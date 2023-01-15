Read full article on original website
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
In-N-Out Burger Announces it's Coming to TN Starting with a Corporate Office in Franklin, Restaurants in 2026Zack LoveFranklin, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MurfreesboroTed RiversMurfreesboro, TN
goblueraiders.com
Alaba Akintola named C-USA Athlete of the Week
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Conference USA announced on Tuesday its first Track and Field Athletes of the Week for the indoor season, including Middle Tennessee's Alaba Akintola, who was named Male Track Athlete of the Week. Akintola ran in both the 60-meter and 200-meter events to start the season at...
goblueraiders.com
Lawrence’s Block, Dishman’s Free Throws Help Blue Raiders Edge Past Blazers in OT
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men's basketball survived another overtime thriller, as an Eli Lawrence block with 38 seconds left in overtime gave the Blue Raiders the ball, resulting in DeAndre Dishman going to the line and knocking down two free throws to give MTSU the 74-73 victory on Monday night at the Murphy Center.
goblueraiders.com
NOTEBOOK: Big Week of Hoops at The Glass House starts Tonight!
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A big week of hoops gets underway in the Glass House TONIGHT, as Middle Tennessee men's basketball takes on reigning Conference USA Champions UAB at 8 p.m. this evening. The Blue Raiders are coming off a thrilling come-from-behind win over Rice on the road last week...
atozsports.com
A perfect option for the Tennessee Vols entered the transfer portal on Monday and UT needs to pounce
Another day, another great transfer portal option for the Tennessee Vols. It seems like every day there’s a new defensive back that enters the NCAA transfer portal that would be perfect for Tennessee. And that was the case once again on Monday. TCU defensive back D’Arco Perkins-McAllister entered the...
atozsports.com
Why this past weekend shows Tennessee is now recruiting at a different level
Josh Heupel and Tennessee football just had a huge recruiting weekend. The first Junior Day since the end of an incredible 11-2 season saw a myriad of highly-rated recruits descend on Knoxville. And outside of having to watch a horrendous Vol basketball loss, all the attending recruits seemed to have a great time on campus. On this week’s Big Orange Podcast, Zach Ragan and I dove into why this vital recruiting weekend shows that UT has taken a big step up in recruiting even though no players committed. Check it out by downloading the episode on your favorite podcast platform. And don’t forget, we’re also on YouTube!
atozsports.com
Comment from Josh Heupel about Nico Iamaleava should have Vols fans pretty excited
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel made some comments this week about five-star UT signee Nico Iamaleava that should have fans in Knoxville smiling. Heupel hasn’t said a lot (publicly) about Iamaleava since the five-star phenom just arrived on campus last month, but he gave On3 an interview this week where he shared some thoughts about his future QB1.
wgnsradio.com
Passing of MTSU Alumnus, Trustee Jacobs Prompts Postponement of Student-Athlete Performance Center Groundbreaking
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University said Tuesday it will postpone Thursday’s planned groundbreaking ceremony for its new Student-Athlete Performance Center in respect for alumnus and Trustee Joey Jacobs, who died Saturday (Jan. 14). The ceremony will now be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at...
fox17.com
Booming Middle Tennessee gets pushback from some residents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One look at Nashville’s skyline and you see a lot of cranes. While some are all for a growing Middle Tennessee, others wish the focus of city and state leaders were focused on the needs of long-term residents. U-Haul's list of top growth states...
This Is The Top Buffet In Tennessee
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this tasty haven in Tennessee.
California to Tennessee economic pipeline brings millions of investment dollars
The so-called pipeline from California to Tennessee has millions of dollars in economic investment flowing through it. Last week's announcement by burger chain In-N-Out is just latest win for Williamson County.
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: TSU Announces Plans for Historic $250 Million Funding Package from the State of TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – On the day the nation celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., MLK Day, Tennessee State University shared its plans for the historic $250 million from the State of Tennessee. It is the largest one-time investment to a historically black university by a state.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Environmental racism in Tennessee, fueled by the presence of military bases
As a nationwide phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when low-income people of color are disproportionately exposed to pollution due to the neighborhoods they are forced to live in. There are many factors that have been contributing to environmental injustice over the decades, such as the inaccessibility of affordable land, racial segregation, and lack of political power […] The post Environmental racism in Tennessee, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
franklinis.com
Brentwood Baptist Senior Pastor Announcement
Dr. Michael L. Glenn, the senior pastor of Brentwood Baptist Church, has announced his intention to transition out of his role in 2023. Dr. Glenn has served as senior pastor of the church, whose central campus is at 7777 Concord Road in Brentwood, for 32 years. His ministry at Brentwood Baptist Church began in 1991. Under his leadership, the church has grown from an average weekly attendance of 736 to a membership of over 12,000 across nine campuses located throughout Middle Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
Celebrated comedian Henry Cho to perform In Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) Henry Cho, known for his "clean comedy," will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho's one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio...
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across Tennessee
Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to enter the Southeast for the first time in history, and the centerpiece of the move will be a new corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee.
Middle TN man found dead in Center Hill Lake
The body of Spencer Harville, 40, of Putnam County, was found floating in the water at Center Hill Lake.
fox17.com
Police: Body found in vehicle on I-40 shoulder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they found a body in a vehicle Wednesday morning on the Interstate 40 shoulder in Donelson. The cause of death is unknown at this time. One eastbound lane is shut down while the scene is under investigation. This is a developing story. Check...
mainstreetmaury.com
Katie Pie & Son's a family affair after move
From upstate New York to Columbia, Tennessee, Kate Vacca and her family have decided to make Southern Middle Tennessee their home, bringing with them some of their family’s most sacred recipes and sharing them with Maury County. “If you’ve ever visited upstate New York, there are diners everywhere. I...
Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Tennessee managed to make the cut
