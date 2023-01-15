These stats will blow your mind

I wanted to share with you this week a few things I heard recently on the “Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” podcast. I have mentioned their show a few times in columns, including crediting them with helping me get through a very challenging pandemic.

A few of the things I wanted to share were stats, offered by one of their interns. This particular intern is well known for being Regis Philbin’s son-in-law and providing some really mind-blowing statistics.

Here are a few he offered recently about Tom Brady.

Tom Brady has spent more days of his life as an NFL quarterback than he has spent not as an NFL quarterback. The average NFL career is roughly 3.3 years. This is his 23rd season.

Despite being an NFL quarterback for 23 seasons, he has somehow managed to never start an NFL game for a team that was not in playoff contention. How do you play for 23 seasons and not be on a bad team even once?

This next statistic was provided by the Boston-loving intern this week, and allowed us to compare Tom Brady to one of his current “peers,” assuming he has any.

In his first six seasons, Patrick Mahomes has thrown 1,985 passes for 24,241 yards and 192 touchdowns. He has eight playoff wins and one Super Bowl win. That is undeniably impressive.

In the same time span, since turning 40 years old, Tom Brady has thrown 2,509 passes for 27,548 yards and 193 touchdowns. He also accumulated 10 more playoff wins including two more Super Bowl titles to add to his collection.

As a lifelong Miami Dolphins fan, I have now spent several decades rooting against Tom Brady, but it is impossible not to respect what he has accomplished. Especially when you are reminded by the previously mentioned intern that Tom Brady is currently older than Grady was on the first four seasons of “Sanford and Son.”

I feel in retrospect that I should give the intern credit by name in case someone wants to look him up. His name is Mike Schur and he apparently has won some awards for writing and developing television shows like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation” and “The Good Place.”

As impressive as those statistics are, it is not the craziest thing I was reminded of on their podcast this week.

This is Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith’s ninth season and, going into the year, he had thrown 34 career touchdowns. Back in August, a fancy lad and show producer by the name of Chris Wittyngham was wondering aloud what most of us were wondering quietly: Were the Seahawks really going to plan on Geno Smith being their answer at quarterback?

That is when former NBA front office executive Amin Elhassan predicted that Geno would throw for 4,000 yards, 30 touchdowns and give up 11 interceptions. Nobody took him seriously. Not just because he is an NBA expert and drinks a lot, but I remind you that Geno had only thrown 34 touchdown passes in eight career seasons.

Geno ended the regular season with 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

I remember Amin’s prediction well because Chris Wittyngham told him that if it turned out to be correct, he would be willing to do one of the show’s broadcasts from his bathtub. Guess I will be enjoying that episode on YouTube.

David Friedman is a longtime sports writer and lifelong Tar Heel fan. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.