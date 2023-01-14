ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texas man dragged 500 feet by truck; family seeks help for his recovery

By Steven Masso
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqQco_0kFHIqaX00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The family of a man who was dragged 500 feet by a vehicle in Cameron Park is asking for the community’s help in his recovery.

Jesus Marroquin, 31, is currently hospitalized in San Antonio after being dragged by a vehicle on Christmas morning.

ValleyCentral spoke with Juan Manuel Marroquin, Jesus’s uncle, who started a GoFundMe page titled “ Help Jesus Reconstruct His Body Back.

Sheriff’s office mobilizes to patrol Highway 4 near SpaceX after rollover

Juan Manuel said that Jesus was passing by a group that was partying and drinking after Christmas Eve 2022 when they started arguing with him. He said Jesus began running to Juan Manuel’s mother’s house when he was struck and dragged by a vehicle.

Jesus was left with severe injuries.

“All of his ear disappeared, all of his cheek disappeared, all of the flesh on his hand, arm is just the bone…” Juan Manuel said. “The rest of his body is all burned up from the pavement.”

Jesus also suffered nine broken ribs, his uncle said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9GxN_0kFHIqaX00
(Photo: Steven Masso/ValleyCentral)

According to Juan Manuel, Jesus remained conscious as he was dragged.

“He told me he was yelling for help, and yelling at them to please stop the truck,” Juan Manuel said. “They never did. They didn’t care. They treated him as a dog.”

Jesus remains hospitalized in San Antonio, where he has undergone several surgeries, Juan Manuel said. He is expected to remain in San Antonio for another six weeks.

According to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to the 2600 block of Avenida Carlos in Cameron Park in reference to a hit-and-run.

Why hasn’t BPUB returned $29M from Tenaska fund to customers?

The release stated that the victim was “dragged approximately 500 feet on the roadway after being struck by [Arturo] Esparza Aguilar and his motor vehicle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mVO13_0kFHIqaX00
Arturo Esparza Aguilar (Cameron County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies were able to obtain an arrest warrant for 50-year-old Arturo Esparza Aguilar in connection to the assault. Esparza Aguilar was arrested Dec. 29 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $75,000, records show.

Second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon carries a mandatory 2-year sentence, with a possibility of up to 20 years in prison. However, Juan Manuel believes Esparza Aguilar’s charges should be changed to attempted murder.

“He caused severe injuries to my nephew,” Juan Manuel said. “He won’t be back to normal for the rest of his life. He probably won’t be able to hug his kids anymore, and maybe even work.”

Juan said the funds raised for Jesus will go toward housing that will facilitate with Jesus’s injuries. As of Saturday, the GoFundMe page has raised $2,356.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Man accused of machete threat during road rage incident

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives arrested a man after they say he was found making threats to kill people with a machete during a road rage incident. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, officers were called to Route 940 near the McDonald’s in Mount Pocono around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday for a […]
MOUNT POCONO, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre man charged with raping teen

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives arrested a man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in his apartment in Wilkes-Barre. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Francis Mapp, 27, of Wilkes-Barre, was taken into custody when officers arrived at his apartment on Scott Street. Police say an investigation began when the victim and a […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

14 displaced after Wilkes-Barre apartment fire

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An apartment fire in Wilkes-Barre that displaced 14 people is under investigation. According to Wilkes-Barre City Fire Chief Buchanan, crews were called to a five-unit apartment building on 44 Walnut Street around 12:30 Wednesday morning. Chief tells Eyewitness News the fire was under control in roughly half an hour, but […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Woman taken to hospital after train hits car in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman has been taken to the hospital after a train collided with a car in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday morning. Wilkes-Barre City police say the train gave every signal it could before colliding with the car on Hazle Street around 11:40 a.m. Officers tell Eyewitness News the collision pushed the car […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales

Fifteen other states, meanwhile, including New York and California, have moved to ban gas-powered vehicle sales. The last clause of the bill instructs Wyoming's secretary of state to send a copy of the bill to the California governor, who has backed his state's ban on gas-powered vehicles throughout his governorship.
WYOMING STATE
WBRE

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Will Pennsylvania legalize marijuana under Josh Shapiro?

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not allow recreational marijuana despite bipartisan efforts to legalize it. In 2016 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation legalizing medical marijuana, which the governor’s office says “refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom.” The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Changes coming for Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards are receiving an update in 2023. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all medical marijuana ID cards printed after Jan. 1, 2023, will have a new design. The newly designed cards will slowly replace the existing cards as patients renew their IDs. Patients and caregivers do […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Josh Shapiro to be sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Josh Shapiro will be sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 12 p.m. The inauguration ceremony will be livestreamed in its entirety starting at 12 p.m. on this page. The ceremony will include three bibes for the swearing-in process: one a personal family bible that Governor-elect Shapiro […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

How to watch the Josh Shapiro inauguration as Pennsylvania Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro will be sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor on January 17, 2023. Shapiro, the commonwealth’s Democrat Attorney General, and Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis were elected in November after receiving 56.49% of the vote. Republican opponent Doug Mastriano received 41.71% in the November election. Shapiro’s inauguration will be […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Governor Shapiro removes college requirement for majority of state jobs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – On his first full day in office, Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order removing the requirement of having a four year college degree for thousands of state jobs in Pennsylvania. According to the Governor, 92% of all commonwealth jobs, approximately 65,000 jobs, will now be open to Pennsylvanians regardless of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

SBC Brewing at upcoming Shapiro Inauguration

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On January 17, Pennsylvania will have a new governor after Josh Shapiro takes the oath of office. A local brewery will be one of more than 60 Pennsylvania small businesses selected as vendors for Shapiro’s Inaugural Celebration in Harrisburg. SBC Brewing Company in Jenkins Township will be sending some […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania launches new website for state jobs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While announcing and signing an executive order removing the requirement of having a four-year college degree for thousands of state jobs in Pennsylvania, Govoner Josh Shapiro announced the launch of a new Pennsylvania employment website. “My administration is going to be focused on creating opportunities every, single day,” Gov. Shapiro said. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

The do’s and don’ts of Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With a slight change coming to the appearance of Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana cards, many still wonder how to qualify for the program, and if so what that entails. The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) states marijuana is currently legal within the commonwealth, however only medically, not recreationally. Therefore, those who qualify […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy