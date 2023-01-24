Watch Operation 7: Save a Life, 25th anniversary edition

The better prepared you are, the better your chances of being a survivor.

Join host Bill Ritter for our 25th annual fire safety special, "Operation 7: Save a Life."

Learn about the fastest-growing cause of fires in New York City: lithium-ion battery fires from e-mobility devices. In 2022, there were more battery fires than in the previous three years combined. With this newer type of fire, we'll learn new tips for prevention that everyone should know.

Plus, we'll meet the new fire commissioner at the FDNY, who's making history as the first woman in the job. She's made it her mission to make sure she's not the last.

We look at the psychological toll fighting fires takes on a person, and explore a program helping firefighters handle the trauma of seeing so many tragedies. And we go along with caring volunteers from the American Red Cross, to see how they help victims of any disaster.

Also, we bring you a very rare and daring rescue by firefighters, as a woman dangles outside a burning apartment on the 20th floor.

Plus, we fly into the future of firefighting and the FDNY is using drones to save lives.

To get FREE smoke alarms installed in your home, call 877-RED-CROSS (option 5) or clickto schedule an appointment online.

For tips on using lithium-ion batteries safely, check out FDNYSmart.

To volunteer with the American Red Cross, click