ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

Should you leave windshield wipers up in snow, ice?

By Dustin Lattimer
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jpkTj_0kFHImIr00

( KSNF/KODE ) — When you have to leave your vehicle outside in the elements during winter, you’re likely looking for ways to keep it as ready to go as possible.

One tip that many people follow is to leave their windshield wipers up off the windshield in the event of ice or snow. The idea is that your wipers will remain relatively untouched by winter precipitation if left upright. Plus, if they’re not touching the vehicle, the wiper blades won’t freeze to your windshield and make it harder to clear the frozen precipitation when you need to leave — especially when you’re in a hurry.

If you’re someone who lifts up your car’s windshield wipers before winter weather strikes, you could be doing more harm than good.

What your vehicle needs before winter snow and ice hits

“The Drive,” a website featuring news, reviews, and guides about the modern automotive culture, reports that wipers aren’t built to stand up. The blades are designed to withstand pressure from the front, and without the support of the windshield on the other side, they could easily become too weak to withstand even a moderately strong gust of wind.

The result could be damage to the plastic gearing that keeps the wipers and attachment hardware securely in place. What may be worse is that you might not even notice anything is wrong until it’s too late since the damage could be hard to see and difficult to assess.

How to prevent your pipes from freezing

Vehicle experts say the better option is to cover your entire windshield if you want to save time in bad weather. This will also prevent any potential damage to your car’s wipers. An old rug or tarp will work as a windshield cover.

Other tips for winter weather driving, include:

  • Keep your car stocked with cold-weather gear, such as food and water, warm clothing, a flashlight, a glass scraper, blankets and medications.
  • Be sure your tires are properly inflated and have good tread.
  • Keep your fuel tank at least half full at all times.
  • Never heat up a vehicle in an enclosed area.
  • Do not use cruise control when driving on icy or snowy roadways.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WBRE

Man found guilty of trying to escape courthouse after sentencing

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was found guilty of attempting to escape custody after being sentenced to time in state prison according to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office. On January 10, Clinton County District Attorney David Strouse says a jury found Matthew Joseph Cole, 36 from Renovo, guilty on several counts […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
InsideHook

What’s the Best Vehicle for Driving Through a Winter Storm?

If you are reading this in the United States right now, odds are good that you’re either in the middle of a winter storm or you will be soon. Perhaps you aren’t traveling for the holidays — or perhaps you’ve already arrived at your holiday destination. But if you’re going to be on the road in the days to come, it begs the question — what would be the best vehicle for that purpose?
New York Post

This $15 magnetic windshield and mirror cover makes winter mornings easier

If you don’t want to spend the first hours of a snowy morning chipping ice off your windshield, you may want to invest in a windshield cover. Some reports are predicting a wet winter, but the Magnetic Windshield Cover firmly attaches to most cars and could save you time and frustration in the morning. Plus, it’s on sale for 78% off.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Blizzard, winter storm warnings: How long will they last?

Here is a look at some of the strongest wind gusts and coldest wind chills:. This will NOT be a huge snowfall event. Wind gusts 50-60+ mph, wind chills (-10 to -30) and blowing snow the biggest threats. Power outages, slick and snow covered roadways continue roll in. A few...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Hill

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
TEXAS STATE
WBRE

Two dead following multi-car crash on I-80

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police confirm two men died following a crash on Interstate 80 Monday afternoon. State police say, Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville died after being thrown from their vehicles. According to police reports, both vehicles were driving at high rates of speed […]
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy