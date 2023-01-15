ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

Nawrocki Tabbed NESCAC Player of the Week

Middlebury women's hockey forward Britt Nawrocki has been tabbed NESCAC Player of the Week. The first year played a role in half of the Panther goals this week, as the team picked up two conference victories. The accolade is the first of Nawrocki's career. HIGHLIGHTS. Nawrocki scored the lone goal...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
#11 Middlebury Upsets Undefeated #4 Keene State 86-82

The 11th-ranked Middlebury men's basketball team upset #4 Keene State in a back-and-forth battle between two nationally-ranked teams. A three-pointer from Noah Osher and two-consecutive blocks by Alex Sobel proved to be the difference, as the Panthers earned the 86-82 road win. With the victory, the visitors snapped the hosts 15-game unbeaten streak and handed the Owls their first loss of the season.
