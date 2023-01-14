ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

Former NFL Star Jerrell Powe Arrested For Kidnapping

The alleged victim told police he was kidnapped and being forced to withdraw money from a bank. The internet has been buzzing this week with news regarding sports stars’ controversies, and Jerrell Powe was an unlikely addition. The former NFL star played for Ole Miss before being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs. He would move on to the Houston Texans and also played for the Washington Commanders before being released in 2015. Powe officially retired in 2017.
Georgia’s Devin Willock & Team Staffer Die In Car Crash

The tragic accident occurred on Sunday morning. Tragic news is coming out of Georgia this weekend as Sophomore offensive lineman Devin Willock passed away in a car crash. The car was being driven by team staffer Chandler LeCroy who also died of her injuries. Willock was 20 years old, while LeCroy was 24.
