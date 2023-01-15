Read full article on original website
gobulldogs.com
Fraisse named associate head volleyball coach
Jerome Fraisse joins the Bulldogs after spending the last five seasons at Michigan, including the last four as an assistant coach. Fresno State volleyball head coach Leisa Rosen named Jerome Fraisse as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for the Bulldogs on Monday. Spending the last five seasons on staff...
Pokeworks to Make its Debut in Colorado
This debut in Denver is just the beginning for Pokeworks in Colorado, with four more locations planned to open over the next two years
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County January 12, 2023 Edition
Lloyd Crum, date of birth September 9, 1986 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with original charges of attempt to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, vehicular eluding and unlawful display of license plate. Bond was $4,000. Jason Zane Caldwell, date of birth...
coloradosun.com
What role should parents play in schools? Five Colorado districts are teaming up to include them.
PUEBLO — The first year that Sonya Jefferson and her son, Jacoby, moved back to Denver, he spent almost as much time in the principal’s office as he did in class at Smith Renaissance School. The elementary school “had nothing good to say” about Jacoby, Jefferson said, as he showed up to school miserable and would often flee his classroom or be escorted by his teacher to the principal’s office.
Award-winning Colorado Springs brewery to close after nearly 15 years
After almost 15 years dispensing creative craft suds from an industrial-style bunker north of Peterson Space Force Base — and racking up a slew of awards in the process — Rocky Mountain Brewery has announced it will be shutting down the taps for good. A statement from the...
2,000+ reportedly without power in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Springs Utilities electrical outage map, more than 2,000 customers are without power, south of the Colorado Springs Airport. As f 5:10 a.m., the utility company reported 2,047 customers were affected. Below is a look at a map of the affected area: Outage map as of 5:50 The post 2,000+ reportedly without power in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Astrophysics 'steeped in systemic racism and White supremacy,' says Colorado College science professor
A Colorado professor believes Astrophysics is steeped in systemic racism and white supremacy and wants to change how physics is being taught and foster an inclusive environment.
Snowfall forecast intensifies, major travel issues likely in Colorado
A map recently published by the National Weather Service now shows that more snow is expected on Colorado's Front Range and Eastern Plains region compared to what was originally expected, moreso reflecting what was initially considered the 'high-end' forecast. This will mean that impacts are likely to be greater, particularly...
Are You Daring Enough to Drive Through Colorado’s Phantom Canyon?
Colorado's Phantom Canyon Road is considered to be one of the most scenic drives in the state, but the 30-mile route also has another reputation - it's known for being haunted by ghosts of the past. History as a Railroad. Constructed in 1894, the 30-mile-long canyon route first started out...
Kimball Bayles passes away, Peak Three Theater closed
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Kimball’s Peak Three Theater in Downtown Colorado Springs is closed until further notice while staff mourn the loss of owner Kimball Bayles. The titles that are normally found on the marquee of one of Colorado Springs’ only independent movie theaters, Kimball’s Peak Three Theater, are gone. In their place is a tribute […]
Multiple roads affected by utility construction crews in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs drivers should expect delays while crews work on installing new water lines underground throughout the city. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, Hancock Ave. will be closed between Costilla and Cimarron begins Monday, Jan. 16, and is set to last through Thursday, Jan. 19. CSU There will be detours The post Multiple roads affected by utility construction crews in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Avian flu confirmed in Pueblo County
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Health officials are warning citizens to be cautious around birds after avian flu was confirmed in Pueblo County. The city-county health department announced the presence of the virus in a social media post late last week. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a new strain of...
State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two medical marijuana dispensaries in Colorado Springs are closed after the state suspended their business licenses. Plastered on the door of Canna Meds Wellness Centers’ two locations at 506 N. Chelton Road and 2218 N. Academy Place is a sign with “Notice of Suspension” in red bold letters. It states The post State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
MISSING: Teen last seen in Colorado Springs Sunday evening, mom asks for help
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs mother s hoping for help from the public with locating her missing daughter. The mother of Leah Zander has reached out to police and multiple news outlets after he daughter was reportedly last seen Sunday night at about 11:30 in the area of Betty Krause Park. The park is in the Knob Hill area of Colorado Springs, east of the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.
Crews respond to garage fire in East Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire Tuesday afternoon on the east side of the city. According to the CSFD, the fire is in the 2700 block of N. Prospect St. Engine 10 at the scene reported smoke coming from a detached garage. #ColoradoSpringsFire is The post Crews respond to garage fire in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Colorado Springs Walmart briefly evacuated for bomb threat
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bomb scare forced an evacuation at a southwest Colorado Springs Walmart late Sunday afternoon. Police tell 11 News an anonymous caller phoned in the threat to the 8th Street Walmart, immediately prompting management to clear the store and call 911. After a sweep of...
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities
In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
KRDO
Some illicit spas in Colorado Springs remain open despite citations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates first started exposing illicit spas in Colorado Springs four years ago. Now, new court records are shedding light on the battle between the City of Colorado Springs and massage businesses accused of selling sex. 13 Investigates has discovered that police citations are not stopping some spas from keeping their doors open.
KRDO
Woman stabbed in fight near Colorado Springs shopping center
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man has been arrested and a woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a fight near a shopping center in Colorado Springs. Police officers were called to the area of 2800 South Academy on reports of a fight involving several people, according to Colorado Springs Police. Police say that during the fight a woman was cut across her face.
KRDO
Construction will cause detours on Black Forest Road until March
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Utilities work and corridor widening will close Vollmer Road between Black Forest Road and Forest Meadows Avenue. The general public will be detoured north on Black Forest Road - and around Cowpoke Road. Truck traffic will be detoured east on Woodmen Road, then north on Marksheffle and Cowpoke Road.
