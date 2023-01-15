Prep roundup: Jaedyn Brown leads Pullman boys against Ridgeline; University's Czar Quintanilla wins at Jug Beck wrestling

LEWISTON, Idaho - Due to a reservoir failure in a portion of the City’s water system that is currently being assessed, the City of Lewiston Public Works Department has issued a Boil Water Alert Order for all of its customers. Through an abundance of caution, this alert order is for all City of Lewiston customers ONLY. This alert order is not for Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District (LOID) customers.

