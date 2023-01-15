ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Prep roundup: Jaedyn Brown leads Pullman boys against Ridgeline; University's Czar Quintanilla wins at Jug Beck wrestling

By Dave Nichols The Spokesman-Review
KHQ Right Now
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Eastern Washington's improved depth key to early lead in Big Sky Conference

When the men’s basketball teams from Eastern Washington and Northern Colorado play Thursday night in Greeley, Colorado, it will be the first matchup between the two since the Bears eliminated the Eagles from the Big Sky Tournament last March in Boise. Northern Colorado went on to win its semifinal...
CHENEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Washington State hoops notebook: Cougars take three-game winning streak into historically difficult road trip

PULLMAN – Riding a hot streak, Washington State looks to pick up a resume-boosting win or two this week during a road trip that’s been historically unpleasant . WSU (9-10, 4-4 Pac-12) visits Utah for a 6 p.m. tipoff Thursday at Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. The Utes (12-7, 5-3) are on a three-game skid, but they sit at No. 64 in the NCAA NET rankings. WSU meets No. 61 Colorado at the CU Events Center at 3 p.m. Sunday.
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Washington State 2023 football schedule includes home games against Wisconsin, Deion Sanders' Colorado; road games at Washington, UCLA, Oregon

PULLMAN – This fall, Washington State’s football team will host a Power Five opponent in nonconference play for the first time in 25 years. The Cougars’ schedule, released Wednesday by the Pac-12 Conference, features an early season game with Wisconsin of the Big Ten Conference. The Sept. 9 game will mark WSU’s first contest against a nonconference Power Five team at Gesa Field since Illinois came to town in 1998.
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Lewiston woman missing since Jan. 13 found

LEWISTON, Idaho - Jayda Rose McKenzie Sleeper has been found, according to the Lewiston Police Department. Lewiston police are searching for Jayda Rose McKenzie Sleeper and are asking the community for information. Sleeper failed to show up to work on Jan. 13, and family and friends have not seen or...
LEWISTON, ID
KHQ Right Now

City of Lewiston under boil order due to reservoir failure

LEWISTON, Idaho - Due to a reservoir failure in a portion of the City’s water system that is currently being assessed, the City of Lewiston Public Works Department has issued a Boil Water Alert Order for all of its customers. Through an abundance of caution, this alert order is for all City of Lewiston customers ONLY. This alert order is not for Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District (LOID) customers.
LEWISTON, ID
KHQ Right Now

COURT DOCS: Mother sawed off son's head after shooting him before disposing of remains

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman from Airway Heights has been charged with second-degree murder after telling detectives she shot her son in June of 2022. According to the affidavit of facts filed with the courts, 58-year-old Christine Catelli turned herself in after telling her brother she had shot and killed her son, 35-year-old Chase Catelli, last summer.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy