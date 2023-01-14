ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California pummeled by heavy rain amid another round of storms

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylcTL_0kFHjlFD00

The latest in a series of powerful storm fronts driven by atmospheric rivers slammed California again Saturday, as the state continued to contend with heavy rain and flooding which has caused widespread damage and forced thousands to evacuate.

In a news conference Saturday in Merced County, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the storms are to blame for at least 19 deaths.

A series of atmospheric rivers – long regions in the atmosphere that transport water – are responsible for the storms which have battered California since Dec. 26. Newsom Saturday estimated that California has been hit by eight atmospheric rivers so far, with a ninth possible.

A pedestrian walks among driftwood storm debris on Capitola Beach in Capitola, California, on Jan. 14, 2023. Nic Coury/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The governor also estimated that between 22 and 25 trillion gallons of rain have fallen on the state since the storms began a few weeks ago.

"The stacking of these atmospheric rivers, the likes of which we have not experienced in our lifetimes. The reality is this is just the eighth of what we anticipate will be nine atmospheric rivers," Newsom told reporters. "We're not done. I know there's a point comes in any challenging time where people are fatigued...I just pray on all of us to maintain our vigilance, our common sense over the next 24 to 48 hours."

President Biden late Saturday night issued a major disaster declaration for California. Among other things, the declaration will make federal funding available to residents and businesses in Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties to help pay for recovery efforts, such as home repairs. The aid can consist of grants or loans.

Crews Saturday were forced to suspend the search for a missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters Monday in San Marcos Creek, near San Miguel due to rising water levels and unsuitable weather conditions, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office reported.

Just over 26,000 customers in California were without power Saturday afternoon, according to the outage tracking website poweroutage.us .

Flood warnings were issued for the region north of San Francisco Bay, including Marin, Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

Warnings were posted for parts of counties including San Mateo and Santa Cruz, where the tiny community of Felton Grove along the San Lorenzo River was ordered evacuated. An evacuation order also was issued for residents of the Wilton area in semirural southeastern Sacramento County. Authorities cited the threat of flooding from the Cosumnes River.

"Flooding is imminent," the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services tweeted .

Residents in several parts San Benito County, located south of San Jose, were also ordered to evacuate.

The swollen Salinas River swamped farmland in Monterey County, and to the east, flood warnings were in effect for Merced County in the agricultural Central Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r64z7_0kFHjlFD00
Pedestrians wade through floodwaters in Aptos, California, on Jan. 14, 2023. Nic Coury/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Slick roads, snow and whiteout conditions plagued highways through the Sierra Nevada.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab tweeted Saturday morning that it received 21.3 inches of snow in 24 hours and that its snowpack of about 10 feet was expected to grow several more feet by Monday.

A backcountry avalanche warning was issued for the central Sierra, including the greater Lake Tahoe area.

In Santa Barbara County, where a massive debris flow through the community of Montecito killed 23 people on Jan. 9, 2018, residents were told that new evacuations were not expected but that they should be prepared.

Montecito and adjacent areas were most recently ordered evacuated last Monday, the fifth anniversary of what is locally remembered as the "1/9 Debris Flow." But the community perched on foothills of coastal mountains escaped serious harm.

Dry days are in next week's forecast for California starting on Tuesday.

"Question will then become do we stay dry through the end of month?" the San Francisco Bay Area weather office wrote.

Comments / 0

Related
GV Wire

Sierra Snowpack Might Be Biggest on the Planet Right Now

The gold standard for figuring out how much water will be delivered to California communities, businesses, and farms is the annual April 1 snowpack measurement. Finally, after three years of drought, things are looking up. Thanks to a long parade of storms, the statewide snowpack has already surpassed the April...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Snowpack Reaches 250%, Reservoirs Begin To Fill From Recent Storms

The first snowpack and reservoir measurements following the latest record-setting atmospheric river events in California have been found to be much higher than expected, with many drought ravaged areas across the state now either approaching normalcy or even going above pre-drought averages. Before the storms came in late last year,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Brutal California Storm Plunges Big Bear Beneath Over 17 Inches of Snow

California‘s Big Bear community recently got hammered with more than 17 inches of snow over the last 48 hours in what some call one of the season’s biggest storms. According to Big Bear officials, the area received between six to eight inches of snow overnight. In addition, it looks like it will continue for a while. Snow continued to fall on Monday, bringing the total snowfall of the season to a massive 57 inches. The snow also came as the area’s ski resorts saw one of their busiest weekend of the season.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in

The California Department of Water Resources gave an update Monday on the impacts that January storms have had on flooding, snowpack, and water supply levels at the state's largest reservoirs, so far this year. Recent storms have brought a record amount of rain to some cities across the Golden State, prompting questions about whether lingering The post Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in appeared first on KESQ.
Eater

Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant

At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

California’s Snowpack Nearly 250% Of Average

Sonora, CA — The atmospheric river storm events over recent weeks have really boosted the state’s Sierra Nevada snowpack levels. Electronic sensors this morning estimate that the statewide average is 247% of normal for the date. The Northern Sierra is at 209%, the Central Sierra (includes Mother Lode) is 248%, and the Southern Sierra is 288%.
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Storms Drop Over 10 Inches Of Rain On Santa Clarita, Providing New Water Supply

Enough water to sustain over 800,000 people for a year has been collected from rain since the beginning of the year, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works announced Monday. Multiple winter rain storms that have battered Southern California in recent weeks have led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of ...
CBS LA

Some Orange County residents see beachside flooding

With a coastal flood advisory in some regions, the Southern California coast is again threatened with flooding and more beach erosion, especially in Orange County.Sand berms have been pushed up all along the coastline of Sunset Beach, Seal Beach and Huntington Beach to help keep seawater from flooding into local homes.One of the berms was put up by the city of Huntington Beach. Another berm, taller and closer to the water, was put up by private contractors  High tide was Wednesday morning saw large waves crashing on the beach.A few garages in Sunset Beach were flooded on Tuesday.In the Surfside...
oc-breeze.com

How are Southern California reservoirs filling after all the rain?

Watching swift-water rescues from what are usually dry creek beds might lead you to wonder how Southern California above-ground water reservoirs are filling after weeks of one storm after another. (I say: keep ’em coming!) The answer, according to the latest information from the California Department of Water Resources:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
outlooknewspapers.com

More Storms to Drench Glendale; Officials Urge Caution

First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A cold, rainy, destructive storm passed through Southern California this week, soaking Glendale and leaving residents scrambling for sandbags and avoiding inundated roadways. Another storm is brewing and is anticipated to arrive today and continue through Sunday, according...
GLENDALE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs

OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
californiaglobe.com

California Pensioners Taking the State Out of the Frying Pan Into the Fire

California is arguably the best thing that ever happened on planet Earth. From literal gold-seekers of the 19th century to Grapes of Wrath Okies, to Reagan-era business tycoons, California has long been where Americans and others went to make their fortunes. And they succeeded, with Silicon Valley, Hollywood, and other California institutions transforming our country and the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
142K+
Followers
28K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy