Murfreesboro, TN

goblueraiders.com

Alaba Akintola named C-USA Athlete of the Week

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Conference USA announced on Tuesday its first Track and Field Athletes of the Week for the indoor season, including Middle Tennessee's Alaba Akintola, who was named Male Track Athlete of the Week. Akintola ran in both the 60-meter and 200-meter events to start the season at...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

NOTEBOOK: Big Week of Hoops at The Glass House starts Tonight!

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A big week of hoops gets underway in the Glass House TONIGHT, as Middle Tennessee men's basketball takes on reigning Conference USA Champions UAB at 8 p.m. this evening. The Blue Raiders are coming off a thrilling come-from-behind win over Rice on the road last week...
MURFREESBORO, TN
atozsports.com

Why this past weekend shows Tennessee is now recruiting at a different level

Josh Heupel and Tennessee football just had a huge recruiting weekend. The first Junior Day since the end of an incredible 11-2 season saw a myriad of highly-rated recruits descend on Knoxville. And outside of having to watch a horrendous Vol basketball loss, all the attending recruits seemed to have a great time on campus. On this week’s Big Orange Podcast, Zach Ragan and I dove into why this vital recruiting weekend shows that UT has taken a big step up in recruiting even though no players committed. Check it out by downloading the episode on your favorite podcast platform. And don’t forget, we’re also on YouTube!
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Comment from Josh Heupel about Nico Iamaleava should have Vols fans pretty excited

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel made some comments this week about five-star UT signee Nico Iamaleava that should have fans in Knoxville smiling. Heupel hasn’t said a lot (publicly) about Iamaleava since the five-star phenom just arrived on campus last month, but he gave On3 an interview this week where he shared some thoughts about his future QB1.
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Booming Middle Tennessee gets pushback from some residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One look at Nashville’s skyline and you see a lot of cranes. While some are all for a growing Middle Tennessee, others wish the focus of city and state leaders were focused on the needs of long-term residents. U-Haul's list of top growth states...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Environmental racism in Tennessee, fueled by the presence of military bases

As a nationwide phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when low-income people of color are disproportionately exposed to pollution due to the neighborhoods they are forced to live in. There are many factors that have been contributing to environmental injustice over the decades, such as the inaccessibility of affordable land, racial segregation, and lack of political power […] The post Environmental racism in Tennessee, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
franklinis.com

Brentwood Baptist Senior Pastor Announcement

Dr. Michael L. Glenn, the senior pastor of Brentwood Baptist Church, has announced his intention to transition out of his role in 2023. Dr. Glenn has served as senior pastor of the church, whose central campus is at 7777 Concord Road in Brentwood, for 32 years. His ministry at Brentwood Baptist Church began in 1991. Under his leadership, the church has grown from an average weekly attendance of 736 to a membership of over 12,000 across nine campuses located throughout Middle Tennessee.
BRENTWOOD, TN
wgnsradio.com

Celebrated comedian Henry Cho to perform In Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) Henry Cho, known for his "clean comedy," will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho's one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Police: Body found in vehicle on I-40 shoulder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they found a body in a vehicle Wednesday morning on the Interstate 40 shoulder in Donelson. The cause of death is unknown at this time. One eastbound lane is shut down while the scene is under investigation. This is a developing story. Check...
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Katie Pie & Son's a family affair after move

From upstate New York to Columbia, Tennessee, Kate Vacca and her family have decided to make Southern Middle Tennessee their home, bringing with them some of their family’s most sacred recipes and sharing them with Maury County. “If you’ve ever visited upstate New York, there are diners everywhere. I...
COLUMBIA, TN

