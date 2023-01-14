ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CBS News

How the Biden documents investigation could shape 2024 election

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are speculating about how the investigation into classified documents at President Biden's home and former office could affect the 2024 presidential campaign. CBS News political contributor Ashley Etienne, a former adviser to Rep. Nancy Pelosi, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the upcoming race.
CBS News

The latest in the Biden documents probe

The White House counsel's office says that there are no visitor logs for President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, as it not standard practice to keep them for a private residence. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz joins "Red and Blue" with more on the documents probe.
CBS News

House Oversight chairman asks University of Pennsylvania for info on Biden think tank donors, visitor logs

Washington — The GOP-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee is seeking information from the University of Pennsylvania about foreign donations and visitors to the Washington think tank where documents marked classified from President Biden's tenure as vice president were discovered, as the panel expands it probe into Mr. Biden's handling of government records.
CBS News

Debt limit standoff puts White House at odds with Republican leadership

The U.S. is projected to hit its debt limit Thursday, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is urging congressional leaders to raise the debt ceiling to ensure the U.S. doesn't default on its debts. The White House and House Republicans are at a standoff, with GOP leaders demanding spending cuts. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined John Dickerson to discuss the latest on the issue.
