this month has put forward a bill he says will bring transparency and improvements to ethics laws covering state government. Flanked by 11 of the 43 Republicans who supported...

