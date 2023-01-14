Read full article on original website
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
There's a simple reason Biden didn't keep visitor logs at the Delaware home where he held classified documents — it's not an official residence
President Joe Biden is facing claims he may have imperilled national security after classified documents were found in his Delaware home.
South Carolina's James Clyburn says he is convinced Biden will seek second term
Congressman James Clyburn of South Carolina, the assistant Democratic leader and a top ally of the Biden White House, told CBS News in an interview Wednesday that he is convinced President Biden will seek reelection even though the president has not yet formally announced another run. "Yes, I am," Clyburn...
How the Biden documents investigation could shape 2024 election
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are speculating about how the investigation into classified documents at President Biden's home and former office could affect the 2024 presidential campaign. CBS News political contributor Ashley Etienne, a former adviser to Rep. Nancy Pelosi, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the upcoming race.
The latest in the Biden documents probe
The White House counsel's office says that there are no visitor logs for President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, as it not standard practice to keep them for a private residence. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz joins "Red and Blue" with more on the documents probe.
House Oversight chairman asks University of Pennsylvania for info on Biden think tank donors, visitor logs
Washington — The GOP-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee is seeking information from the University of Pennsylvania about foreign donations and visitors to the Washington think tank where documents marked classified from President Biden's tenure as vice president were discovered, as the panel expands it probe into Mr. Biden's handling of government records.
Assessing the risk of after classified documents found at Biden's home and former office
What does it mean when a document is marked "classified," and what are the legal and security concerns about materials found at President Biden's home and former office? CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz breaks down the details on "CBS News Mornings."
Rep. George Santos accused of scamming veteran
A veteran alleges Republican Rep. George Santos of New York helped raise money for his dying dog, but then kept the money to himself. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns discusses the latest allegations against the embattled freshman lawmaker.
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan prosecutors
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen met with prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office on Tuesday as part of their ongoing investigation into former President Trump. CBS News reporter Graham Kates joins us with the latest on the story.
Debt limit standoff puts White House at odds with Republican leadership
The U.S. is projected to hit its debt limit Thursday, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is urging congressional leaders to raise the debt ceiling to ensure the U.S. doesn't default on its debts. The White House and House Republicans are at a standoff, with GOP leaders demanding spending cuts. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined John Dickerson to discuss the latest on the issue.
Gunfire damages another North Carolina substation
The FBI is investigating another North Carolina substation attack. The substation was damaged by apparent gunfire. Renn Cannon, a public safety consultant and former FBI agent, joined CBS News to discuss.
