Prep roundup: Jaedyn Brown leads Pullman boys against Ridgeline; University's Czar Quintanilla wins at Jug Beck wrestling

KHQ Right Now
Eastern Washington's improved depth key to early lead in Big Sky Conference
When the men’s basketball teams from Eastern Washington and Northern Colorado play Thursday night in Greeley, Colorado, it will be the first matchup between the two since the Bears eliminated the Eagles from the Big Sky Tournament last March in Boise. Northern Colorado went on to win its semifinal...
KHQ Right Now
Washington State hoops notebook: Cougars take three-game winning streak into historically difficult road trip
PULLMAN – Riding a hot streak, Washington State looks to pick up a resume-boosting win or two this week during a road trip that’s been historically unpleasant . WSU (9-10, 4-4 Pac-12) visits Utah for a 6 p.m. tipoff Thursday at Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. The Utes (12-7, 5-3) are on a three-game skid, but they sit at No. 64 in the NCAA NET rankings. WSU meets No. 61 Colorado at the CU Events Center at 3 p.m. Sunday.
KHQ Right Now
Washington State 2023 football schedule includes home games against Wisconsin, Deion Sanders' Colorado; road games at Washington, UCLA, Oregon
PULLMAN – This fall, Washington State’s football team will host a Power Five opponent in nonconference play for the first time in 25 years. The Cougars’ schedule, released Wednesday by the Pac-12 Conference, features an early season game with Wisconsin of the Big Ten Conference. The Sept. 9 game will mark WSU’s first contest against a nonconference Power Five team at Gesa Field since Illinois came to town in 1998.
KHQ Right Now
Lewiston woman missing since Jan. 13 found
LEWISTON, Idaho - Jayda Rose McKenzie Sleeper has been found, according to the Lewiston Police Department. Lewiston police are searching for Jayda Rose McKenzie Sleeper and are asking the community for information. Sleeper failed to show up to work on Jan. 13, and family and friends have not seen or...
KHQ Right Now
Reservoir failure closes roads, schools in downtown Lewiston, boil order issued to city residents
LEWISTON, Idaho - Failure of a portion of the Lewiston reservoir Wednesday morning caused flooding and closures due to debris and water damage, according to Lewiston Police Department (LPD). Several roads are blocked off, and three Lewiston schools are closed. Access to the 2300 to 2500 blocks of the following...
KHQ Right Now
Semi-truck crash, fuel spill closed US-195 overnight, driver swerved to avoid cat in road
COLFAX, Wash. - Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, a semi-truck hauling fuel tipped over and crashed on Highway 195 south of Colfax. The trailer punctured, spilling around 6,000 gallons of diesel and gasoline across the roadway. Accorind to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened when the driver swerved...
KHQ Right Now
City of Lewiston under boil order due to reservoir failure
LEWISTON, Idaho - Due to a reservoir failure in a portion of the City’s water system that is currently being assessed, the City of Lewiston Public Works Department has issued a Boil Water Alert Order for all of its customers. Through an abundance of caution, this alert order is for all City of Lewiston customers ONLY. This alert order is not for Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District (LOID) customers.
KHQ Right Now
COURT DOCS: Mother sawed off son's head after shooting him before disposing of remains
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman from Airway Heights has been charged with second-degree murder after telling detectives she shot her son in June of 2022. According to the affidavit of facts filed with the courts, 58-year-old Christine Catelli turned herself in after telling her brother she had shot and killed her son, 35-year-old Chase Catelli, last summer.
