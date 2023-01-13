Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Deputies seeking suspect in Augusta aggravated assault
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man accused of an aggravated assault. Benjamin Odom is a suspect in the aggravated assault Tuesday near Powell Road. He is known to frequent multiple hotels near Jimmie Dyess Parkway in Columbia County as well as hotels on Washington Road in Richmond County.
Man sought for motel armed robbery captured and charged
A man that investigators say was wanted for an armed robbery at the Super 8 Motel on Washington Road in Augusta is behind bars.
WRDW-TV
Woman stabbed to death by 82-year-old husband, deputies say
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stabbing Wednesday claimed the life of a woman at a home between Grovetown and Harlem. The slaying was reported at 12:15 p.m. at 3738 Gordon Highway in Columbia County. Dispatchers said they got a call from 82-year-old Robert Bennett stating that he had just stabbed...
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office responds to stabbing in Grovetown
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is responding to the scene of a reported stabbing in Grovetown. Details are limited, but we do know that it happened at a home on Gordon Hwy. FOX54 has a crew on its way to the scene. We will update...
Charleston man who barricaded himself inside West Columbia hotel room shot at officers, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old Charleston man is facing several charges after authorities say he barricaded himself inside a West Columbia hotel room during a domestic dispute before shooting at law enforcement officials. Officers with the West Columbia Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at a Hilton Garden Inn off McSwain Drive […]
Man wanted for questioning by RCSO after woman says her lawnmower was taken
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is wanted for questioning after a woman claims that her lawnmower was stolen. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown white man with a white beard drove up to the woman’s driveway in a moped and grabbed the woman’s Orange Yardmax push lawnmower by the handles, […]
abcnews4.com
Gunman from Charleston charged after barricading self in West Columbia Hotel
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia officials have charged the 34-year-old man who barricaded himself inside of a West Columbia hotel, leading to an hours-long standoff with law enforcement before arrested. According to a statement from West Columbia police, Jonathan Saylor of Charleston will be charged with attempted...
Burke county swim instructor arrested in death of 4-year-old
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Tuesday night, around 8:30 p.m. GBI agents served an arrest warrant on Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina. The 66-year-old woman was booked into the Burke County Detention Center on 1 count of Involuntary Manslaughter a misdemeanor. The charges stem from the death of 4-year-old Israel Scott in June […]
WRDW-TV
Father of Aiken County teacher killed in crash travels miles to find peace
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One father traveled more than 2,500 miles to visit an elementary school where his daughter used to teach, hoping to fill a void after losing her in a deadly crash. North Aiken Elementary Teacher Sabrina Molina is gone, but her memory and legacy are living on...
Search underway in Augusta for motel armed robbery suspect
Investigators are searching for a man wanted in reference to an armed robbery that happened at the Super 8 Motel on Washington Road on Tuesday afternoon.
Stabbing investigation underway on Gordon Highway in Harlem
Investigators with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a stabbing investigation on the 3700 block of Gordon Highway.
Seven dogs euthanized after attack of Columbia County boy
A county spokesperson tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 that seven dogs in the case involving an attack on 11-year-old Justin Gilstrap have been euthanized.
WRDW-TV
Mom of shooting victim calls for young people to ‘put the guns down’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for 20-year-old Lawrence Stephens and 19-year-old Jamari Williams in connection to a shooting near Olmstead Homes in October. Authorities say they’re wanted for the murder of 22-year-old Kyan Bowie. Three other suspects ranging from 17 to...
WLTX.com
Woman describes hearing gunshots near hotel where suspect is barricaded
West Columbia Police now say shots were fired by a suspect who remains barricaded inside a hotel just off Interstate 26. Here's what a woman nearby saw and heard.
Students wear pink for Jefferson County 13-year-old shot by brother
Students and staff at Jefferson County Middle School and across the district wore pink on Tuesday to show support for 13-year-old A'Rhianna.
WRDW-TV
Big-rigs get involved in wrecks in Aiken, Richmond counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening was working an accident on eastbound Interstate 520 at the Windsor Spring/Peach Orchard Road exit. The crash happened sometime before 6:20 p.m. and involved an 18-wheeler and five cars. No serious injuries were reported, but one lane...
Tractor trailer involved in head-on collision with passenger vehicle on Williston, Mt. Beulah Rd.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A tractor trailer has been involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the head-on collision involving the 18-wheeler and the passenger vehicle happened at Williston Road and Mt. Beulah Road between New Ellenton and Williston, near Hillcrest Church of Windsor. Emergency dispatch […]
WRDW-TV
Deputies seek suspect in Columbia County neighborhood
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies early Monday were in a neighborhood just north of Grovetown looking for a person suspected of entering cars. Around 7 a.m., deputies were in the area of Coldwater Street off Baker Place Road searching for the suspect. The suspect is an unknown male...
coladaily.com
Suspect in custody after barricading, firing rounds inside West Columbia hotel
A suspect is in custody after firing shots and barricading inside of the Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia. According to West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce, police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday around 1 p.m. at 110 McSwain Dr. Officers spoke with the woman involved and went to the fifth floor to contact the suspect, 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor. The suspect shut the door and told officers he was going to shoot them. He would not answer their phone calls, each time answering then immediately hanging up.
