Read full article on original website
Reba VanLue
3d ago
Please put more effort into letting the public know what is on the agenda so that WE may be able to participate in the issues on the docket. You are serving the public, not the other way around. We should be able to let you know our opinions BEFORE YOU VOTE ON THEM.
Reply
3
Related
Indiana lawmaker wants to exempt military pay from state taxes
(The Center Square) – An Indiana lawmaker wants to make the state friendlier for active duty military members. State Rep. Randy Frye, R-Greensburg, said in a statement he has filed a bill that would gradually exempt members of the armed services from paying the state income tax on their military pay. As it stands now, active duty military based in Indiana can receive up to a $5,000 exemption on the...
Indiana bill seeking to eliminate township assessors advances to House chamber
Township assessors in multiple Indiana counties could see their jobs nixed by voters under a new bill passed out of committee 9-2 Tuesday. The measure, authored by Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, now heads to the full House for further consideration. The bill would require county election boards to place a public question on the […] The post Indiana bill seeking to eliminate township assessors advances to House chamber appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
All Indiana students would qualify for voucher-like funds under education proposal
School choice in Indiana could be remade if proposed legislation gains traction. Senate Bill 305 would provide more funding with less eligibility restrictions than allowed under the popular private school voucher program. It’s unclear the total cost of the program or potentially how many families would consider it. Republicans, who...
indianapublicradio.org
Conservative school board candidates feared indoctrination. What’s next for Indiana?
Avi doesn’t usually pay attention to school board elections. But last fall’s race was different. The 16-year-old is nonbinary and attends Carmel Clay schools, an affluent and majority White district. “When you have people, like, verbally talking about outright banning your presence from a classroom, it’s startling and...
IEDC moves for massive funding increase and flexibility in new state budget
When Gov. Eric Holcomb presented his agenda earlier this month, not everyone was on board. In particular, some Democrats questioned new dollars for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), a quasi-public agency that isn’t beholden to the same public reporting and transparency rules as other government agencies. “We just continue to give them a blank […] The post IEDC moves for massive funding increase and flexibility in new state budget appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Proposal seeks to change Constitution — and who has right to bail in Indiana
A Bedford Republican wants to change who has the right to bail in Indiana — and it will mean editing the state’s Constitution to make it happen. Prosecutors say Sen. Eric Koch’s Senate Joint Resolution 1 would keep dangerous people off the streets before trial, while defenders and civil rights advocates say its subjectivity could […] The post Proposal seeks to change Constitution — and who has right to bail in Indiana appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
wrtv.com
Lawmakers start the process to change a portion of the Indiana constitution
INDIANAPOLIS — A change to the Indiana constitution could be up to you. Republicans in the statehouse want to allow judges to deny a defendant's bail if they are considered a risk to the public. Much debate surrounded the resolution that would make that change the Indiana constitution during...
indianapublicradio.org
Remote workers dominate Indiana’s labor force
If Indiana’s remote workers were classified as a job industry of their own, it would be the largest industry in the state’s history. And as Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports, a Ball State University economist says it could be an area of growth for Indiana, if the state can compete nationally.
eaglecountryonline.com
IDOE Deploys First Round of Enhancements to Indiana GPS Dashboard
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has deployed the first round of enhancements to its new Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed Dashboard (Indiana GPS) – a resource that is constantly evolving in response to the needs of Indiana’s students, communities and employers. The most recent enhancements allow users to drill down into longitudinal and disaggregated data, showing data over time by student population.
WISH-TV
IU professor: Housing market in ‘full-blown crisis’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families with young kids, seniors, and people living with disabilities are all more likely to lose their homes due to the current affordable housing crisis, according to one Indiana University professor. Fran Quigley is a clinical professor of law and the director of the health and...
95.3 MNC
Indiana bill aims to assist local health departments
With healthcare being a big topic of discussion among state lawmakers this legislative session, one bill aims to bolster local public health departments in all 92 counties. Senate Bill 4 which has been introduced by State Senator Ed Charbonneau, seeks to increase staffing at local health commissions in counties were it is lacking.
These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns
A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
95.3 MNC
Wallethub ranks Indiana 23rd best state to start business
Indiana was ranked 23rd in the study done by Wallethub called “2023’s Best and Worst States to Start a Business.”. The researchers looked at things like business costs, business environment, and access to resources. Indiana was ranked highly in business costs, but near the bottom in access to resources.
Proposed Senate Bill 67 Would Change Age of Consent in State of Indiana
Indiana Senate Bill 67 proposes changes to the Hoosier State's laws regarding the age of consent. While the age of consent varies from state to state, the age of consent is the minimum age for a person to legally consent to sexual activity. The age of consent ranges between 16 - 18 years of age in most states.
95.3 MNC
Deadline approaching to apply for Governor Holcomb’s Fellowship Program
The deadline to apply to the 2023-2024 Governor’s Fellowship is set for the end of the month. The Governor’s Fellowship is highly selective and provides a unique experience in Indiana state government by placing fellows in various state agencies on a rotating basis throughout the year. Governor Holcomb says those who are chosen get a unique perspective into state government and how to best serve Hoosiers, helping inform their next steps in their professional careers.”
95.3 MNC
Valparaiso man beats Indiana fishing record from 1990
A Valparaiso man set an Indiana fishing record in a recent outing on Lake Michigan, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. On Dec. 30 on Lake Michigan in Porter County, Scott Skafar first caught a 10.2-pound burbot that beat Indiana’s 1990 record by 2.5 pounds, the department says.
newsfromthestates.com
Indiana bill to increase semi truck speed limits faces tough road ahead
Trucks could go faster on interstates under several bills filed in the Indiana General Assembly. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) A pair of bills filed in the Indiana Legislature seek to raise the speed limit for large trucks on certain state highways and interstates, but continued pushback from a Hoosier truck drivers group is likely to keep the measures from becoming law.
Report finds habit costs Hoosier smokers $2.5M
(The Center Square) – The dangers of smoking cigarettes are well known, but a recent study by WalletHub determined how much the habit can cost people in Indiana and other states. According to the study, cost per smoker in Indiana is nearly $2.5 million. The website devoted to promoting...
Journal Review
Party switching candidates are rare in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS -— When it comes to switching parties, the list is a long one and recently dominated by the Southland, which in the wake of the 1965 Great Society Voting Rights Act prompted an overt migration from the Democratic to the Republican party, as President Lyndon B. Johnson aptly predicted.
Comments / 8