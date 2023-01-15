The 11th-ranked Middlebury men's basketball team upset #4 Keene State in a back-and-forth battle between two nationally-ranked teams. A three-pointer from Noah Osher and two-consecutive blocks by Alex Sobel proved to be the difference, as the Panthers earned the 86-82 road win. With the victory, the visitors snapped the hosts 15-game unbeaten streak and handed the Owls their first loss of the season.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO